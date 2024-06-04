News
‘I Don’t Agree With Anything You Just Said’: Garland Repeatedly Slams Gaetz’s ‘False’ Claims
Attorney General Merrick Garland, under intense attack for months by Republicans outraged over prosecutions of Donald Trump, was forced to defend himself and the Dept. of Justice during Tuesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing where he testified for hours.
Conflating state and federal prosecutions, which are separate, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was quick to go after Garland and New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the criminal trial of Donald Trump.
Repeatedly refusing to comment on current cases, Garland drew a strong line when Gaetz tried to pose his questions as hypotheticals, pounding him with “conspiracy theories.”
Congressman Gaetz, who is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee and had been under investigation by DOJ, demanded Garland hand over communications he claimed exist between DOJ and prosecutors in Georgia and New York who have indicted Donald Trump.
READ MORE: ‘I Worship God’: Greene Melts Down Again After Attacking Fauci in Profane Lie-Filled Rant
“The case in New York is brought by the Manhattan district attorney independently on his own volition, as [his] own determination of what was, what he believed was a violation of state law,” Garland told Gaetz, as ABC News reported. Gaetz “hit back arguing that by refusing to immediately hand over any such documents, the Justice Department is only fomenting more conspiracy theories.”
“During the back-and-forth, Garland repeated that the Justice Department had no involvement in Bragg’s investigation. In his opening remarks, Garland said that ‘conspiracy theory is an attack on the judicial process itself.'”
“I don’t need a history lesson,” Gaetz told Garland, as he alleged the only way to prove there is no conspiracy is to hand over all the documents he claimed exist.
Merrick Garland does his best to not take Matt Gaetz’s bait pic.twitter.com/UpQOSUuWPM
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2024
In another line of questioning, this one apparently designed to impugn the credibility of Judge Merchan, Gaetz drummed up a string of supposed hypotheticals.
READ MORE: Trump Attorney Tried to Kill Latest Legal Bombshell: Report
“I’m sorry, I don’t agree with anything you just said,” Garland declared, as he repeatedly told Gaetz he would not comment on any current cases.
When Gaetz tried to push another conspiracy theory, deeply rooted in Republican circles, that Garland “dispatched” a DOJ official to work on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of Donald Trump, Garland angrily responded.
“That is false. I did not dispatch Matthew Colangelo. That’s false. False,” Garland declared. “I’m saying it’s false.”
“Do you know how he ended up there?” Gaetz asked, meaning in Bragg’s office.
“I assume he spoke, applied for a job there and got the job,” Garland replied.
“That’s false. False” — Garland tries to swat down Gaetz’s conspiracy theories about Trump’s New York prosecution pic.twitter.com/C91JJ3qvtc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Texting About Trump?’: Experts Think Speaker Johnson May Be Talking to SCOTUS Justices
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Utterly Horrible’: Trump’s Putin Claim Ignites Anger, Again
Donald Trump, the Republicans’ 2024 presumptive presidential nominee and a convicted felon, is claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin will release a U.S. reporter arrested on espionage charges who the U.S. says is being wrongfully detained, if the American people elect him president again.
“Evan Gershkovich, the reporter for The Wall Street Journal who is being held by Russia will be released almost immediately after the election, but definitely before I assume office,” Trump says in a video (below) posted to his Truth Social account Tuesday. “He will be home, he’ll be safe. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia will do that for me. And I don’t believe he will do it for anyone else.”
President Biden has strongly denounced Russia’s unlawful imprisonment of Evan Gershkovich, and he and his administration have publicly discussed Russia’s detention of the reporter at least 38 times, most recently May 3, according to a count of documents on the White House’s website.
David Corn, Washington D.C. Bureau Chief for Mother Jones blasted Trump.
READ MORE: Johnson Says GOP Will Defund DOJ in Retaliation for Trump Conviction
“‘Vladimir Putin…will do that for me.,’ ” Corn wrote. “This is shameful. Trump boasting that a war criminal and tyrant will only release an American hostage if Trump is elected president. I’ve been saying this for eight years. There is no bottom.”
