News
Greene’s ‘Kremlin Talking Points’ Earn Her a New Nickname From Former House Republican
Former House Republican Ken Buck of Colorado is calling out U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for “getting her talking points from the Kremlin” and calling her “Moscow Marjorie.”
Discussing the House’s need to pass legislation to help Ukraine fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal war, Buck declared Congresswoman Greene is “on the wrong side of history.” Greene staunchly opposes any support for Ukraine, and has threatened to move to oust Speaker Johnson if he passes aid to support the embattled sovereign nation.
“We know that Russia is propagating these false statements, narratives, about what’s going on in Ukraine,” Buck, who retired from Congress last month, told CNN’s Erin Burnett Monday night (video below). “We know that she is getting her talking points from Russia. And we know that they’re false and Mike Johnson is doing the responsible thing by trying to make sure we get a vote on Ukraine funding, make sure that the Ukrainian people can fight for their freedom.”
READ MORE: DNC Slams Alleged RFK Jr. Campaign Plan to Leverage Kennedy Name So Congress Can ‘Pick Trump’
Buck said Greene is “continuing down this false path” and he doesn’t “think many Republicans are going to support her.”
Burnett mentioned Greene’s recent interview with far-right host Tucker Carlson, who, as The Atlantic‘s Anne Applebaum wrote last year, “repeats the propaganda of foreign dictators” like Viktor Orbán and Vladimir Putin.
Speaking about Speaker Johnson’s apparent efforts to move a Ukraine aid bill to the floor, Burnett told Buck that Greene “recently suggested to Tucker Carlson something that sort of took me aback she had no evidence to back it up. But she said that the whole reason that he may be doing this is because Johnson may be being blackmailed.”
Buck called Greene’s remarks “irresponsible as so many of the statements that Marjorie has made over the years are completely irresponsible. The idea that somehow the Speaker is corrupt, because he believes that we should be supporting an ally that’s been invaded by a war criminal, Vladimir Putin, and the idea that somehow anybody who is in agreement with Ukraine and our NATO allies, is corrupt. It’s just another distraction that she uses to take away from the core arguments that are so important.”
READ MORE: ‘I’d Rather Sit Down With Hannibal Lecter’: Johnson’s Grip on Speakership Slips Further
“Moscow Marjorie is focused now on this Ukraine issue and getting her talking points from the Kremlin and making sure that that she is popular and she is getting a lot of coverage,” Buck concluded.
On Monday Congresswoman Greene did just that, falsely telling far-right host Steve Bannon Russia is “protecting” Christianity while the “Ukrainian government is attacking Christians, the Ukrainian government is executing priests. Russia is not doing that.”
Numerous credible reports detail Russia’s torture and killing of Ukrainian clergy.
Greene has supported Russia over Ukraine for years.
“Right-wing firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.),” Forbes reported in March of 2022, “suggested Ukraine bears responsibility for provoking a Russian invasion, breaking with the views of Republican leaders in her latest comments that more closely mirror Russian talking points than Western views of the conflict.”
Watch Buck’s CNN interview below or at this link.
“Moscow Marjorie.” Former Rep. Ken Buck tells @ErinBurnett how he really feels about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/zoFkWiMAu2
— Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) April 9, 2024
RELATED: ‘Disinformation’: Greene Pushes Pro-Putin Propaganda in ‘War on Christianity’ Rant
News
DNC Slams Alleged RFK Jr. Campaign Plan to Leverage Kennedy Name So Congress Can ‘Pick Trump’
The Democratic National Committee is slamming the Robert F. Kennedy Jr, national campaign after a consultant to the RFK Jr. New York State campaign told supporters their goal is to use Kennedy to block President Joe Biden from obtaining 270 Electoral College votes, throw the election to the Republican-majority House of Representatives, which she says will put Trump back in the White House.
Declaring President Joe Biden the “enemy” of both the Trump voter and the “Bobby” Kennedy voter, Rita Palma, told a group they want to “get rid” of Biden.
“We’re all on the same team right now, and we’ll be on the same team later, as long as Trump or Kennedy wins,” Palma said, according to CNN. “If you want to help Trump, go to Pennsylvania and knock on doors.”
“Why wouldn’t we put our vote to Bobby, and at least get rid of Biden and get those 28 electoral votes in New York,” Palma says in video posted on social media, “give those 28 electoral votes to Bobby, rather than to Biden, thereby reducing Biden’s 270. And we all know how that works right? 270 wins the election. If you don’t get to 270, if nobody gets 270 then Congress picks the president. So who are they going to pick … if it’s a Republican Congress, they’ll pick Trump. So we’re rid of Biden either way.”
“The only way that Trump can even, remote possibility of taking New York is if Bobby is on the ballot. If it’s Trump vs. Biden, Biden wins. Biden wins six days, seven days a week. With Bobby in the mix, anything can happen,” CNN reports “Palma said in a video of the meeting with Republicans in New York viewed by CNN.”
READ MORE: ‘Disinformation’: Greene Pushes Pro-Putin Propaganda in ‘War on Christianity’ Rant
“The only way for him, for Bobby, to shake it up and to get rid of Biden is if he’s on the ballot in every state, including New York,” she also said.
CNN notes Palma “has identified herself as the Kennedy campaign’s state director in New York,” but RFK Jr.’s national campaign manager, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, on social media claimed Palma is “a ballot access consultant” and was “speaking as a private citizen and her statements in no way reflect campaign strategy.”
