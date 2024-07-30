What Project 2025 Shutting Down ‘Policy’ Operations Actually Means: Expert

The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, seen by some as “a radical Christian Nationalist blueprint to remake American society along theocratic lines,” is “winding down its policy operations, and its director, former Trump administration personnel official Paul Dans, is departing.”

That’s according to The Washington Post, but one expert is warning that does not mean the operation is shutting its doors.

“I want to explain a bit about what this means. Project 2025 has 4 [pillars]: Policy, Personnel, Training and Playbook. Project 2025 is saying they will stop Policy work. This isn’t very significant for 2 major reasons,” writes Media Matters president and CEO Angelo Carusone.

“Project 2025 shutting down policy work isn’t significant because: a) the bulk of the policy work is already done. The 900 page policy book is already written; and, b) the other 3 Project 2025 [pillars] remain in place — especially the Playbook [pillar].”

Carusone adds that Project 2025 is keeping “secret” the Playbook pillar that shows how the entire project would be or will be implemented.

That “180-Day playbook [is] being drafted by Russ Vought who is a former Trump OMB official, a close Trump ally and was also on the RNC’s platform committee.”

Carusone also warns, “be careful with the news RE project 2025 shutting down policy operations. In context, it doesn’t really matter that much and signals that they want to keep Project 2025 alive but just remove some of the heat. Don’t let that happen.”

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts (photo) came under fire just weeks ago, for “threatening violence,” some, including the Biden campaign, alleged.

Roberts had warned, “we are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”

Tuesday on social media Roberts issued a lengthy statement which all but confirms Carusone’s warning.

“Project 2025 will continue our efforts to build a personnel apparatus for policymakers of all levels—federal, state, and local. I look forward to leading this team to continued success,” Roberts wrote.

Meanwhile, contrary to Roberts’ claims, The Daily Beast‘s Roger Sollenberger reports Paul Dans was forced out thanks to senior Trump adviser Chris LaCivita in a power “rift.”

Almost a year ago The Associated Press described Project 2025 as a “plan to dismantle the US government and replace it with Trump’s vision.”

“Trump-era conservatives want to gut the ‘administrative state’ from within, by ousting federal employees they believe are standing in the way of the president’s agenda and replacing them with like-minded officials more eager to fulfill a new executive’s approach to governing.”

Project 2025, according to Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts, is not shutting down and “will continue our efforts to build a personnel apparatus.”

