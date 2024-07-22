Democrats Rake in a Quarter-Billion Dollars in 24 Hours After Biden Exits Race

The floodgates have opened after President Joe Biden’s selfless and historic decision to end his re-election campaign and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President on Sunday. Democrats across the country are opening their wallets and sending a mountain of money to Democratic groups, especially the Harris for President campaign. In total, nearly $250 million to Democrats in the first 24 hours, including a historic $81 million directly to Harris for President, the campaign has announced.

ActBlue, which acts as the fundraising platform for Harris for President, and many other Democrats, on Sunday alone took in almost $67 million, according to a third-party ActBlue tracking program. President Biden’s announcement was made around 2:00 PM ET that day.

On Monday, as of 3:30 PM ET, ActBlue has taken in another $35 million – for a 25-hour total of over $100 million.

By comparison, on Saturday, the platform took in just under seven million dollars. Sunday is listed as ActBlue’s highest single day ever.

(The ActBlue tracker cautions: “ActBlue is a fundraising vehicle for Democratic candidates and campaigns, state-level committees and progressive nonprofit organizations who are also using this moment to ask for support,” and adds, “the picture will become clearer once ActBlue and the recipients file their own campaign finance reports.”)

In addition to the $100 million infusion Democrats just received, Politico reports, “Future Forward, the flagship super PAC blessed by President Joe Biden, received $150 million in new commitments from major Democratic donors in the 24 hours since the president announced he would step aside from the race.”

“Future Forward already had $122 million on hand as of the end of June, according to Federal Election Commission filings.”

That means approximately $250 million – about a quarter of a billion dollars – was just added to the coffers of Democratic campaigns, including Kamala Harris’s, and PACs.

The Harris for President Campaign announced Monday afternoon it had taken in $81 million in its first 24 hours.

“Team Harris raised $81 million in its first 24 hours, adding to the existing near quarter-of-a-billion dollar war chest already amassed this election cycle,” the campaign said in a press release. “This haul reflects money raised across the campaign, Democratic National Committee, and joint fundraising committees. This surge of support is also accompanied by numerous endorsements from federal and state elected officials as well as major Democratic and advocacy groups united in the effort to defeat Donald Trump this November.”

Inside those numbers, the campaign notes, are more than “888,000 grassroots donors” who “made donations in the past 24 hours, 60% of whom made their first contribution of the 2024 cycle.”

“Team Harris’ 24-hour raise is the highest 24-hour raise of any candidate in history,” according to the campaign. “In the last 24 hours, Team Harris has added 43,000 new recurring donors, with over half of these recurring donors signing up for weekly donations.”

“A call on Sunday evening hosted by Win with Black Women raised approximately $1.6 million in grassroots contributions alone,” the campaign also noted.

The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger, pointing to the campaign’s press release, observes, “If these numbers are accurate, more than 532,000 people just made their first Biden/Harris donation of this election cycle.”

On top of all that, The Daily Beast reported late Sunday night a small Super PAC tied to former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Haley Voters for Biden, has now become Haley Voters for Harris.

