Greene’s ‘Kremlin Talking Points’ Earn Her a New Nickname From Former House Republican

Former House Republican Ken Buck of Colorado is calling out U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for “getting her talking points from the Kremlin” and calling her “Moscow Marjorie.”

Discussing the House’s need to pass legislation to help Ukraine fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal war, Buck declared Congresswoman Greene is “on the wrong side of history.” Greene staunchly opposes any support for Ukraine, and has threatened to move to oust Speaker Johnson if he passes aid to support the embattled sovereign nation.

“We know that Russia is propagating these false statements, narratives, about what’s going on in Ukraine,” Buck, who retired from Congress last month, told CNN’s Erin Burnett Monday night (video below). “We know that she is getting her talking points from Russia. And we know that they’re false and Mike Johnson is doing the responsible thing by trying to make sure we get a vote on Ukraine funding, make sure that the Ukrainian people can fight for their freedom.”

Buck said Greene is “continuing down this false path” and he doesn’t “think many Republicans are going to support her.”

Burnett mentioned Greene’s recent interview with far-right host Tucker Carlson, who, as The Atlantic‘s Anne Applebaum wrote last year, “repeats the propaganda of foreign dictators” like Viktor Orbán and Vladimir Putin.

Speaking about Speaker Johnson’s apparent efforts to move a Ukraine aid bill to the floor, Burnett told Buck that Greene “recently suggested to Tucker Carlson something that sort of took me aback she had no evidence to back it up. But she said that the whole reason that he may be doing this is because Johnson may be being blackmailed.”

Buck called Greene’s remarks “irresponsible as so many of the statements that Marjorie has made over the years are completely irresponsible. The idea that somehow the Speaker is corrupt, because he believes that we should be supporting an ally that’s been invaded by a war criminal, Vladimir Putin, and the idea that somehow anybody who is in agreement with Ukraine and our NATO allies, is corrupt. It’s just another distraction that she uses to take away from the core arguments that are so important.”

“Moscow Marjorie is focused now on this Ukraine issue and getting her talking points from the Kremlin and making sure that that she is popular and she is getting a lot of coverage,” Buck concluded.

On Monday Congresswoman Greene did just that, falsely telling far-right host Steve Bannon Russia is “protecting” Christianity while the “Ukrainian government is attacking Christians, the Ukrainian government is executing priests. Russia is not doing that.”

Numerous credible reports detail Russia’s torture and killing of Ukrainian clergy.

Greene has supported Russia over Ukraine for years.

“Right-wing firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.),” Forbes reported in March of 2022, “suggested Ukraine bears responsibility for provoking a Russian invasion, breaking with the views of Republican leaders in her latest comments that more closely mirror Russian talking points than Western views of the conflict.”

Watch Buck’s CNN interview below or at this link.

“Moscow Marjorie.” Former Rep. Ken Buck tells @ErinBurnett how he really feels about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/zoFkWiMAu2 — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) April 9, 2024

