Hillary Clinton Says Election Is ‘Between Chaos and Competence’ Ahead of Debate
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton framed the upcoming election as “between chaos and competence” in a New York Times op-ed, but some on the left have low expectations for President Joe Biden’s performance in Thursday’s debate.
Clinton’s op-ed was published Tuesday morning. She says she’s the only person to have debated both Biden and former President Donald Trump, so she knows each candidate’s debating style.
When it comes to Trump, she says that he “starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather.” Clinton cited the moments in the second debate when Trump “stalked” her, following her around on the debate stage, as an example of how he “bullies.”
Clinton said that Trump’s “ploys will fall flat” if Biden is able to be “as directed and forceful as he was when engaging Republican hecklers” at this year’s State of the Union. But she also seems to have low expectations for Biden at the debate.
“Unfortunately, Mr. Biden starts from a disadvantage because there’s no way he can spend as much time preparing as I did eight years ago. Being president isn’t just a day job; it’s an everything-everywhere-all-at-once job. Historically, that has led to weaker first debate performances for the incumbent,” she wrote.
Clinton isn’t the only person to speculate that Biden’s debate performance may not be up to par. The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne tha God appeared on the left-leaning news program The Young Turks Tuesday morning, and criticized the Democratic party and Biden. He called the Democrats the “party that cried wolf,” and said they weren’t taking Trump seriously.
He also said that if Biden doesn’t do well in Thursday’s debate, the party should replace him.
“If he does flop so hard that even the media can’t deny it, should they pull him?” Young Turks host Cenk Uygur asked.
“I would say yes. The reason I would say ‘yes’ is: you know the base is going to show up, but it’s about those independents and those hypothetical swing voters, those people who may be undecided, it’s about them,” Charlamagne replied.
He later added, “I think you would probably have no choice but to pull him if you really, truly care about democracy,” he said.
However, the debate question may end up being moot. Some pundits are expecting Trump to pull out of the debate at the last minute. Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon said Trump should back out of the debate on Monday, after Trump’s National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was cut off during a CNN interview.
Trump himself may be laying the groundwork for giving himself an out. On Truth Social Monday, he backed former White House doctor Ronny Jackson’s call for Biden to take a drug test before the debate.
“DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.
Biden Offers Gay Vets Clemency Following Green Light for DOD Lawsuit
President Joe Biden said he was using his clemency authority to pardon LGBTQ service members who were convicted of violating the military policy against homosexuality. This comes less than a week after a magistrate judge ruled a lawsuit against the Department of Defense over the discharges of gay veterans could move forward.
Biden issued a statement on X Wednesday morning announcing the decision.
Despite courage and sacrifice, thousands of LGBTQI+ service members were forced out of the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
I'm using my clemency authority to pardon certain former service members who were convicted simply for being themselves. pic.twitter.com/KquoMizp1V
— President Biden (@POTUS) June 26, 2024
“Today, I am righting an historic wrong by using my clemency authority to pardon many former service members who were convicted for simply being themselves,” the statement read. “Despite their courage and great sacrifice, thousands of LGBTQI+ service members were forced out of the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”
In this case, clemency only applies to those who were convicted or court-martialed.
While in 1993, the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy went into effect, LGBTQ service members could serve while in the closet. Their superiors could not ask if they were gay, but they could not disclose it themselves, either. Those who came out would be discharged, usually with other-than-honorable discharges.
However, sodomy was still criminalized in the U.S. military, meaning that service members could be court-martialed and convicted if they had homosexual sex. Biden’s order affects these service members.
The order will also apply to service members who have since died, according to NBC News.
This follows the ruling on Friday from Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero that a lawsuit filed by five LGBTQ veterans against the DOD could proceed. The five veterans were suing to upgrade their discharges to honorable and remove all references to sexual orientation from their discharge paperwork.
Veterans who were given other-than-honorable discharges face a number of hurdles. They are unable to re-enlist, even now that the rule they violated is no longer in effect. They are also blocked from accessing services from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
In February, the DOD said it was working to upgrade LGBTQ veterans’ discharges to honorable. However, it didn’t provide a timeline. Up until that point, veterans had to explicitly petition the government to have their discharge paperwork updated. The update process was described in the suit as “burdensome, opaque, expensive, and for many veterans virtually inaccessible.”
In 2011, the year “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was lifted, the memorandum doing so said that it was unnecessary to automatically update discharge paperwork for vets thrown out by the policy. However, it was only two years later when the Uniform Code of Military Justice was updated to remove its ban on sodomy.
Biden’s statement did not reveal a number of service members who would be affected by his order. According to the lawsuit, over 35,000 members of the U.S. military had been discharged under the ban on homosexuality between 1980 and 2011.
Biden’s clemency order falls on the 9th anniversary of the landmark 2015 Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges legalizing same-sex marriage in the United States.
Politicians Accepting a ‘Gratuity’ After Official Acts is Legal, Supreme Court Rules
The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that politicians may accept a gratuity after making an official act, and that laws against bribery do not apply.
