Republicans Want to Cancel Biden State of the Union: ‘No Reason We Need to Invite Him’

House and Senate Republicans are pushing to stop President Joe Biden from delivering the annual State of the Union Address, a time-honored tradition that has its roots in a U.S. Constitution mandate.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who former Trump White House official Cassidy Hutchinson said was “central to the planning of Jan. 6,” including then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election to stay in power, says there is “no reason” to no rescind House Speaker Mike Johnson’s invitation to President Joe Biden to deliver the State of the Union Address on March 7.

“These illegal foreign nationals pouring in, fentanyl pouring in, and the deaths rising across America,” Congressman Perry told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo (video below). “We need to use every single point of leverage every single point, Maria, including the spending, and certainly including an address to the people from Congress. He comes at the invitation of Congress, the Republicans are in charge of the House.”

“There’s no reason that we need to invite him to get more propaganda and to actually blame the American people for the crisis he caused,” claimed Perry, a former chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus. “We can spend the time reminding America that on day one, he countervailed the last administration’s policies that were securing our border that’s what probably the time would be better spent you served using.”

In November the right-wing Cato Institute reported, “the Biden DHS is removing 3.5 times as many people per month as the Trump DHS did.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) has filed legislation that would require President Joe Biden to “SUBMIT” a budget and “national security strategy” to address the border issue before he could be granted an invitation to deliver his State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress.

Sen. Ernst’s bill is titled, the “Send Us Budget Materials and International Tactics In Time Act,” or the “SUBMIT IT Act.”

The U.S. Constitution requires the President “give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.” Since 1790, Presidents have fulfilled that constitutional mandate 99 times before Congress, with in-person addresses. Presidents, traditionally, must be invited to address Congress. Speaker Johnson in theory could rescind his invitation.

Maria Bartiromo and Rep. Scott Perry push the idea of the House refusing to invite Biden to deliver the State of the Union address. (Reminder that if it’d been up to these two, they would’ve thrown out the 2020 election results and not let Biden take office at all.) pic.twitter.com/BtRhPVqKAA — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) February 26, 2024

