Stephen Miller Furious as Biden Moves to Protect Undocumented Spouses of US Citizens

Former Trump Senior White House Advisor Stephen Miller expressed outrage as news began to break Monday that President Joe Biden will announce protections for about 500,000 undocumented immigrants who are married to U.S. citizens, along with making it easier for Dreamers to get work visas.

“The president’s executive action will shield undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens from deportation, allow them to obtain work authorization, as well as ease their path to permanent resident status, the three sources told PBS News,” PBS NewsHour‘s Laura Barrón-López reported. “The announcement will be made at a White House event marking the 12th anniversary of an Obama-era action that protected undocumented youth brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.”

Calling it “New Actions to Keep Families Together,” the Biden White House issued a a fact sheet Tuesday, explaining that “President Biden is announcing that the Department of Homeland Security will take action to ensure that U.S. citizens with noncitizen spouses and children can keep their families together. This new process will help certain noncitizen spouses and children apply for lawful permanent residence – status that they are already eligible for – without leaving the country. These actions will promote family unity and strengthen our economy, providing a significant benefit to the country and helping U.S. citizens and their noncitizen family members stay together.”

There are conditions in place.

“In order to be eligible, noncitizens must – as of June 17, 2024 – have resided in the United States for 10 or more years and be legally married to a U.S. citizen, while satisfying all applicable legal requirements. On average, those who are eligible for this process have resided in the U.S. for 23 years.”

Stephen Miller, the architect of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” family separation policy that ripped minor infants and children not only from their parents but even separated them from their own siblings, was outraged.

PBS’s Barrón-López had first shared the details of the Biden plan Monday on social media, noting in part, “President Biden will announce protections tomorrow (Tues) for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens and ease work visa access for some Dreamers, per 3 sources briefed by the White House.”

Miller’s response: “Shorter: Biden to give unconstitutional amnesty to illegal aliens during a border invasion.”

Earlier on Monday Miller had written, “Big news: Biden to announce an unconstitutional executive amnesty for illegal aliens during a border invasion and in the aftermath of multiple gruesome raped and murders of Americans at the hands of Biden-freed illegals. This is an attack on democracy.”

Miller, who has been called a conspiracy theorist, a white nationalist, and a white supremacist, and appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center‘s list of anti-immigrant extremists, was largely responsible for the separations of more than 5000 infants and children, “with no tracking process that would allow them to be reunited,” an investigation revealed, PBS reported in 2022.

The separations proceeded, NBC News reported in 2020, despite the Trump administration having been warned by its own Dept. of Homeland Security General Counsel, John Mitnick, that: “a court could conclude that the separations are violative of the INA, Administrative Procedure Act, or the Fifth Amendment Due Process clause.”

While not an attorney, Miller is the founder of a law firm that has filed lawsuits to protect white Americans, including “white straight men” and “white males” from alleged discrimination.

BREAKING: lawsuit against Expedia for illegally discriminating against white males. https://t.co/0ZoWn0tTRe — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 17, 2024

Miller also has been promising MAGA activists that if Trump returns to the White House, he “will unleash the vast arsenal of federal powers to implement the most spectacular migration crackdown.” Miller and his America First Legal group are part of Project 2025, which has prepared a plan for the movement to “take the reins of government” in a new Trump administration.

Image via Shutterstock