Former Dept. of Defense official Mike Walker responded by writing: “What Trump is really saying to Putin: ‘Don’t release the WSJ reporter UNLESS I win.’ He is condemning Evan to many months more in a Russian prison.”
Last month Trump made similar remarks.
“Trump did not refer to any contacts with Putin or say what grounds he had to believe that the Russian leader would release Gershkovich,” Reuters reported at the time. “His campaign did not address questions about whether Trump or his advisers had been in touch with Putin or his staff about Gershkovich. Instead, Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said: ‘There is only one person who can negotiate the safe return of Mr. Gershkovich back to his family – President Trump.'”
“Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin has ‘naturally not had contacts with Donald Trump,'” Reuters added, noting remarks made by former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in Russia from 2019 to 2022: “As a former wrongful detainee in Russia, I would just like to remind everyone that President Trump had the ability to get myself and Paul Whelan out of Russia for years and chose not to. I would be skeptical of any claims about getting Evan Gershkovich back in a day.”
Last week the Bangor Daily News editorial board blasted the ex-president.
READ MORE: Trump Demands SCOTUS Intervene After ‘Dangerous’ Suggestion of Possible Violence if Jailed
“If Trump can secure the release of Gershkovich, he should do it now, not months from now,” the paper’s board wrote. “Trump may be trying to showcase his close relationship with Putin. Much has been written about the dangers of Trump essentially doing Putin’s bidding by valorizing the Russian president and his ruthless rule and opposing and undermining U.S. support for Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February 2022. Trump has also not been a champion of journalists, calling the press the ‘enemy of the people.’ He also refers to the ‘fake news media,’ to try to debunk reporting he doesn’t like.”
“Back to dangling Evan’s freedom as a political tool,” wrote National security Attorney Brad Moss, who also remarked: “Paraphrasing Trump to Evan’s family: I could help get him home now but I only care if I win. If I lose, I don’t care if he lives or dies.”
Former Republican U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh responded to Trump’s video, saying simply, “He’s an utterly horrible human being.”
Watch Trump’s remarks below or at this link.
Convicted Felon Trump says his good friend Putin will release WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich as soon as Trump wins the election, but he won’t do it if Biden wins. pic.twitter.com/EeUQLyzJyR
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 4, 2024
READ MORE: ‘National Embarrassment’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fauci Attack ‘Crazy and Irresponsible’
News
Johnson Says GOP Will Defund DOJ in Retaliation for Trump Conviction
The embattled Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is vowing to use the arsenal of tools at his disposal, including defunding, to target the U.S. Dept. of Justice after ex-president Donald Trump was convicted in a New York State prosecution on 34 felony charges last week.
In a Tuesday meeting behind closed doors with his House Republican conference members, Johnson said “he will do everything he can to go after the Department of Justice,” CNN reported, “and said the verdict has ignited support for the former president, two sources familiar with the comments told CNN.”
The Speaker “presented a three-pronged approach of oversight, funding and legislation,” and “specifically walked through the funding cuts that House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan has proposed to the Appropriations Committee, the sources added.”
Just as U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz did Tuesday morning in a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland, Speaker Johnson conflated the State of New York’s prosecution with the federal cases against Donald Trump. Federal and state prosecutions are separate.
In remarks to the press Speaker Johnson echoed those he made earlier Tuesday, while adding some false claims about the state of the 2024 presidential race between President Joe Biden and ex-president and now convicted felon Donald Trump.
READ MORE: ‘I Worship God’: Greene Melts Down Again After Attacking Fauci in Profane Lie-Filled Rant
Johnson, under fire for what some experts see as a possible admission he has been talking to Supreme Court justices about the Trump prosecutions, “briefed former President Trump on the plan before announcing it Tuesday morning,” Fox News reported, citing an unnamed lawmaker.
He also called the prosecutions of the ex-president “a new low” and “dangerous.”
