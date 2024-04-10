OPINION
Arizona Republicans Block Democrats’ Bills to Repeal 1864 Near-Total Abortion Ban
After many Democrats and Republicans at every level across the country – including in Arizona – denounced that state’s Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday that upholds an 1864 law banning almost all abortions, Democratic state lawmakers in the Copper State filed legislation to repeal the 160-year old law. But Arizona Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday blocked their efforts.
Republicans, who control both the Arizona House and Senate, on Wednesday refused to even allow a vote in either chamber on Democrats’ legislation to repeal the ban.
“Republican leaders in the Senate removed one bill from the day’s agenda on Wednesday, legislative aides said,” The New York Times reports. “In the other chamber, a Republican House member who has done a political about-face and called for striking down the law made a motion to vote on a Democratic repeal bill that has sat stalled for months. But Republican leaders quickly put the House into recess before any vote could be held.”
The Arizona Republic’s Mary Jo Pitzl posted video of Democrats denouncing their GOP colleagues on the House floor.
Democrats protest as Republicans shut down an attempt to bring the 1864 abortion bill to a vote. Although @MatthewGress made the motion, he sided with the GOP to recess the session — bringing action to a halt pic.twitter.com/MtbDTcckjh
— Mary Jo Pitzl (@maryjpitzl) April 10, 2024
Axios earlier on Wednesday reported the Republican House Speaker, Ben Toma, said he does not support repealing the 1864 law, enacted before Arizona was even a state, and said he will not allow a vote.
READ MORE: Johnson Moves for Trump Protection Against Greene With Mar-a-Lago Joint Press Conference
Republicans’ move to block Democrats’ efforts to repeal the nationally-derided 1864 law came barely hours after presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump announced his opposition to the law, while insisting the crisis would be “straightened out.”
Q: “Did Arizona go too far?”
Former President Trump: “Yeah, they did. That’ll be straightened out. As you know it’s all about state’s rights. It’ll be straightened out. I’m sure that the governor and everybody else are going bring it back to within reason…” pic.twitter.com/Dc9qluxemc
— CSPAN (@cspan) April 10, 2024
The ruling affirming the near-total abortion ban was only possible after Donald Trump fulfilled a campaign promise to put only anti-abortion justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, justices who then overturned the five-decade old landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, thereby stripping away the constitutional right to abortion.
Trump has repeatedly bragged about ending Roe v. Wade, and said: “I was able to kill Roe.”
READ MORE: Kari Lake Urges Governor She Does Not Recognize to End Abortion Ban She 100% Supported
“Republicans in the legislature aren’t serious about protecting women’s health and freedom,” Arizona’s Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes, commenting on the Times report, said Wednesday. ” My office will do everything we can to push back against the implementation of the outrageous 1864 law. Clearly, we can’t count on the GOP to fix their own mess.”
Arizona’s previous governor, Doug Ducey, who left office in January of 2023 when Democrat Katie Hobbs was sworn in, was one of many Republicans who attempted to put distance between themselves and the ruling allowing the near-total ban to go into effect.
“The ruling today is not the outcome I would have preferred, and I call on our elected leaders to heed the will of the people and address this issue with a policy that is workable and reflective of our electorate,” he wrote on Tuesday.
But as several have pointed out, of the seven justices on the Arizona Supreme Court, Ducey appointed five.
A strong majority of Americans support the right to choose, including medication abortion, and an even stronger majority support in-vitro fertilization (IVF).
OPINION
Johnson Moves for Trump Protection Against Greene With Mar-a-Lago Joint Press Conference
Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, under threat of ouster from U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), will hold a joint press conference with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on “election integrity,” in an apparent effort to send a message to his base that he has the support of the four-times indicted ex-president.
Both Trump and Johnson are election deniers.
Pointing to Greene’s threat to oust Johnson, CNN’s Kristen Holmes and Melanie Zanona first reported the plans which they call, “still fluid, but comes as Johnson is facing a threat to his speakership from MTG.” MSNBC later confirmed the event, slated for Friday.
There are few credible claims of election fraud in the U.S., certainly none that would have altered the outcome of any election in modern times (with the possible exception of some local elections,) including the 2020 presidential election, according to numerous studies, reports, experts, and Trump’s own Attorney General.
Both Donald Trump and Speaker Johnson are responsible for leading efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump is now facing federal criminal charges for his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection and other attempts to interfere in the election, and he is also facing state criminal RICO charges over his alleged efforts to overturn the results.
READ MORE: ‘Bless Those Who Persecute You’: Johnson Invokes Bible Amid Greene’s Ouster Threat
“Mike Johnson Is Now the Most Powerful Election Denier in Washington,” was the headline at the Brennan Center for Justice after the backbench Louisiana Republican was elevated to Speaker of the House last year.
“Johnson led over 100 GOP lawmakers in backing a lawsuit challenging the results,” ABC News reported last year when he won the Speaker’s race.
