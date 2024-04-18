News
‘Repercussions’: Democrats and Republicans Stand Against ‘Pro-Putin’ House GOP Faction
Some House Democrats and House Republicans are coming together toward a common opponent: far-right “pro-Putin” hardliners in the House Republican conference, who appear to be led by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
Congresswoman Greene has been threatening to oust the Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. Last month she filed a “motion to vacate the chair.” If she chooses to call it up she could force a vote on the House floor to try to remove Speaker Johnson.
House Democrats say they are willing to vote against ousting Johnson, as long as the Speaker puts on the floor desperately needed and long-awaited legislation to fund aid to Ukraine and Israel. Johnson has refused to put the Ukraine aid bill on the floor for months, but after Iran attacked Israel Johnson switched gears. Almost all Democrats and a seemingly large number of Republicans want to pass the Ukraine and Israel aid packages.
Forgoing the possibility of installing Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker, which is conceivable given Johnson’s now one-vote majority, Democrats say if Johnson does the right thing, they will throw him their support.
“I think he’ll be in good shape,” to get Democrats to support him, if he puts the Ukraine aid bill on the floor, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) told CNN Thursday. “I would say that there’s a lot of support for the underlying bills. I think those are vital.”
“If these bills were delivered favorably, and the aid was favorably voted upon, and Marjorie Taylor Greene went up there with a motion to remove him, for instance, I think there’s gonna be a lot of Democrats that move to kill that motion,” Congressman Krishnamoorthi said. “They don’t want to see him getting punished for doing the right thing.”
“If these bills were delivered favorably and the aid was favorably vote upon and Marjorie Taylor Greene went up there with a motion to remove [Johnson]…I think there’s gonna be a lot of Democrats that move to kill that motion…”
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins @Boris_Sanchez. pic.twitter.com/WAAEZ07gUC
— CNN News Central (@NewsCentralCNN) April 18, 2024
“I think it is a very bad policy of the House to allow one individual such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is an arsonist to this House of Representatives,” U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) told CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane, when asked about intervening to save Johnson. He added he doesn’t want her “to have so much influence.”
U.S. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, one of several Republicans who won their New York districts in 2022, districts that were previously held by Democrats, opposes Greene’s motion to vacate – although he praised the Georgia GOP congresswoman.
Rep. D’Esposito who represents a district that Biden won: Marjorie Taylor Greene, I respect her, she works hard for her district pic.twitter.com/TrfIcAQ8J5
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 18, 2024
CNN’s Manu Raju reports Republicans “say it’s time to marginalize hardliners blocking [their] agenda.”
D’Esposito, speaking to Raju, called for “repercussions for those who completely alienate the will of the conference. The people gave us the majority because they wanted Republicans to govern.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, like D’Esposito is another New York Republican who won a previously Democratic seat in 2022. Lawler spoke out against the co-sponsor of Greene’s motion to vacate, U.S. Rep. Tim Massie (R-KY), along with two other House Republicans who are working to block the Ukraine aid bill via their powerful seats on the Rules Committee.
Rs say it’s time to marginalize hardliners blocking agenda
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler says three Rs on Rules — Roy, Norman and Massie — should be “removed” if they don’t advance conference’s position.
D’Esposito calls for “repercussions”
Bacon backs changing motion-to-vacate rule pic.twitter.com/KS8cnuIY5I
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 18, 2024
U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), a former Navy pilot, blasted Congresswoman Greene.
“Time is of the essence” for Ukraine, Rep. Sherrill told CNN Wednesday night. “The least we can do is support our Democratic allies, especially given what we know Putin to do. To watch a report and to think there are people like Marjorie Taylor Greene on the right that are pro-Putin? That are pro-Russia? It is really shocking.”
Ukraine needs our support to fight back against Putin.
They’re about to be at a 10-1 artillery disadvantage.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and her pro-Putin colleagues are sabotaging our national security and democracy worldwide. pic.twitter.com/EPBSk0Z8YV
— Rep. Mikie Sherrill (@RepSherrill) April 18, 2024
U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), as NCRM reported Thursday, had denounced Greene.
“I guess their reasoning is they want Russia to win so badly that they want to oust the Speaker over it,” he said, referring to the Ukraine aid bill Greene and her cohorts want to tank. “I mean that’s a strange position to take.”
The far-right hardliners are also causing chaos in the House.
“Things just got very heated on the House floor,” NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reported earlier Thursday. “Group of hardliners were trying to pressure Johnson to only put Israel aid on the floor and hold Ukraine aid until the Senate passed HR2.”
HR2 is the House Republicans’ extremist anti-immigrant legislation that has n o chance of passage in the Senate nor would it be signed into law by President Biden.
