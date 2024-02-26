News
Republicans Want to Cancel Biden State of the Union: ‘No Reason We Need to Invite Him’
House and Senate Republicans are pushing to stop President Joe Biden from delivering the annual State of the Union Address, a time-honored tradition that has its roots in a U.S. Constitution mandate.
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who former Trump White House official Cassidy Hutchinson said was “central to the planning of Jan. 6,” including then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election to stay in power, says there is “no reason” to no rescind House Speaker Mike Johnson’s invitation to President Joe Biden to deliver the State of the Union Address on March 7.
“These illegal foreign nationals pouring in, fentanyl pouring in, and the deaths rising across America,” Congressman Perry told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo (video below). “We need to use every single point of leverage every single point, Maria, including the spending, and certainly including an address to the people from Congress. He comes at the invitation of Congress, the Republicans are in charge of the House.”
“There’s no reason that we need to invite him to get more propaganda and to actually blame the American people for the crisis he caused,” claimed Perry, a former chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus. “We can spend the time reminding America that on day one, he countervailed the last administration’s policies that were securing our border that’s what probably the time would be better spent you served using.”
READ MORE: ‘How Extremism Is Normalized’: Schlapp Furious as Critics Slam CPAC Over Report of Nazis
In November the right-wing Cato Institute reported, “the Biden DHS is removing 3.5 times as many people per month as the Trump DHS did.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) has filed legislation that would require President Joe Biden to “SUBMIT” a budget and “national security strategy” to address the border issue before he could be granted an invitation to deliver his State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress.
Sen. Ernst’s bill is titled, the “Send Us Budget Materials and International Tactics In Time Act,” or the “SUBMIT IT Act.”
The U.S. Constitution requires the President “give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.” Since 1790, Presidents have fulfilled that constitutional mandate 99 times before Congress, with in-person addresses. Presidents, traditionally, must be invited to address Congress. Speaker Johnson in theory could rescind his invitation.
Watch Congressman Perry below or at this link.
Maria Bartiromo and Rep. Scott Perry push the idea of the House refusing to invite Biden to deliver the State of the Union address. (Reminder that if it’d been up to these two, they would’ve thrown out the 2020 election results and not let Biden take office at all.) pic.twitter.com/BtRhPVqKAA
— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) February 26, 2024
READ MORE: Vaccine-Laced Lettuce and Tomatoes? Tennessee GOP Lawmaker Worried
Republican Furious No ‘Real Wins,’ Like on ‘Transgender Surgeries’ as Shutdown Looms
The House is still not back in session after Speaker Mike Johnson approved an early two week vacation, and it won’t be until Wednesday, when lawmakers will have just three days to pass legislation and send it to the Senate then on to the President to avert a shutdown of about half the federal government.
Republicans “slipped Sunday in their last-minute scramble to head off a looming government shutdown deadline that could shutter vital services at the Transportation Department, strain food stamp programs and put housing assistance for millions of families in jeopardy,” The Washington Post reported.
One far-right wing Republican congressman appears to be gearing up to fight efforts to keep the government open, and he rattled off a list of grievances he has with his fellow Republicans. It’s not the first time. Congressman Roy lamented Republicans had nothing to run on last year.
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on social media Monday blasted how the House may pass yet another continuing resolution to ensure the federal government stays open, while not having scored, in his estimation, any “real wins” on certain issues.
Without mentioning Speaker Johnson by name, Congressman Roy lamented “the status” of Republicans’ agenda points, denouncing what he sees as “NO PLAN TO FIGHT.”
Roy slammed House Republicans for going along with Johnson.
RELATED: Mike Johnson’s ‘Chaotic’ and ‘Ineffective’ Speakership a ‘Disaster’: Report
“After passing 3 “’continuing resolutions’ (CR) for 5 mos. at Pelosi funding levels w/ promises to ‘fight,’ an NDAA [Defense authorization funding bill] w/ token ‘DEI’ policy wins & an extension of FISA spying-on-Americans, & no real border security wins, GOP leaders are poised to… INCREASE spending,” Rep. Roy complained, adding: “& likely fund Ukraine’s border…”
“This despite a year of hard-fought negotiating that gave us spending caps IN LAW we can enact simply with a CR thru 9/30 to cut total spending, leave defense & veterans untouched, & cut 10% ($73BB) of Biden’s non-defense bureaucracy…”
Roy continued complaining that Republicans are “publicly taking shutdown off the table (i.e. no leverage).”
“Worse, we are told that because there is war in Ukraine & China is dangerous, a CR that doesn’t ‘increase’ defense spending ‘doesn’t meet the moment.’ That’s why they aren’t leveraging spending caps in law!”
