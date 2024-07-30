News
‘Disdains Democracy’: Chief Justice’s Role in Trump Immunity Sparks Legal Experts’ Outrage
On the morning of April 25, the nine Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that ultimately decided Presidents have “absolute” immunity for crimes committed while in office if those criminal actions can be considered “official acts.” But, at first, as the attorneys presented their positions, some court watchers felt certain Donald Trump’s position – claiming absolute immunity – would be tossed out. Only after Justices were heard responding to Trump’s lawyer’s argument did legal experts believe the Court would side with the ex-president who had been criminally indicted in four separate cases.
But even some of the less optimistic critics believed the Court would find some middle ground. It did not, as Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent: “relying on little more than its own misguided wisdom … the Court gives former President Trump all the immunity he asked for and more.”
CNN in an exclusive report now reveals there was no real attempt by Chief Justice John Roberts to broker some form of agreement, consensus, or compromise among the justices, certainly no outreach to the three liberal jurists, and that from the start there was an immediate split along 6-3 partisan lines. The conservative justices – and especially the Chief Justice – wanted to grant presidents “absolute” immunity.
READ MORE: ‘Advice and Consent’: McConnell Claims Biden Trying to ‘Eliminate’ SCOTUS ‘As We Know It’
“Roberts made no serious effort to entice the three liberal justices for even a modicum of the cross-ideological agreement that distinguished such presidential-powers cases in the past. He believed he could persuade people to look beyond Trump,” CNN’s Chief Supreme Court Analyst Joan Biskupic reported Tuesday.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Lawrence Hurley, NBC News’ senior Supreme Court reporter, citing the claim Roberts “believed he could persuade people to look beyond Trump,” says: “Based on the reaction to the ruling, he failed.”
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern, who writes about the courts and the law and is the author of a book on the Roberts Supreme Court, responded to Biskupic’s reporting: “Roberts took an extreme view of the presidential immunity case from the start and never bothered to negotiate with the liberals to find a single point of compromise. He was all in for Trump start to finish.”
The CNN report reveals a Chief Justice far different from what court watchers for years have claimed exists, that behind closed doors Roberts is working to smooth out ideological disagreements and find common ground to land the Court somewhere in the center of Americans’ beliefs. That he disdains rulings solely along partisan lines. That he has a strong desire to preserve and protect the institution he heads.
“It was understandable for outsiders, and even some justices inside, to believe that middle ground might be found on some issues in the immunity dispute and that Roberts would work against any resounding victory for Trump,” CNN’s Biskupic wrote.
READ MORE: ‘BFD’: Biden Plan to Reform ‘Rogue’ Supreme Court Hailed as ‘Remarkable’ by Experts
“Don’t ever suggest that Roberts ‘tries to be in the ideological middle’ at SCOTUS,” warned MSNBC anchor, and legal contributor and corespondent Katie Phang, responding to the CNN report.
“The chief justice’s institutionalist tendency had been cemented over the past two decades,” Biskupic added. “He often talked it up, famously admonishing Trump in 2018 that jurists shed their political affiliation once they take the robe, ‘We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have it an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.’ “
“The chief justice, now 69 and about to begin his 20th term, appears to have abandoned his usual institutional concerns.”
Alex Aronson, former Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, now Executive Director of the non-profit organization Court Accountability, appears to agree:
“It’s time for the press and lawyer class to *seriously* reconsider their views about John Roberts as an institutionalist. The man disdains democracy and equality. He has covered up his colleagues’ corruption and turned our Supreme Court into an arm of the Republican Party.”
READ MORE: ‘Close’: Trump Claims World War III Could Erupt if He Does Not Become President Again
News
‘Advice and Consent’: McConnell Claims Biden Trying to ‘Eliminate’ SCOTUS ‘As We Know It’
Pointing to the U.S. Senate’s “advice and consent” role for nominations, Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted President Biden’s call for reforming the Supreme Court in the wake of years of mostly-conservative ethics scandals.
President Biden is calling for 18-year term limits for the nation’s top jurists, along with allowing presidents to nominate new justices every two years. He wants an enforceable code of ethics for the scandal-plagued court, and a constitutional amendment that would reverse the right-wing justices’ recent grant of “absolute” immunity from prosecution for criminal acts while in office if they fall under the umbrella of “official acts.”
Minority Leader McConnell in a floor speech on Monday claimed this would alter the court so dramatically it would “eliminate” it “as we know it.”
