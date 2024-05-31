Lara Trump Says Biden Responsible for Juror Security Issues Amid Reports of Violent Threats

The 12 jurors who sat for five weeks and reached a unanimous guilty verdict in District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s 34-criminal count prosecution of Donald Trump are now being targeted, apparently by some of the ex-president’s anonymous supporters, with calls to “dox” and even kill them. And they’re using some of the same platforms used by January 6 organizers and insurrectionists.

“On social media and web forums, users called for jurors, judges and prosecutors to be killed after the former president was found guilty on 34 felony counts,” NBC News reports, adding the guilty verdicts have also “spurred a wave of violent rhetoric aimed at the prosecutors,” and the judge.

On Newsmax Friday afternoon, discussing jurors’ security, RNC co-chair, and Trump daughter-in-law Lara Trump blamed President Joe Biden and District Attorney Alvin Bragg for any issues.

“These jurors,” the Newsmax host said, “are gonna be like, they’re gonna find out who these people are. Is Alvin Bragg going to commit to making sure that they maintain their jobs, that they have security, God forbid? Is this what we need to worry about now?”

“It’s a real thing you have to think about,” Lara Trump replied, “thanks to Alvin Bragg, and I’m sure we can say thanks to Joe Biden.”

“Now what happens to them? Now what happens to our country?” she asked.

The non-profit Advance Democracy “said there has been a high volume of social media posts containing violent rhetoric targeting New York Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, including a post with Bragg’s purported home address. The group also found posts of the purported addresses of jurors on a fringe internet message board known for pro-Trump content and harassing and violent posts, although it is unclear if any actual jurors had been correctly identified.”

NBC reports there have been calls to “dox,” or post the names, addresses, and other contact information, of the jurors. Judge Juan Merchan had taken strong steps to protect their identities, and it is not known if any have been leaked.

“Dox the Jurors. Dox them now,” one user wrote.

“We need to identify each juror. Then make them miserable. Maybe even suicidal,” wrote another.

“1,000,000 men (armed) need to go to Washington and hang everyone. That’s the only solution,” wrote yet another.

“I hope every juror is doxxed and they pay for what they have done,” still another user wrote, this one on Trump’s Truth Social platform. “May God strike them dead. We will on November 5th and they will pay!”

On Telegram, a post from a Proud Boys chapter read: “War.”

“The posts, which have been reviewed by NBC News, appear on many of the same websites used by Trump supporters to organize for violence ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.”

“One Jan. 6 defendant,” NBC also reported, “who already served time in prison for his role in the Capitol attack also weighed in on X, posting a photo of Bragg and a photo of a noose. ‘January 20, 2025 traitors Get The Rope,’ he wrote, referring to the date of the next presidential inauguration.”

Last month, during jury selection one juror who had been chosen asked to be excused from serving, USA Today reported, noting she had “expressed concern about her identity becoming public.”