“Johnson said he couldn’t do it, and [U.S. Rep. Derrick] Van Orden,” a far-right Republican from Wisconsin “called him ‘tubby’ and vowed to bring on the MTV [Motion to Vacate.]”
“No one in the group (Gaetz, Boebert, Burchett, Higgins, Donalds et al.) were threatening Johnson with an MTV,” Tsirkin added. “Van Orden seemed to escalate things dramatically…”
Despite Greene’s pro-Putin and anti-Ukraine positions, her falsehoods about “Ukrainian Nazis,” and Russians not slaughtering Ukrainian clergy, reporters continue to “swarm”:
A photo by CBS News’ @MacFarlaneNews captures the swarm of press around Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as she spoke on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Thursday morning.
Greene’s threat to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson gained momentum this week as another Republican, Rep.… pic.twitter.com/nDjKTGR0ZN
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 18, 2024
‘They Want Russia to Win So Badly’: GOP Congressman Blasts Far-Right House Republicans
A sitting Republican Congressman is harshly criticizing far-right House Republicans over their apparent support of Russia.
“I guess their reasoning is they want Russia to win so badly that they want to oust the Speaker over it. I mean that’s a strange position to take,” U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a three-term Texas Republican rated a hard-core conservative told CNN’s Manu Raju, in video posted Thursday. “I think they want to be in the minority too. I think that’s an obvious reality.”
Congressman Crenshaw was referring to the movement led by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), now joined by U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), over the Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s decision to finally put legislation on the floor to provide funding to Ukraine to support that sovereign nation in its fight against Russia.
“I’m still trying to process all the b*llsh*t,” Crenshaw added.
Crenshaw on Thursday also commented on Speaker Johnson’s remarks, stating he will hold the Ukraine funding vote regardless of attempts to oust him over it.
“To be clear, he’s being threatened for even allowing a vote to come to the floor. For allowing the constitutional process to play out as intended by our Founders. That’s a wild thing to consider, especially when his enemies consider themselves ‘conservative.’ Not conserving the painstaking constitutional process our Founders created, that’s for sure. Conserving Putin’s gains on the battlefield, more like it.”
Journalist Brian Beutler, a former editor-in-chief at Crooked Media, called it, “darkly funny to me that a pincer movement of MAGAns and leftists mock liberals for claiming the GOP works hand in glove with Russia, and then multiple conservative Republican dissenters are like ‘no it’s true, we’re lousy with Russian influence.'”
Watch Crenshaw’s remarks below or at this link.
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw on threats to oust Johnson: “I guess their reasoning is they want Russia to win so badly that they want to oust the speaker over it. I mean that’s a strange position to take… I think they want to be in the minority too. I think that’s an obvious reality.” pic.twitter.com/aPDGrgAGPm
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 18, 2024
‘Afraid and Intimidated’: Trump Trial Juror Targeted by Fox News Dismissed
One of seven jurors selected to serve on the New York criminal trial of Donald Trump has been dismissed after telling the judge she became concerned about her ability to remain impartial. That concern came after too many identifying details about potential jurors this week were reported by the press, leading the judge to admonish the media Thursday morning.
“Although the jurors’ names are being kept confidential, the woman, a nurse, ‘conveyed that after sleeping on it overnight she had concerns about her ability to be fair and impartial in this case,’ New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said before calling her into the room for questioning,” the Associated Press reports. “The woman said her family members and friends were questioning her about being a juror.”
Judge Merchan, after he had questioned the juror, chastised the media, specifically directing reporters to “abide by common sense” and not report jurors’ identifying information, as some in the press had done as soon as jury selection began.
“As evidenced by what’s happened already, it’s become a problem,” Judge Merchan said.
“We just lost what probably would have been a very good juror,” he noted. “She said she was afraid and intimidated by the press, all the press.”
RELATED: ‘Big Journalism Fail’: Mainstream Media Blasted Over Coverage of Historic Trump Trial
Alexander Panetta of Canada’s CBC News adds, “Merchan wants changes in the juror info that gets out to the public. He says jurors’ employer name will be redacted from court records.”
But he also reports the now-excused juror “says family and friends [said] that she had been easy to identify, based on publicly available info about her from the court. She said she definitely has concerns now.”
Merchan also “lamented that media reported another juror has an Irish accent. He asked media in the room to be more careful.”
Responding to the loss of the juror, The Atlantic’s David Drum remarked, “[Trump] juror intimidation gets results.”
The dismissed juror had been targeted by Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Tuesday (video below).
“I’m not so sure about Juror No. 2,” Watters told Fox News views.
