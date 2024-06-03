News
Trump Demands SCOTUS Intervene After ‘Dangerous’ Suggestion of Possible Violence if Jailed
After suggesting there might be violence if he is incarcerated for any length of time, Donald Trump over the weekend demanded the U.S. Supreme Court intervene in his upcoming sentencing for his 34-count criminal felony conviction last week.
“I don’t know that the public would stand it. You know, I don’t — I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” on Sunday (video below), after claiming he would be “ok” with going to jail. “I think it would be tough for the public to take. You know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”
Trump’s remarks to Fox News also come amid reports his supporters are attempting to “dox” the jurors who voted to convict him, including calling “for jurors, judges and prosecutors to be killed,” as NBC News reported last week.
The convicted felon ex-president just hours after his reportedly highly-edited interview aired sent a message via social media demanding assistance from the U.S. Supreme Court justices, three of whom he appointed.
“The ‘Sentencing’ for not having done anything wrong will be, conveniently for the Fascists, 4 days before the Republican National Convention,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “A Radical Left Soros backed D.A., who ran on a platform of ‘I will get Trump,’ reporting to an ‘Acting’ Local Judge, appointed by the Democrats, who is HIGHLY CONFLICTED, will make a decision which will determine the future of our Nation? The United States Supreme Court MUST DECIDE!”
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a former federal prosecutor, called Trump’s remarks a “dangerous appeal to violence.”
“We see this pattern over and over again, where Donald Trump communicates with his base supporters, making it pretty clear what he wants to see, and then his enablers try to explain it away,” Congressman Schiff told CNN on Sunday, Rolling Stone reported. “His base listens to him… And this is another dangerous appeal to violence.”
“This is essentially his threat — that, if he gets jail time, that he’s going to encourage his supporters to rise up,” Schiff continued. “And we saw the very deadly results of that on January 6. So I don’t think the public is going to respond to that call. I hope we learned something from the awful experience of January 6.”
“It’s very clear what Donald Trump is suggesting here,” he added. “This is something… that the judge needs to take into consideration also, not to be intimidated by that threat, but as of further evidence this defendant not only doesn’t accept responsibility, but is willing to endanger people.”
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is not “Soros backed,” The Washington Post reported in April, adding that “the repeated mention of Soros plays into antisemitic conspiracy theories.” It is also false that Bragg “ran on a platform of ‘I will get Trump,'” according to Talking Points Memo. As NCRM has previously reported, New York State Supreme Court Acting Justice Juan Merchan is not a “local judge,” and was first appointed to the bench by the Republican Mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg in 2006, then elevated by a Chief Administrative Judge also appointed by a Republican, New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Watch a clip from Trump’s interview below or at this link.
“I don’t know that the public would stand for it … I think it would be tough for the public to take. At a certain point there’s a breaking point” — Trump to Fox & Friends on the prospect he’s sentenced to jail time pic.twitter.com/qEcB7tw1jH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2024
News
‘National Embarrassment’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fauci Attack ‘Crazy and Irresponsible’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci during the Republican House’s hearing on the coronavirus pandemic Monday, refused to call him “Dr.,” and promoted lies and conspiracy theories forcing Democrats to denounce her remarks as “crazy and irresponsible,” and demand they be stricken from the record.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) to Dr. Anthony Fauci: “Do you think that’s appropriate…Mr. Fauci, because you’re not a doctor in my few minutes…that man does not deserve to have a license. As a matter of a fact it should be revoked and he belongs in prison.” pic.twitter.com/QBtmUzmdJf
— CSPAN (@cspan) June 3, 2024
Dr. Fauci was the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, from 1984 until the end of 2022. In both the Trump and Biden administrations he became the public face of the battle against the pandemic.
But he also became the target of the right and the far-right during COVID, with Congresswoman Greene frequently leading the charge against what she labeled Monday as “your so-called science.”
The Georgia Congresswoman “screamed and raged at Fauci at a hearing of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic,” The Independent reported. “Republicans have sought to prove that Fauci tried to suppress information about the origins of Covid-19 and claim he funded research that triggered pandemic that killed millions of people.”
“We should be recommending you to be prosecuted,” Greene also said during the hearing. “We should be writing a criminal referral because you should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. You belong in prison.”
Greene: You know what this committee should be doing? We should writing a criminal referral because you should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. You belong in prison Dr. Fauci pic.twitter.com/Td023Cv3M7
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2024
Apologizing to Dr. Fauci, U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-FL) blasted Congresswoman Greene, declaring her remarks “completely irresponsible” while saying, “this might be the most insane hearing I’ve actually attended.”
“Your ‘so-called science’ that the gentlewoman is referring to has saved millions of lives in this country and around the world. And I want to thank you for that.” He called Fauci “an American hero,” whose “team has done more to save lives than all 435 members of this body on both sides of the aisle.”