In the case, Snyder v. U.S., former Portage, Indiana mayor James Snyder gave Great Lakes Peterbilt two contracts with the city, purchasing five garbage trucks for $1.1 million in 2013. The following year, Peterbilt paid Synder $13,000. Though the DOJ and FBI said the payment was likely a gratuity for the contract, Snyder said the money was merely payment for his consulting services.
A federal jury disagreed, convicting him of violating a 1984 law that banned gratuities to state and local officials. The law mirrors a statute barring federal officials from taking either bribes — defined as a payment or gift before an official act — or gratuities — defined as a gift after such an act.
READ MORE: Clarence Thomas Accepted Millions in Gifts – Far More Than All Other Justices Combined
Snyder was sentenced to 21 months in prison. He appealed, arguing that the specific law only applied to bribes, not gratuities. Though the Seventh Circuit upheld the conviction, the Supreme Court reversed it, agreeing with Snyder.
The Supreme Court ruling was 6-3, along ideological lines. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the Court’s opinion, arguing that though local governments may regulate the gifts public officials can accept, the federal statute does not, leaving it to the states to determine what gratuities are legal.
“Gratuities after the official act are not the same as bribes before the official act. After all, unlike gratuities, bribes can corrupt the official act—meaning that the official takes the act for private gain, not for the public good. That said, gratuities can sometimes also raise ethical and appearance concerns. For that reason, Congress, States, and local governments have long regulated gratuities to public officials,” Kavanaugh wrote, adding that “different governments draw lines in different places.”
Kavanaugh also argued that a 1986 amendment to the 1984 law updated it to mirror the prohibition against bribery only. In this particular case, Indiana state law prohibits bribery of local officials, but has no such rule on gratuities.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote the dissent, arguing that the original law used “expansive, unqualified language.” She criticized the reading of the law that banned bribery but not gratuities.
“Snyder’s absurd and atextual reading of the statute is one only today’s Court could love,” Jackson wrote, citing that the text of the law “expressly targets officials who ‘corruptly’ solicit, accept, or agree to accept payments ‘intending to be influenced or rewarded.'”
“The Court’s reasoning elevates nonexistent federalism concerns over the plain text of this statute and is a quintessential example of the tail wagging the dog,” she added.
The decision comes in the wake of controversy over Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepting a number of gifts from billionaire Harlan Crow without declaring them until earlier this month.
Nearly Three-Quarters of Americans Disapprove of How Biden’s Handling Israel
Nearly three-quarters of Americans say they disapprove of how President Joe Biden is handling the Israel-Palestine conflict, according to a new poll.
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research’s latest polling, released Wednesday, says that 73% of Americans disapprove of how the president is handling the conflict, compared to 26% who approve. The disapproval rating is a new high since the question was first asked in June 2021.
For most of 2023, the disapproval rate stayed steady, bouncing around 61% and 63%. But as the fighting in Gaza dragged on and calls for a ceasefire increased, the disapproval rate started to climb in January 2024.
READ MORE: ‘Israel Aid, Ukraine Aid, Kitchenaid’: Dem Mocks GOP’s ‘Hands Off Our Appliances’ Week
Earlier this year, 67% disapproved, with a minor dip in late March to 65%. At that time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would be sending officials to speak with the Biden administration about the then-upcoming Rafah offensive, according to Aljazeera.
The poll surveyed 1,088 adults between June 20-24, and had a 4% margin of error.
The latest chapter in the Israel-Palestine conflict started on October 7, when Hamas launched an attack on the Gaza Envelope. Hamas launched over 3,000 rockets as well as paragliders into Israel, the first invasion on Israeli territory since 1948. On that day, 1,139 people were killed and 250 were taken hostage.
Shortly after, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that the “entire nation” of Palestine was responsible for the October 7 attacks, saying Palestinian civilians “could have risen up, they could have fought against that evil regime which took over Gaza in a coup d’état.”
Since then, Israel has retaliated with attacks and blockades, damaging or destroying half of Gaza’s buildings by the end of January, according to the BBC. The UN has warned of a “high risk” of famine over the blockades on humanitarian aid, the BBC reported. Israeli forces have also attacked hospitals, with officials saying that terrorists were hiding there. Approximately 34,900 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict as of May, according to Time Magazine.
There have been protests calling for a ceasefire around the world, including several in America. Some countries, like Canada, have cut off funding to Israel.
However, while Biden has called for a ceasefire, he has not cut funding. Rather, in April, he signed a bill to send more money to the country, according to Politifact. Biden has instead elected to use more soft power in discouraging the war’s continuation.
“Well, I will tell you, I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” Biden said in April, following an Israeli military strike that killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen, according to CNN.
Former President Donald Trump has mostly ignored the conflict. In April, though, he said Israel was “losing the PR war,” and thus needed to end the Gaza war “fast,” according to the Associated Press.
“Get it over with and let’s get back to peace and stop killing people. And that’s a very simple statement,” Trump said. “They have to get it done. Get it over with and get it over with fast because we have to — you have to get back to normalcy and peace.”