“House Republicans unanimously chose him … despite his record as an election denier, something some GOP lawmakers previously had said would be disqualifying,” ABC added. “Back in 2020, Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, had argued Biden’s win was bogus because some states officials had changed voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic without legislatures’ approval.”
I have just called President Trump to say this: “Stay strong and keep fighting, sir! The nation is depending upon your resolve. We must exhaust every available legal remedy to restore Americans’ trust in the fairness of our election system.”
— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 7, 2020
HuffPost last year also reported that Johnson had “played a key role in crafting the rationale that many of his GOP colleagues used in justifying their votes to throw out the 2020 election results ― even just hours after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.”
Critics blasted the move to hold a joint press conference.
“Johnson’s obvious move as he tries to navigate his increasingly precarious existence is to seek help from Trump,” commented Aaron Fritschner, the Deputy Chief of Staff to U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA). “If Trump told the Speaker he could only share a stage with him if he showed up wearing the Bluth Banana Stand costume I’m pretty sure Johnson would do it.”
READ MORE: Liz Cheney Was Up for a Prestigious Award. Then the Trustees Worried Trump Might Be Re-Elected.
OPINION
‘Disinformation’: Greene Pushes Pro-Putin Propaganda in ‘War on Christianity’ Rant
After two top Republican House committee chairmen said Russian propaganda has made its way into Congress and “infected” some in the GOP base, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spread demonstrably false pro-Russia talking points about a “war on Christianity” while defending and promoting President Vladimir Putin.
“It is absolutely true we see, directly coming from Russia, attempts to mask communications that are anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia messages, some of which we even hear being uttered on the House floor,” House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner told CNN on Sunday, as NBC News reported. Republican House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Michael McCaul, NBC added, “told Puck News that he thinks ‘Russian propaganda has made its way into the United States, unfortunately, and it’s infected a good chunk of my party’s base.”
On Monday, Congresswoman Greene, who strongly opposes any U.S. funds for military aid to Ukraine and has threatened to oust Mike Johnson as Speaker if he moves to assist Ukraine, once again praised Putin.
“Let’s talk about what this really is,” Greene said to far-right MAGA messenger Steve Bannon, the former Trump campaign CEO and White House advisor.
“This is a war on Christianity. The Ukrainian government is attacking Christians, the Ukrainian government is executing priests. Russia is not doing that,” Greene falsely declared.
READ MORE: ‘Unusual’ and ‘Unorthodox’: Trump to Try to Sue Judge One Week Before Criminal Trial
“They’re not attacking Christianity. As a matter of fact, they seem to be protecting it. So that’s something else that’s clear and obvious to many people that are looking closely at what’s going on.”
Last month The Tablet, a nearly 200-year old UK-based Catholic weekly reported, “The International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance said that 30 Ukrainian priests had been killed by Russian forces.” It also detailed accounts of several Ukrainian priests who allegedly had been tortured, including one who allegedly was “Tortured to death by Russian soldiers.” The full statement from the IRFBA was published by the U.S. Dept. of State.
“Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is exterminating religious freedom, signaling a return by Moscow to Soviet-era levels of persecution of faiths, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has said,” Newsweek reported, also last month. “The Kyiv-based Institute for Religious Freedom (IRF) said in February 2023 that, in the first 12 months of the war, the Russian military had destroyed, damaged, or looted at least 494 religious buildings, theological institutions, and sacred sites, with the figure estimated to be higher today.”
Voice of America has also documented alleged killings of Ukrainian clergy by Russian forces.
READ MORE: ‘Repent’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns ‘Earthquakes and Eclipses’ Are God’s ‘Signs’
Hours before Greene’s remarks to Bannon, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), pointing to a Washington Post piece on the two GOP chairs warning about Republicans promoting Russia propaganda, said: “Even leading Republicans say Marjorie Taylor Greene is parroting Putin and Russia’s disinformation. She must be exposed and her irresponsible behavior must be stopped.”
He also said Monday, “we need to stop Marjorie Taylor Greene from repeating Putin and Russia’s talk[ing] points!!”
Last year Newsweek reported Greene “has become a Russian state media darling by mirroring some of the Kremlin’s views on the war in Ukraine,” and noted she “has featured prominently on Russian state TV and in state media publications for her remarks on the war and has been accused of parroting Kremlin propaganda.”
Watch Greene’s remarks below or at this link.
Marjorie Taylor Greene once again does Putin’s bidding:
“This is a war on Christianity. The Ukrainian government is attacking Christians…Russia is not doing that. They are not attacking Christianity. As a matter of fact, they seem to be protecting it.” pic.twitter.com/QEMYN1BLDn
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) April 8, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Incoherent’ and ‘Scared’: Trump Slammed Over Latest Abortion Statement
OPINION
‘Incoherent’ and ‘Scared’: Trump Slammed Over Latest Abortion Statement
After pledging to ban abortion in 2016 and saying there should be “some sort of punishment” for women who have one, and after bragging repeatedly about personally ending Roe v. Wade, in two new statements over the past twelve hours Donald Trump is now telling supporters his latest stance on abortion is the states have been given the right to decide, without saying if he would sign a nationwide abortion ban – while insisting Republicans “have an obligation” to “win elections.”
