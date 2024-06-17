‘Morally Bankrupt Loser’: Top Trump VP Contender Wants to Deport 20 Million People

J.D. Vance, the venture capitalist-turned Republican Ohio U.S. Senator, ignited a firestorm when declared support for the deportation of what he claims are 20 million undocumented people in the United States.

Senator Vance came to power thanks in large part to tech billionaire Peter Thiel bankrolling his campaign. Vance’s book, which alleges to speak for the forgotten people in middle America had become a best-seller, while also being criticized as “an example of poverty porn designed to appeal to the same type of (white) viewer who may believe they understand ‘urban poverty’ because they watched HBO’s ‘The Wire.’ ”

An anonymous Twitter account with a bio that literally says, “Just here to collect liberal tears,” over the weekend had posted:

“I’m so sick of this administration. I’m 23 years old. I’m ready to buy a house and start putting my roots down, but I have to stick to renting because the house market is ridiculous. Vote for the convicted felon. This shit is getting old.”

Former journalist James Surowiecki, author of the book, “The Wisdom of Crowds,” responded: “How will Trump’s policies make it easier for this guy to buy a house? He has no answer. (Literally – I asked.) It’s just ‘Mortgage rates were low under Trump, and they’re higher under Biden, therefore Trump will bring mortgage rates down.’ It’s magical thinking.”

That’s when Senator Vance, a top contender on Trump’s vice presidential running mate short list, decided to ride the wave of anti-immigrant hate that has fueled the ex-president’s campaigns.

“Not having 20 million illegal aliens who need to be housed (often at public expense) will absolutely make housing more affordable for American citizens,” Vance a multi-millionaire according to Forbes, claimed to great criticism. “But I see the left’s strategy of making fun of people for suffering under Biden policies continues apace.”

Housing, including mortgage rates, while high in the U.S. are far higher in other developed nations thanks in large part to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. economy is the best in the world right now – number one, according to The Wall Street Journal in April.

Vance was quickly scorched:

“You are so full of shit. 20 million people being rounded, put in camps, and deported will break the economy,” declared former Lincoln Project executive director Fred Wellman. “You also act like it will be free to do this. How many billions will be spent to build the fascist ‘deportation force?’ Camps? Flights? What does any of that have to do with interest rates and housing costs? You are a liar and a propagandist. It’s pathetic how someone who was once a Marine is such a morally bankrupt loser now.”

Immigration advocate Thomas Kennedy wrote: “A U.S. Senator is advocating for a mass deportation program so that homes of immigrants can be seized and redistributed. Also the 20 million figure isn’t even accurate. Just a terrible person.”

“This is a dumbass bumper-sticker slogan answer and his own angry hallucination, all showing that the intellect gap between the nutjobs and those considered the GOP’s most sage and sophisticated thinkers is much more narrow that you’ve been led to believe,” responded Los Angeles Tribune investigative reporter Joe Rossi.

“People should take a moment to imagine the amount of terror, violence, expense and destruction that is going to be necessary to deport TWENTY MILLION people. And also, think the won’t just mess up and grab a whole bunch of American citizens while they’re at it?” observed MSNBC host Chris Hayes.

“Let’s deport all the people who build the houses and find out what happens to housing prices. Great plan!” mocked Robby Soave, senior editor of the Libertarian magazine Reason.

“Hitler also carried out mass deportations to create more living space for the Volksgemeinschaft,” reminded journalist Aaron Rupar.

American Immigration Council Policy Director Aaron Reichlin-Melnick weighed in: “Setting aside that there aren’t 20 million undocumented immigrants (actual number is 12-15 million, depending on if you count new arrivals facing removal proceedings in the number), it’s pretty dark to say the US should seize and redistribute millions of peoples’ homes.”

Talking Points Memo publisher Josh Marshall served up this take:

A dynamic virtually all MSM press falls for. “the left”, “the Dems” whoever “making fun” of GOPs, conservatives. The whole narrative of condescension/derision. Remind me how these folks talk abt Dems? Just randomly I checked the feed of this guy & this was his most recent tweet. https://t.co/EZMghWMmvn pic.twitter.com/BwXP6ckuhV — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 17, 2024

