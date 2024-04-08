DNC Slams Alleged RFK Jr. Campaign Plan to Leverage Kennedy Name So Congress Can ‘Pick Trump’

The Democratic National Committee is slamming the Robert F. Kennedy Jr, national campaign after a consultant to the RFK Jr. New York State campaign told supporters their goal is to use Kennedy to block President Joe Biden from obtaining 270 Electoral College votes, throw the election to the Republican-majority House of Representatives, which she says will put Trump back in the White House.

Declaring President Joe Biden the “enemy” of both the Trump voter and the “Bobby” Kennedy voter, Rita Palma, told a group they want to “get rid” of Biden.

“We’re all on the same team right now, and we’ll be on the same team later, as long as Trump or Kennedy wins,” Palma said, according to CNN. “If you want to help Trump, go to Pennsylvania and knock on doors.”

“Why wouldn’t we put our vote to Bobby, and at least get rid of Biden and get those 28 electoral votes in New York,” Palma says in video posted on social media, “give those 28 electoral votes to Bobby, rather than to Biden, thereby reducing Biden’s 270. And we all know how that works right? 270 wins the election. If you don’t get to 270, if nobody gets 270 then Congress picks the president. So who are they going to pick … if it’s a Republican Congress, they’ll pick Trump. So we’re rid of Biden either way.”

“The only way that Trump can even, remote possibility of taking New York is if Bobby is on the ballot. If it’s Trump vs. Biden, Biden wins. Biden wins six days, seven days a week. With Bobby in the mix, anything can happen,” CNN reports “Palma said in a video of the meeting with Republicans in New York viewed by CNN.”

“The only way for him, for Bobby, to shake it up and to get rid of Biden is if he’s on the ballot in every state, including New York,” she also said.

CNN notes Palma “has identified herself as the Kennedy campaign’s state director in New York,” but RFK Jr.’s national campaign manager, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, on social media claimed Palma is “a ballot access consultant” and was “speaking as a private citizen and her statements in no way reflect campaign strategy.”

“In the video of Palma’s presentation to Republican voters,” CNN also reports, “which was initially posted to YouTube but has since been removed, she referenced a series of slides summarizing her argument for backing Kennedy, which included a slide listing action items Republicans could use ‘to block Biden from winning the presidency.’ Among the actions listed were ‘Collect signatures for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,’ ‘Go to Pennsylvania to help Trump,’ and ‘Vote RFK Jr. for President!!'”

Responding to the video, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison wrote: “As we have been saying… RFK Jr. = Trump,” and added, “They share the same donors… the same extremist agenda.”