Vanity Fair’s and MSNBC’s Molly Jong-Fast posted video of Trump in 2016 calling for punishment of women who have abortions.
Here’s Trump saying there has to be some sort of punishment for women who have abortions pic.twitter.com/TZxOQ1Cp5a
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 8, 2024
In his latest video Trump opens with the importance of creating “strong, thriving and healthy American families.” He crosses many pro-life Republicans in saying he fully supports in-vitro fertilization (IVF) “for couples.” He brags, “I was proudly the person responsible for the ending of something that all legal scholars both sides wanted and in fact demanded be ended. Roe v. Wade, they wanted it ended.”
READ MORE: Court Greenlights Briefing on Trump Request to Force Judge’s Recusal: Experts
That last statement is false: not all legal scholars wanted Roe v. Wade ended. (Here’s just a small sample of those who did not.)
“My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wants it from a legal standpoint,” Trump claims, which is also false. “The states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land in this case, the law of the state.”
Trump also falsely claimed that Democrats support “execution after birth,” and added, “that’s exactly what it is. The baby is born the baby is executed after birth.”
Critics are suggesting what Trump did not say in his new statements is as important as what he did.
Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz writes: “Things Trump doesn’t say in the abortion statement:
1) Whether he’d veto an abortion ban
2) How Trump regulators would treat e.g. mifepristone.
3) How he’ll vote on the Florida abortion referendum.
4) Whether he will appoint judges whose rulings will further narrow abortion rights.”
“After testing out a federal 16-week abortion ban & then a 15-week abortion ban, Trump decides on ‘abortion should be left to the states.’ This has him fully embracing [overturn of] Roe, & total abortion bans in many states,” says SiriusXM’s Michelangelo Signorile. “It shows he’s completely boxed in, incoherent, scared of the issue.”
“In 2016 Trump pledged to ban abortion & punish anyone who gets one,” notes former Clinton White House cabinet secretary Robert Reich. “His various judicial picks voted to overturn Roe & ban mifepristone. He’s surrounded himself with sworn enemies of reproductive rights. Whatever he’s saying today, know that he will ban abortion given a chance.”
Critics are also blasting the mainstream media for repeating Trump’s words without providing a complete picture.
“At some point someone needs to ask: ‘If Republicans pass a 15 or 16 week abortion ban in Congress, will you sign it, or will you veto it?’,” Semafor’s Washington Editor Jordan Weissmann says. He also points to a New York Times article and writes, “this headline is incorrect. An accurate version would be: ‘Trump acknowledges abortion law up to states, does not explicitly say whether or not he’d sign a ban.’”
READ MORE: ‘Repent’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns ‘Earthquakes and Eclipses’ Are God’s ‘Signs’
Media Matters’ Gertz serves up more examples:
The inaccurate claim that Trump said abortion “should be left to the states” is everywhere in mainstream coverage. https://t.co/DZBs7IZ8pr pic.twitter.com/SUtH9Mzv13
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 8, 2024
“The way the national mainstream media is rushing to repeat Trump’s claim that he is moderating his position on abortion—after he intentionally ensured the overturning of Roe v. Wade—sure is something,” observes Mississippi Free Press news editor Ashton Pittman. “We have too many stenographers and too few truth-tellers.”
NBC News’ senior national political reporter Sahil Kapur adds even more context: “This is the key tension. SCOTUS didn’t just send abortion to states, it also opened the door for the federal government to pass laws—bans, restrictions or protections—that override state laws. Republicans have spent years readying federal abortion limits in anticipation of this.”
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern, pointing to a New York Times piece from February, explains: “One of Trump’s top lawyers has already said the plan is to stay quiet on abortion through the campaign—then use the Comstock Act to impose a nationwide abortion ban in 2025. Not only a ban on medication abortion, but ALL abortions, in all 50 states.”
Civil rights and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler also blasted the mainstream media.
“What Trump says is meaningless. Have you missed the last 10 years of political events? Trump will appoint judges who will and have stripped women of their right to reproductive health care. Stop helping Trump dodge accountability,” she writes. “There’s no limit to the amount of stupidity political journalists will engage in, chasing what a politician says rather than what he has done. There are a billion things IN TRUMP’S RECORD as President that are more reliable than anything that could come out of his mouth.”
Trump is also getting strong blowback from the right.
“We are deeply disappointed in President Trump’s position,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said, according to Politico. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is one the nation’s top anti-abortion groups.
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Hostage’: House GOP Group Slammed for Threat to Derail Baltimore Bridge Rebuilding Funds