Watters: She says no one is above the law. I’m not so sure about her pic.twitter.com/w6t1kOVWuX
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 17, 2024
Trump on Wednesday, appearing to violate his gag order, had targeted the jurors.
READ MORE: ‘Stop Bringing Up Nazis and Hitler’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Smacked Down by Democrats
Former state and federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch Network, commented, “Fox & Trump are coordinating to intimidate jurors.”
Mediate reported, “Donald Trump appeared to violate the gag order set forth by Judge Juan Merchan.”
“On Wednesday, Trump took to Truth Social and quoted comments made about potential jurors by Fox News host Jesse Watters on The Five Wednesday night.”
Trump quoted Watters, posting: “They are catching undercover Liberal Activists lying to the Judge in order to get on the Trump Jury.”
“That post appears to be in direct violation of Merchan’s gag order, a reality highlighted by JustSecurity’s Ryan Goodman,” Mediate added.
On Wednesday Watters had gone even further and presented biographical and identifying details of all seven jurors. That video is currently at the top of a pinned post on the Fox News website.
READ MORE: Fox Personality’s Tweet Called ‘Jury Tampering’ by US Congressman
‘Used by the Russians’: Moskowitz Mocks Comer’s Biden Impeachment Failure
After Democratic House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin blasted Republican Chairman Jim Comer, declaring “somebody needs therapy here” during a heated verbal brawl Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) mockingly urged committee members to come together to “begin Comer’s therapy session.”
In a viral three-minute walkthrough of the discredited far-right wing chairman’s efforts, including making false claims and use, as Moskowitz noted, Russian disinformation to try to build a case against President Joe Biden, the Florida Democrat appeared to put the final nail in the impeachment coffin.
Moskowitz told the committee members Chairman Comer has to “face the fact that he was taken by the Russians,” and “was used by the Russians.” He also noted the committee has “already lost” Comer “to Russian propaganda.”
“I mean, we got to build a forcefield around the Chairman to make sure we don’t lose him to Chinese propaganda as well.”
Moskowitz made clear, through his well-known wit, that Comer “no longer has impeachment” as an option to use against President Biden.
The video has gone viral, with over 175,000 views in just over one hour.
Read the transcript of Moskowitz’s remarks and watch the video below or at this link.
“Let me start by saying, obviously Chairman Comer’s not here, but I think in light of what we witnessed earlier, I think it’s important that together as a committee that we begin, Chairman Comer’s therapy session, right. You know, a member of the other side wanted to confirm what the title of the hearing was, right, Chinese propaganda. Well, we know the title of the hearing certainly isn’t about impeachment anymore. And Chairman Comer has suffered tremendous loss, and we all know in our life, what it’s like to suffer tremendous loss. There’s all sorts of different stages of grief and that’s the loss obviously, of his of his impeachment hearing. And everyone deals with that in different ways and sometimes it takes time to grieve and struggle and and fill that hole that void that now exists now that he no longer has impeachment.”
“The only way we as a committee are going to help Chairman Comer get better is we have to get to the root cause. Right? So for today’s therapy session, okay, I want to talk about denial. Right? The denial that the impeachment hearings are over, and the denial, obviously, that he started with the 1023 form, which was Russian disinformation. And so, you know, Chairman Comer’s psychology teaches us that, you know, someone might be like him, using denial as a defense mechanism. And signs include that you refuse to talk about the problem. You find ways to justify your behavior, you blame other people or outside forces for causing the problem. You persist in your behavior by consequences. You promise to address the problem, maybe in the future, or you avoid thinking about the problem. And so in addition to these signs that Chairman comer has been displaying, as we saw at the beginning, he also might be feeling hopeless or helpless.”
“I just want the chairman to know that we’re pulling for him. We really we really are. I know, I know. It’s been hard to become someone who was used by the Russians. But the good news is, is that he’s this hearing today on Chinese propaganda, because we’ve already lost him to Russian propaganda. I mean, we got to build a forcefield around the chairman to make sure we don’t lose him to Chinese propaganda, as well.”
“In fact, you can see behind me, these are quotes from the chairman, Chairman Comer. Every single solitary time and there are hundreds more that he went on TV in interviews and talked about this 1023 form, which was all Russian disinformation. But we gotta make the Chairman understand that it’s going to be okay. We will get him through this, but he’s got to recognize, gotta recognize that denial is not just a river in Egypt. He’s gonna have to face the fact that he was taken by the Russians.”
Moskowitz: I think it’s important that together as a committee that we begin Comer’s therapy session. He has suffered tremendous loss. And that is the loss of his impeachment hearing. There’s all sorts of different stages of grief. pic.twitter.com/zPCtNAeGzX
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 17, 2024