“You guys have worked not just during this pandemic, but over time to save millions of lives in this country and across the world. We lost 1.1 million American lives, 1.1 million American lives, 7 million lives around the world,” Garcia said. “We were having 9-11-like-events death events daily in this country losing 4000 to 5000 people every single day. I was mayor during the time of the pandemic. I remember how painful it was to close businesses to shut down schools.”
“But how quickly we forget the pain and how scared we were as a country. We were washing our groceries as they were coming in. We were keeping seniors at a distance – the tragedy that was happening in our nursing homes, thousands of people were dying a day. And you and your team of the best and the brightest scientists in this country, and the world were doing everything that you could, and working night and day to save more and more of those lives.”
Congressman Garcia explained how he lost both his parents in the COVID pandemic, explaining, “I take this very personally, especially when other members of this body who are tasked to be responsible and actually help the American people attack medical professionals like you and across the world. Vaccines – a vaccine that you and your team helped foster – has saved millions of American lives. These attacks are ridiculous.”
He also pointed out the Rep. Greene had “introduced the ‘Fire Fauci Act’ and promoted on a podcast, saying that COVID was a bio weapon. That is how insane some of these comments are.”
Garcia also quoted Greene saying: “I don’t believe in evolution. These viruses were not making people sick until they created them. They weaponize these viruses to be able to attach to our cells and make us sick. It’s a bio weapon.”
He also quoted Greene from a social media post: “The Fauci-funded Wuhan lab created the virus,” and called her remarks, “crazy and irresponsible.”
“In this post,” Garcia continued, “the same member of this committee is accusing you of orchestrating a global conspiracy to create COVID on purpose just to make people get vaccines that you’ve done the sir. The same member routinely promotes complete misinformation about vaccines, and actually has encouraged the routine prevention of vaccinations that even eliminate diseases like the measles. Dr. Fauci, you brought together our nation and world’s best and brightest scientists take on COVID and create a vaccine that works. I want to ask you a question. I want to be crystal clear for the public. You brought together the world and America’s best scientists. Do you believe that the vaccine that you all helped create and ensure is safe and effective for the public?” he asked Fauci.
“Yes, and its track record has proven that,” the doctor replied.
“And you also agree that it saved hundreds of thousands and possibly millions of lives in America and across the world?” Garcia continued.
“That is absolutely correct,” Fauci said. “And it’s very clear that it saved millions of lives here and throughout the world. The Europeans have done the same studies that we have. And the data are incontrovertible that they save lives.”
On social media after the hearing, Rep. Garcia wrote: “Totally insane that Marjorie Taylor Greene would not refer to Dr. Fauci as a doctor. He’s one of the most brilliant medical minds in the country. She’s a national embarrassment.”
.@reprobertgarcia quotes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and says, “This is so crazy and irresponsible.” pic.twitter.com/0McCzVG61E
— CSPAN (@cspan) June 3, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
News
Trump Attorney Tried to Kill Latest Legal Bombshell: Report
An attorney for Donald Trump sent a “cease and desist” letter to ProPublica threatening legal action while trying to kill the award-winning nonprofit news outlet’s latest bombshell on the convicted ex-president.
“Nine witnesses in the criminal cases against former President Donald Trump have received significant financial benefits, including large raises from his campaign, severance packages, new jobs, and a grant of shares and cash from Trump’s media company,” ProPublica reported Monday. “If any benefits were intended to influence testimony, that could be a crime.”
ProPublica’s deeply-investigated report offers several stunning examples.
“One campaign aide had his average monthly pay double, from $26,000 to $53,500. Another employee got a $2 million severance package barring him from voluntarily cooperating with law enforcement. And one of the campaign’s top officials had her daughter hired onto the campaign staff, where she is now the fourth-highest-paid employee,” ProPublica’s Robert Faturechi, Justin Elliott, and Alex Mierjeski report. “These pay increases and other benefits often came at delicate moments in the legal proceedings against Trump. One aide who was given a plum position on the board of Trump’s social media company, for example, got the seat after he was subpoenaed but before he testified.”
Trump attorney Jennifer Little, whose “testimony could prove crucial as the two sides try to make their case about Trump’s consciousness of guilt” in the Espionage Act/classified documents case, has made over a million dollars.
Little, a “former local prosecutor who started her own practice … had previously taken on far more modest cases. Highlights on her website include a biker who fell because of a pothole, a child investigated for insensitive social media comments and drunk drivers with ‘DUI’s as high as .19.'”
“Just after Little was forced to testify before the grand jury in March 2023,” ProPublica reported, “a Trump political action committee paid her $218,000, by far the largest payment she’d received while working for Trump. In the year after she became a witness, she has made at least $1.3 million from the Trump political committee, more than twice as much as she had during the year prior.”