The Speaker claimed “people realize that we have reached a new low and when you have activist prosecutors and the Democratic Party who are so desperate because of the presidential campaign and the way it’s going, they understand that Donald Trump, all the polling shows is crushing Joe Biden.”
That’s false.
The right-leaning Real Clear Politics polling average currently has Donald Trump up over President Biden by just 0.7%. Out of the last ten polls RCP lists, Trump won five, Biden won three, and two were tied. Seven of the eight that were not tied showed either Biden or Trump up by just one or two points.
READ MORE: Supreme Court ‘Puppetmaster’ Slammed Over Report He’s Flying Alito’s ‘Theocratic’ Flag Again
“They’re in, they’re in panic mode on the Democratic side,” Johnson continued, “and they are so desperate to stop Donald Trump. He’s winning in the swing states. He’s winning among the people. He’s winning among new demographics that have never voted Republican before. They see this happening. And they’re so desperate to stop him that they are willing to use the judicial system to do so.”
Donald Trump was indicted by grand juries on a total of 91 felonies in cases at the state and federal level. Three of the charges were later dropped.
Two months ago Johnson had also threatened to defund DOJ and other agencies.
“We also advanced cuts … to some of the agencies that we believe are really overreaching, and have been turned in some ways against the American people. We are going to cut 3% from DOJ, 7% from the ATF, 6% from the FBI, and 10% from the EPA,” he told reporters.
Watch Johnson’s remarks from Tuesday below or at this link.
.@SpeakerJohnson on Trump Verdict: “We have reached a new low…they are in panic on the Democratic side.” pic.twitter.com/27mYV8BQpy
— CSPAN (@cspan) June 4, 2024
READ MORE: Trump Demands SCOTUS Intervene After ‘Dangerous’ Suggestion of Possible Violence if Jailed
News
‘National Embarrassment’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fauci Attack ‘Crazy and Irresponsible’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci during the Republican House’s hearing on the coronavirus pandemic Monday, refused to call him “Dr.,” and promoted lies and conspiracy theories forcing Democrats to denounce her remarks as “crazy and irresponsible,” and demand they be stricken from the record.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) to Dr. Anthony Fauci: “Do you think that’s appropriate…Mr. Fauci, because you’re not a doctor in my few minutes…that man does not deserve to have a license. As a matter of a fact it should be revoked and he belongs in prison.” pic.twitter.com/QBtmUzmdJf
— CSPAN (@cspan) June 3, 2024
Dr. Fauci was the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, from 1984 until the end of 2022. In both the Trump and Biden administrations he became the public face of the battle against the pandemic.
But he also became the target of the right and the far-right during COVID, with Congresswoman Greene frequently leading the charge against what she labeled Monday as “your so-called science.”
READ MORE: ‘Texting About Trump?’: Experts Think Speaker Johnson May Be Talking to SCOTUS Justices
The Georgia Congresswoman “screamed and raged at Fauci at a hearing of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic,” The Independent reported. “Republicans have sought to prove that Fauci tried to suppress information about the origins of Covid-19 and claim he funded research that triggered pandemic that killed millions of people.”
“We should be recommending you to be prosecuted,” Greene also said during the hearing. “We should be writing a criminal referral because you should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. You belong in prison.”
Greene: You know what this committee should be doing? We should writing a criminal referral because you should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. You belong in prison Dr. Fauci pic.twitter.com/Td023Cv3M7
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2024
Apologizing to Dr. Fauci, U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-FL) blasted Congresswoman Greene, declaring her remarks “completely irresponsible” while saying, “this might be the most insane hearing I’ve actually attended.”
“Your ‘so-called science’ that the gentlewoman is referring to has saved millions of lives in this country and around the world. And I want to thank you for that.” He called Fauci “an American hero,” whose “team has done more to save lives than all 435 members of this body on both sides of the aisle.”