“In the video of Palma’s presentation to Republican voters,” CNN also reports, “which was initially posted to YouTube but has since been removed, she referenced a series of slides summarizing her argument for backing Kennedy, which included a slide listing action items Republicans could use ‘to block Biden from winning the presidency.’ Among the actions listed were ‘Collect signatures for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,’ ‘Go to Pennsylvania to help Trump,’ and ‘Vote RFK Jr. for President!!'”
Responding to the video, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison wrote: “As we have been saying… RFK Jr. = Trump,” and added, “They share the same donors… the same extremist agenda.”
READ MORE: ‘Incoherent’ and ‘Scared’: Trump Slammed Over Latest Abortion Statement
News
‘Unusual’ and ‘Unorthodox’: Trump to Try to Sue Judge One Week Before Criminal Trial
Attorneys for Donald Trump have filed notice saying the ex-president will sue New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan personally, in an effort to delay the start of his criminal trial. He reportedly is also asking for a ruling to move the trial out of Manhattan. Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsification of business records, which experts say was an effort to cover-up his alleged hush money payments, and thereby interfere with the 2016 presidential election that put him in the White House.
“The lawsuit was not immediately made public, but court records showed on Monday that Mr. Trump was filing an action against the judge, Juan M. Merchan, in an 11th-hour bid to delay the case. An online court docket where Mr. Trump is filing the action showed that the related paperwork was sealed,” The New York Times reports.
Calling the move to sue the judge “unorthodox,” the Times reports the lawsuit would also focus on the gag order Judge Merchan issued, and later expanded, against Trump.
READ MORE: ‘Incoherent’ and ‘Scared’: Trump Slammed Over Latest Abortion Statement
“Two people with knowledge of the matter said that Mr. Trump’s lawyers on Monday planned to file the action calling on an appeals court to delay the trial and to challenge a gag order that Justice Merchan recently imposed on the former president. The order prevents Mr. Trump from attacking witnesses, prosecutors and the judge’s own family.”
MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin, who had reported on the existence of the sealed filing earlier on Monday, calls it “an unusual form of appeal that involves suing the judge directly.”
The case is expected to become the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president in history. Trial is slated to begin Monday, April 15, with jury selection. It “may be the only one to take place before the Nov. 5 U.S. election in which he is the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in a 2020 rematch,” Reuters reports.
“The move is unlikely to succeed,” the Times claims.
District Attorney Alvin Bragg has already responded.
“The latest bid by Donald Trump to remove the judge in his criminal hush money case is a bad-faith effort to delay his upcoming trial and sidestep a gag order barring him from speaking about the judge’s daughter, the Manhattan district attorney said Monday,” CNBC reports. “Trump’s ‘rewarmed’ arguments for New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan’s recusal offer nothing new from a prior attempt to get a new judge, DA Alvin Bragg wrote in a court filing.”
News
Court Greenlights Briefing on Trump Request to Force Judge’s Recusal: Experts
Donald Trump’s legal team has filed a 37-page motion asking to have New York State Superior Court Judge Juan Merchan recuse himself from overseeing District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal case alleging the ex-president falsified business records when he paid “hush money” to Stormy Daniels in an effort to assist his 2016 campaign for president.
According to MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin, the publication of the filing means that the court has allowed Trump’s team to do so.
Trump previously attempted to have Merchan recuse, or removed, from the case, citing the judge’s daughter’s employment with a digital marketing and progressive political consulting firm, Authentic Campaigns, that has top Democrats as its clients.
Rubin explains that “the standard for recusal that Trump’s team has invoked necessitates finding that the judge knew or should have known his daughter has an interest that would be substantially affected by this case.”
READ MORE: ‘Repent’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns ‘Earthquakes and Eclipses’ Are God’s ‘Signs’
She says, “the exhibits to the motion…needlessly mention the names of other employees of Merchan’s daughter’s firm,” and adds, “More importantly, the exhibits to the motion do not suggest such evidence was not available to them last year, even before their initial motion.”
“Trump’s motion does not posit a direct link between Loren Merchan’s interest in Authentic and this case; what they have are a handful of communications issued by its clients in March & April last year that mention the case.”
Trump’s legal team is arguing, Rubin writes, that Merchan’s daughter’s “work at a digital marketing firm that works with Democratic candidates and entities on online fundraising solicitations is itself disqualifying because they create an appearance of impropriety.”
The bottom line from Rubin’s walk-through of Trump’s motion is this: “the fact that 5-6 clients mentioned the case last year in a small number of online communications never attributed expressly to her firm doesn’t satisfy the recusal standard. Nor does their new, ‘throw it all in a blender’ strategy work.”
Courthouse News’ Erik Uebelacker reports the “bulk” of Trump’s motion to have Merchan recuse “surrounds – you guessed it – Merchan’s daughter being ‘anti-Trump’ through her work in political PR. One of her clients is Rep. Adam Schiff, who made explainers about Trump’s cases that Trump takes issue with.”
CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen, a former U.S. Ambassador, and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who served as co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment agrees with Rubin.
“Merchan has allowed Trump to file a motion to recuse him,” Eisen reports. He adds: “NO judge would grant this garbage motion.”
READ MORE: Buttigieg Schools Fox News Reporter Upset Biden Is ‘Shoving’ EVs ‘Down Consumers’ Throats’