“They decided the time has come to eliminate the Supreme Court as we know it,” said McConnell, whose own decision to wholly block then-President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Antonin Scalia in February of 2016, nearly nine months before the presidential election, was seen as an extreme act that forever reshaped the Court. Later, his decision to push through then-President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett just weeks before the 2020 election also was seen as an extreme move forever reshaping the court.
Democrats have alleged McConnell “stole” two Court seats.
READ MORE: GOPer Denouncing ‘Woke’ Olympics Tries to Weave Possible Gov’t ‘Plot’ Into Trump Shooting
“In his op-ed, the President says he wants term limits [for] his own justices,” McConnell says. “Never mind what the Constitution says. Never mind the advice and consent role of the Senate.”
“President Biden and his leftist allies that don’t like the current composition of the court so they want to surrender the constitution to change it,” he continues. “He wants what he calls an ethics code that already exists. What the President is actually proposing is a stealth process for people other than the justices to decide cases. Again, Constitution be damned.”
The Constitution only states justices “shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour.”
Some experts say changing what has become a lifetime appointment would require a constitutional amendment, some Democratic Senators say it could be accomplished by passing a law.
The ethics code that McConnell refers to is not enforceable — it is effectively a suggestion, there is no legal means to require justices observe it.
In 2017, as Majority Leader, McConnell went “nuclear,” pushing through a mid-year rule change to allow Supreme Court nominees to be confirmed with a simple majority vote, rather than the previous 60-vote threshold.
Watch below or at this link.
“They decided the time has come to eliminate the Supreme Court as we know it.”
— Mitch McConnell reacts to President Biden’s proposed SCOTUS reforms pic.twitter.com/fGaaFHuylz
— The Recount (@therecount) July 29, 2024
RELATED: ‘BFD’: Biden Plan to Reform ‘Rogue’ Supreme Court Hailed as ‘Remarkable’ by Experts
News
Trump’s ‘Weird’ VP Running Mate Doesn’t Represent ‘Normal’ Ohioans: JD Vance’s Congressman
The U.S. Congressman who represents the district Trump vice-presidential running mate JD Vance lives in says the first-term Republican U.S. Senator’s “views and beliefs” do not represent the people or values of his district, and is calling the campaign he’s running “one of the cruelest, most chaotic, and downright weirdest.”
“I represent 800K people in Congress from Southwest Ohio. They’re hardworking and kind, and they care about their families, neighbors, and communities. But I also represent JD Vance,” writes U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) in lengthy social media thread Monday that’s received nearly a half-million views.
“Right now, Mr. Vance is running one of the cruelest, most chaotic, and downright *weirdest* campaigns for Vice President we’ve ever seen,” Landsman adds. “And because Mr. Vance claims SW Ohio as his own, I want to clarify that he couldn’t be more different from the *normal* people who actually live here.”
Congressman Landsman says he and Vance, 39, live “just a few miles” apart. They both first got selected to Congress in 2022, and while the district is “purple,” Landsman says he won it by more than five points, while Vance lost that district by nearly nine.
“Mr. Vance makes fun of single women, calling them a ‘bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives,’ ” writes Landsman, serving up several of the Ohio Senator’s positions.
RELATED: ‘Super Creepy’: Vance and Masters’ Belief Politicians Have to Have Kids Called ‘Repugnant’
“Mr. Vance has called for a ‘federal response’ to women travelling across state lines to get an abortion. Just last month, Mr. Vance voted *against* protecting the right to access IVF treatment.”
“Mr. Vance thinks people should have to stay in violent marriages and not get divorced. He thinks some people should get more votes in elections than others, depending on whether they can have children.”
On Friday news broke that in 2021, before his official Senate run, Vance suggested America should “punish” people for not having children, saying that not having children is “bad.”
Vance said: “we need to reward the things that we think are good and punish the things that we think are bad. So you talk about tax policy, let’s tax the things that are bad and not tax the things that are good. If you’re making $100,000, $400,000 a year and you’ve got three kids, you should pay a different, lower rate than if you are making the same amount of money and you don’t have any kids. It’s that simple.”
Delving into the extremely unpopular Project 2025, which is closely tied to Donald Trump and run by over 100 people “who worked under Trump,” according to NewsNation, Landsman added: “Mr. Vance is intricately involved in Project 2025 – going so far as to write the forward for the Heritage Foundation President’s new book coming out soon.”