“You guys have worked not just during this pandemic, but over time to save millions of lives in this country and across the world. We lost 1.1 million American lives, 1.1 million American lives, 7 million lives around the world,” Garcia said. “We were having 9-11-like-events death events daily in this country losing 4000 to 5000 people every single day. I was mayor during the time of the pandemic. I remember how painful it was to close businesses to shut down schools.”
READ MORE: Trump Attorney Tried to Kill Latest Legal Bombshell: Report
“But how quickly we forget the pain and how scared we were as a country. We were washing our groceries as they were coming in. We were keeping seniors at a distance – the tragedy that was happening in our nursing homes, thousands of people were dying a day. And you and your team of the best and the brightest scientists in this country, and the world were doing everything that you could, and working night and day to save more and more of those lives.”
Congressman Garcia explained how he lost both his parents in the COVID pandemic, explaining, “I take this very personally, especially when other members of this body who are tasked to be responsible and actually help the American people attack medical professionals like you and across the world. Vaccines – a vaccine that you and your team helped foster – has saved millions of American lives. These attacks are ridiculous.”
He also pointed out the Rep. Greene had “introduced the ‘Fire Fauci Act’ and promoted on a podcast, saying that COVID was a bio weapon. That is how insane some of these comments are.”
Garcia also quoted Greene saying: “I don’t believe in evolution. These viruses were not making people sick until they created them. They weaponize these viruses to be able to attach to our cells and make us sick. It’s a bio weapon.”
He also quoted Greene from a social media post: “The Fauci-funded Wuhan lab created the virus,” and called her remarks, “crazy and irresponsible.”
“In this post,” Garcia continued, “the same member of this committee is accusing you of orchestrating a global conspiracy to create COVID on purpose just to make people get vaccines that you’ve done the sir. The same member routinely promotes complete misinformation about vaccines, and actually has encouraged the routine prevention of vaccinations that even eliminate diseases like the measles. Dr. Fauci, you brought together our nation and world’s best and brightest scientists take on COVID and create a vaccine that works. I want to ask you a question. I want to be crystal clear for the public. You brought together the world and America’s best scientists. Do you believe that the vaccine that you all helped create and ensure is safe and effective for the public?” he asked Fauci.
READ MORE: Trump Demands SCOTUS Intervene After ‘Dangerous’ Suggestion of Possible Violence if Jailed
“Yes, and its track record has proven that,” the doctor replied.
“And you also agree that it saved hundreds of thousands and possibly millions of lives in America and across the world?” Garcia continued.
“That is absolutely correct,” Fauci said. “And it’s very clear that it saved millions of lives here and throughout the world. The Europeans have done the same studies that we have. And the data are incontrovertible that they save lives.”
On social media after the hearing, Rep. Garcia wrote: “Totally insane that Marjorie Taylor Greene would not refer to Dr. Fauci as a doctor. He’s one of the most brilliant medical minds in the country. She’s a national embarrassment.”
.@reprobertgarcia quotes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and says, “This is so crazy and irresponsible.” pic.twitter.com/0McCzVG61E
— CSPAN (@cspan) June 3, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump Demands SCOTUS Intervene After ‘Dangerous’ Suggestion of Possible Violence if Jailed
- News2 days ago
‘National Embarrassment’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fauci Attack ‘Crazy and Irresponsible’
- News2 days ago
Trump Attorney Tried to Kill Latest Legal Bombshell: Report
- OPINION2 days ago
Does Georgia Court’s Latest Decision Mean Trump Could Be on Trial as President if He Wins?
- OPINION21 hours ago
‘I Worship God’: Greene Melts Down Again After Attacking Fauci in Profane Lie-Filled Rant
- News19 hours ago
‘I Don’t Agree With Anything You Just Said’: Garland Repeatedly Slams Gaetz’s ‘False’ Claims
- News17 hours ago
Johnson Says GOP Will Defund DOJ in Retaliation for Trump Conviction
- News14 hours ago
‘Utterly Horrible’: Trump’s Putin Claim Ignites Anger, Again