READ MORE: Democrats Discredit GOP Claims on IVF as Republicans Try to Regain Ground After Fallout
He says they have been told only to expect “singles & doubles” and not “homeruns,” which, he adds, “means no real wins” on a slew of issues he appears to suggest are more important than keeping the government running. They include:
“border policies to end releases”
“student loans”
“transgender surgeries”
“climate/EV mandates”
“DOJ & Jack Smith or FACE Act prosecutions” (The Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances law whois Roy wants to repeal.)
“reforms to COVID tyranny”
Roy concludes his rant by urging his fellow Republicans to “Pick a fight and win it.”
Earlier Monday Roy said, “Our reckless spending is bankrupting our country and fueling a weaponized government at war with our way of life.” Also Monday Roy suggested he wants to defund the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security.
RELATED: ‘We Keep Doing the Same Stupid Stuff’: Chip Roy Furious Funding Bill Will Keep Government Open
‘BadgerPundit’: Top Trump Attorney in Fake Electors Plot Hid Secret Twitter Account
Kenneth Chesebro, one of the architects of Donald Trump’s fake elector plot, had a secret Twitter account he hid from investigators in Michigan that he used to promote some of his extremist theories. In October Chesebro pleaded guilty to a felony in Georgia’s RICO case against Donald Trump and 18 others.
Using the handle “BadgerPundit,” Chesebro hid “dozens of damning posts that undercut his statements to investigators about his role in the election subversion scheme, a CNN KFile investigation has found,” CNN reported. “The Twitter posts reveal that even before the 2020 election, and then just two days after polls closed, Chesebro promoted a far more aggressive election subversion strategy than he later let on in his Michigan interview.”
When confronted with evidence the account belonged to Chesebro, his attorneys admitted it belonged to their client, while minimizing the damning posts as a “random stream of consciousness” where he was just “spitballing” and “being a goof.”
But, in one instance, when accused of promoting an article likened to the “death of democracy,” Chesebro on his secret social media account replied, “it’s called politics, dude,” CNN’s KFile team reports.
READ MORE: Republicans Want to Cancel Biden State of the Union: ‘No Reason We Need to Invite Him’
“When he was doing volunteer work for the campaign, he was very specific and hunkered-down into being the lawyer that he is, and gave specific kinds of legal advice based on things that he thought were legitimate legal challenges, versus BadgerPundit, who is this other guy over there, just being a goof,” said Robert Langford, an attorney for Chesebro.
But CNN reveals that on his BadgerPundit Twitter account, Chesebro said, “You don’t get the big picture. Trump doesn’t have to get courts to declare him the winner of the vote. He just needs to convince Republican legislatures that the election was systematically rigged, but it’s impossible to run it again, so they should appoint electors instead.” That was posted to Twitter, now X, on November 7, 2020, “the day multiple media outlets, including CNN, called the election for Joe Biden.”
CNN reports that contrary to his secret social media claim, “in his interview with Michigan investigators, Chesebro said the very opposite, claiming that the entire electors plan was contingent on the courts.”
“I saw no scenario where Pence could count any vote for any state because there hadn’t been a court or a legislature in any state backing any of the alternate electors,” Chesebro said.
READ MORE: ‘How Extremism Is Normalized’: Schlapp Furious as Critics Slam CPAC Over Report of Nazis
In another twist, CNN reports, “In an email to Trump attorneys in early December 2020, Chesebro linked to a Google Drive account for the email address TheBadger14@Gmail.com, which was once used by BadgerPundit in a tweet as his contact information. Chesebro also cited the BadgerPundit account in emails to a Trump campaign official and attorney John Eastman on January 5, 2021, pointing to tweets from BadgerPundit arguing that Pence had the authority to pick the electors on January 6.”
Chesebro’s BadgerPundit account on X still exists, but has been “protected” so only those he has granted access to can read his posts. ”
TheBadger14 is also identified by Chesebro in his bio on X as a blog. NCRM found that site has been active since at least 2011, but posts from the past few years are also hidden from public view. Its “About” page suggests it is a venue for Chesebro to discuss “mocking, through exaggeration for comic effect, relatively routine instances of progressives behaving badly.”
Read the entire CNN article here.
‘How Extremism Is Normalized’: Schlapp Furious as Critics Slam CPAC Over Report of Nazis
Critics are blasting CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, as the embattled head of the organization that puts together and hosts the event, Matt Schlapp, is attacking NBC News over its report that states: “Nazis mingle openly at CPAC, spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories and finding allies.”
“Nazis appeared to find a friendly reception at the Conservative Political Action Conference this year,” writes Ben Goggin, NBC News Digital deputy editor for technology. “Throughout the conference, racist extremists, some of whom had secured official CPAC badges, openly mingled with conference attendees and espoused antisemitic conspiracy theories.”
“The presence of these individuals has been a persistent issue at CPAC. In previous years, conference organizers have ejected well-known Nazis and white supremacists such as Nick Fuentes,” NBC News also reported. “But this year, racist conspiracy theorists didn’t meet any perceptible resistance at the conference where Donald Trump has been the keynote speaker since 2017.”