“Southwest Ohio doesn’t like this guy,” Landsman concludes, “so take it from the folks who know him best. Mr. Vance is just weird – there’s no other way to say it. This isn’t a guy we want anywhere near the White House.”
READ MORE: Eight Years Ago JD Vance Wondered How Many Americans Donald Trump Had ‘Sexually Assaulted’
News
‘BFD’: Biden Plan to Reform ‘Rogue’ Supreme Court Hailed as ‘Remarkable’ by Experts
In what is being seen by legal experts as a “major” and “remarkable” change in his positions, President Joe Biden on Monday issued a three-point plan to reform the U.S. Supreme Court, after years of ethics scandals, largely by conservative justices, some of which have been called actual violations of federal law. President Biden had previously been opposed to certain court reforms.
“On top of dangerous and extreme decisions that overturn settled legal precedents — including Roe v. Wade — the court is mired in a crisis of ethics,” President Biden warned in a Washington Post op-ed. “Scandals involving several justices have caused the public to question the court’s fairness and independence, which are essential to faithfully carrying out its mission of equal justice under the law. For example, undisclosed gifts to justices from individuals with interests in cases before the court, as well as conflicts of interest connected with Jan. 6 insurrectionists, raise legitimate questions about the court’s impartiality.”
“Already our greatest modern president,” wrote constitutional law scholar and Harvard University Professor Emeritus Laurence Tribe, President Biden “earns our gratitude yet again by calling for these essential reforms to #SCOTUS — and by moving to heal the wound this rogue Court inflicted on our Constitution when it put the presidency above the law.”
READ MORE: ‘Close’: Trump Claims World War III Could Erupt if He Does Not Become President Again
President Biden’s three-point plan calls for a constitutional amendment “that makes clear no President is above the law or immune from prosecution for crimes committed while in office,” The White House says in an announcement. That amendment would be in direct response to the Supreme Court’s decision surprising many legal experts granting presidents broad, and “absolute” immunity for “official acts” while in office.
The President is also calling for term limits for Supreme Court justices, with each justice serving up to 18 years and each president appointing a new justice every two years.
“Term limits would help ensure that the Court’s membership changes with some regularity; make timing for Court nominations more predictable and less arbitrary; and reduce the chance that any single Presidency imposes undue influence for generations to come,” The White House says.
And finally, President Biden is calling for an enforceable code of ethics for Supreme Court justices “that require Justices to disclose gifts, refrain from public political activity, and recuse themselves from cases in which they or their spouses have financial or other conflicts of interest.
Wendy Weiser, vice president of the Brennan Center for Justice, called Biden’s plan, “a remarkable and historical step forward.”
“No one should have public power for so long; no one should be the judge in their own case; and no one should be above the law,” she wrote.
Notably absent from the President’s plan: some had expected him to endorse expanding the number of justices on the Court, from nine to at least 12. That would reflect the 12 judicial circuits, as well as the tremendous expansion in U.S. population and demographics since the last time the Court’s size was altered: well over a century ago, in 1869.
READ MORE: JD Vance Suggested America Should ‘Punish’ People for Not Having Children
Some Democratic U.S. Senators support expanding the Court via the Judiciary Act.
The New Republic’s Matt Ford observes, “Biden’s SCOTUS reform op-ed is curiously opaque on whether he supports term limits via amendment or legislation, which is the big split among advocates.”
Attorney Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted New York State’s $25 million civil case against Trump University, applauded the President’s three-count plan and called for a few additions: “Wonderful news — and then let’s add 4 more justices and a maximum age of 75.”
After Vice President Kamala Harris, the de-facto Democratic presidential nominee endorsed Biden’s plan, NYU professor of law Melissa Murray called it “Huge.”
Professor of law Leah Litman, who co-hosts a podcast on the Supreme Court with Professor Murray, says, “let’s take a moment to appreciate that it’s a BFD for a sitting Democratic President, a long time institutionalist who was opposed to court reform *four years ago* has now publicly endorsed court reform.”
“Biden’s change,” she adds, “is a testament both to how the current Court’s egregious behavior is offputting to normie Dems – and causes them to revisit their positions – and to the many organizers, commentators, etc beating the court reform drum.”
“This is major,” declared Maya Sen, Professor of Public Policy at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. “Just a few years ago, Biden was against any kind of Court reform.”
President Biden’s call for reform has the backing of, among others, Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice, Constitutional law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis,
READ MORE: ‘Extraordinary Weakness’: Trump ‘Pulling Out’ of Debate Shows ‘He’s Afraid’ Buttigieg Says