ProPublica also reported that “Trump’s attorney, David Warrington, sent ProPublica a cease-and-desist letter demanding this article not be published. The letter warned that if the outlet and its reporters ‘continue their reckless campaign of defamation, President Trump will evaluate all legal remedies.'”
After ProPublica published its report, some suggested it could be evidence of witness tampering.
“Significant changes,” the news outlet noted, “to a staffer’s work situation, such as bonuses, pay raises, firings or promotions, can be evidence of a crime if they come outside the normal course of business. To prove witness tampering, prosecutors would need to show that perks or punishments were intended to influence testimony.”
MSNBC host and legal correspondent Katie Phang, responding to an excerpt from the ProPublica report remarked, “If you’re not outraged, you should be.”
Also responding to an excerpt, The Atlantic’s Norman Ornstein wrote: “Direct and overt witness tampering.”
Media critic and former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob commented, “Terrific story by @propublica about Team Trump paying big bucks to witnesses — which looks a whole lot like witness tampering.”
“Team Trump has a history of witness tampering,” Jacob added. “Campaign chief Paul Manafort did it, and Trump later pardoned him. Manafort still has ties with the Trump Republican Party. The best way to understand Trump is to realize that he operates like a mobster.”
ProPublica’s own report states: “Attempts to exert undue influence on witnesses have been a repeated theme of Trump-related investigations and criminal cases over the years.”
At the end of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s public hearings in 2022, Vice Chair Liz Cheney “suggested members of Trump’s inner circle were engaging in witness tampering via phone calls and messages to some witnesses,” MSNBC reported at the time.
Watch that video below or at this link.
WATCH: In closing remarks, Rep. Cheney suggests Team Trump has engaged in witness tampering. https://t.co/eXPB9Pvazv pic.twitter.com/TkSV1G2j6D
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 28, 2022
News
Lara Trump Says Biden Responsible for Juror Security Issues Amid Reports of Violent Threats
The 12 jurors who sat for five weeks and reached a unanimous guilty verdict in District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s 34-criminal count prosecution of Donald Trump are now being targeted, apparently by some of the ex-president’s anonymous supporters, with calls to “dox” and even kill them. And they’re using some of the same platforms used by January 6 organizers and insurrectionists.
“On social media and web forums, users called for jurors, judges and prosecutors to be killed after the former president was found guilty on 34 felony counts,” NBC News reports, adding the guilty verdicts have also “spurred a wave of violent rhetoric aimed at the prosecutors,” and the judge.
On Newsmax Friday afternoon, discussing jurors’ security, RNC co-chair, and Trump daughter-in-law Lara Trump blamed President Joe Biden and District Attorney Alvin Bragg for any issues.
“These jurors,” the Newsmax host said, “are gonna be like, they’re gonna find out who these people are. Is Alvin Bragg going to commit to making sure that they maintain their jobs, that they have security, God forbid? Is this what we need to worry about now?”
“It’s a real thing you have to think about,” Lara Trump replied, “thanks to Alvin Bragg, and I’m sure we can say thanks to Joe Biden.”
“Now what happens to them? Now what happens to our country?” she asked.
“It’s a real thing you have to think about these days … thanks to Joe Biden” — Lara Trump on Newsmax on the security of the jurors who convicted Trump pic.twitter.com/ib6rRTArIm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 31, 2024
The non-profit Advance Democracy “said there has been a high volume of social media posts containing violent rhetoric targeting New York Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, including a post with Bragg’s purported home address. The group also found posts of the purported addresses of jurors on a fringe internet message board known for pro-Trump content and harassing and violent posts, although it is unclear if any actual jurors had been correctly identified.”
NBC reports there have been calls to “dox,” or post the names, addresses, and other contact information, of the jurors. Judge Juan Merchan had taken strong steps to protect their identities, and it is not known if any have been leaked.
“Dox the Jurors. Dox them now,” one user wrote.
“We need to identify each juror. Then make them miserable. Maybe even suicidal,” wrote another.
“1,000,000 men (armed) need to go to Washington and hang everyone. That’s the only solution,” wrote yet another.
“I hope every juror is doxxed and they pay for what they have done,” still another user wrote, this one on Trump’s Truth Social platform. “May God strike them dead. We will on November 5th and they will pay!”
On Telegram, a post from a Proud Boys chapter read: “War.”
“The posts, which have been reviewed by NBC News, appear on many of the same websites used by Trump supporters to organize for violence ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.”
“One Jan. 6 defendant,” NBC also reported, “who already served time in prison for his role in the Capitol attack also weighed in on X, posting a photo of Bragg and a photo of a noose. ‘January 20, 2025 traitors Get The Rope,’ he wrote, referring to the date of the next presidential inauguration.”
Last month, during jury selection one juror who had been chosen asked to be excused from serving, USA Today reported, noting she had “expressed concern about her identity becoming public.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