Schlapp is the head of the American Conservative Union. He and his wife Mercedes Schlapp were once described as the “Trump-Era ‘It Couple’.” Now he is facing a $9 million lawsuit over alleged sexual assault, including “aggressive fondling,” after Republican strategist Carlton Huffman, a staffer at the time for the failed Herschel Walker senatorial campaign, says Matt Schlapp groped him in January of 2023.
READ MORE: Democrats Discredit GOP Claims on IVF as Republicans Try to Regain Ground After Fallout
CPAC’s list of speakers last week included the far-right ultra-conservative president of Argentina, Javier Milei, who “gave Donald Trump on Saturday an ecstatic hug,” the AP reported. Donald Trump, calling himself a “proud political dissident,” delivered the keynote address at CPAC on Saturday. CNN described it as “lie-filled.”
Schlapp was both furious and dismissive of NBC News’ report.
“NBC’s claim that there was a Nazi presence at CPAC 2024 is false, misleading, and grossly manipulative—especially coming from a writer who has carried the water for Hamas in much of his reporting on the Israel-Gaza war,” Schlapp wrote in a statement posted by CPAC to X. “When we come across someone at CPAC peddling any kind of anti-semitism, we deal with them immediately. Knowing this, NBC weaved together lies and fabrications to create a false perception, and we won’t stand by idly while NBC engages in willful misinformation.”
In a separate post, Schlapp also wrote:
“Yawn. This is a tired old cliche. The Neo-Nazis in our midst are the ones controlling our college campuses and major institutions and grossly populate the newsrooms of corporate media, calling for an Israeli surrender.”
READ MORE: ‘Insultingly Stupid’: Trump’s Move to Toss Out Classified Docs Case Torn Apart by Experts
NBC’s Goggin responded:
“The Nazis introduced themselves to me at a mixer and said they were national socialists, started talking about skull measurements and pushing the conspiracy theory that all races were being controlled Jewish people. They were posting about their presence at CPAC online.”
He also provided photos and video:
Here’s a post from one mentioned in my piece wearing a cpac badge. In the next video, he’s giving a Nazi salute in the lobby of the conference hotel.
There was a notable presence at the conference whether CPAC was aware of it or not. pic.twitter.com/6diHfoGpMU
— Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) February 26, 2024
Sanchez also posted a photo of himself inside the conference’s secure area shaking hands with Jared Taylor, founder of the Nazi publication and website American Renaissance pic.twitter.com/fEMqA3MQRf
— Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) February 26, 2024
Neo Nazis are openly mingling at CPAC this year.
Last night at a young Republican mixer I met Greg Conte and several of his friends.
They openly identify as National Socialists and within minutes of meeting them they began espousing anti-Jewish conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/TcKxj6erVE
— Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) February 24, 2024
“Either CPAC is lying about having no idea about this, or they simply don’t have a grasp on who they approved to come to their conference…,” Goggin added.
READ MORE: Smirnov Scandal: Experts Call for Investigations, Warn GOP of Possible Conspiracy Charges
“Nazis, antisemitism, the great replacement theory, [white supremacist Nick] Fuentes, have become so common among conservatives that I think attendees, even journalists, didn’t think too deeply about them being at CPAC. There was very much an ‘oh them’ attitude about the nazis.”
“It really illustrated how successfully extremists have shifted the Overton window. This year, they were expected, and their presence was tolerated,” he added.
Critics blasted CPAC.
“At CPAC, avowed Nazis mingled openly & spread antisemitic conspiracy theories, as speakers welcomed the ‘end of democracy.’ They are all saying the quiet part out loud. And most GOP lawmakers are silent (or cheering). This is how extremism is normalized,” warned Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs. Spitalnick “led a group that won a $25 million judgment against the neo-Nazis who organized the deadly 2017 Charlottesville march in Virginia,” The Times of Israel reported in 2022.
“Seriously, read this @BenjaminGoggin piece and tell me those of us ringing the alarm bells on increasingly mainstreamed Nazism are being hyperbolic,” Spitalnick added.
“CPAC denies the presence of Nazis at their conference this year, but when I reported that @cpac was teeming with white nationalists in 2022 there wasn’t a peep from Matt Schlapp about it,” wrote Texas Observer special investigative correspondent Steven Monacelli.
CPAC denies the presence of Nazis at their conference this year, but when I reported that @cpac was teeming with white nationalists in 2022 there wasn’t a peep from Matt Schlapp about it pic.twitter.com/OiXvexAly6
— steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) February 26, 2024
Former U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), currently a candidate for Congress running to unseat U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), said: “I am appalled that Nazis were allowed to attend CPAC—an event Donald Trump headlined again this year. Make no mistake: the Republican Party and Trump have empowered white nationalists for years.”
Responding to the NBC News article, former U.S. government official Mike Walker wrote on X: “This is not Munich, 1933. This is Washington, DC, 2024.”
See the photos and video above or at this link.
