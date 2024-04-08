News
DNC Slams Alleged RFK Jr. Campaign Plan to Leverage Kennedy Name So Congress Can ‘Pick Trump’
The Democratic National Committee is slamming the Robert F. Kennedy Jr, national campaign after a consultant to the RFK Jr. New York State campaign told supporters their goal is to use Kennedy to block President Joe Biden from obtaining 270 Electoral College votes, throw the election to the Republican-majority House of Representatives, which she says will put Trump back in the White House.
Declaring President Joe Biden the “enemy” of both the Trump voter and the “Bobby” Kennedy voter, Rita Palma, told a group they want to “get rid” of Biden.
“We’re all on the same team right now, and we’ll be on the same team later, as long as Trump or Kennedy wins,” Palma said, according to CNN. “If you want to help Trump, go to Pennsylvania and knock on doors.”
“Why wouldn’t we put our vote to Bobby, and at least get rid of Biden and get those 28 electoral votes in New York,” Palma says in video posted on social media, “give those 28 electoral votes to Bobby, rather than to Biden, thereby reducing Biden’s 270. And we all know how that works right? 270 wins the election. If you don’t get to 270, if nobody gets 270 then Congress picks the president. So who are they going to pick … if it’s a Republican Congress, they’ll pick Trump. So we’re rid of Biden either way.”
“The only way that Trump can even, remote possibility of taking New York is if Bobby is on the ballot. If it’s Trump vs. Biden, Biden wins. Biden wins six days, seven days a week. With Bobby in the mix, anything can happen,” CNN reports “Palma said in a video of the meeting with Republicans in New York viewed by CNN.”
READ MORE: ‘Disinformation’: Greene Pushes Pro-Putin Propaganda in ‘War on Christianity’ Rant
“The only way for him, for Bobby, to shake it up and to get rid of Biden is if he’s on the ballot in every state, including New York,” she also said.
CNN notes Palma “has identified herself as the Kennedy campaign’s state director in New York,” but RFK Jr.’s national campaign manager, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, on social media claimed Palma is “a ballot access consultant” and was “speaking as a private citizen and her statements in no way reflect campaign strategy.”
“In the video of Palma’s presentation to Republican voters,” CNN also reports, “which was initially posted to YouTube but has since been removed, she referenced a series of slides summarizing her argument for backing Kennedy, which included a slide listing action items Republicans could use ‘to block Biden from winning the presidency.’ Among the actions listed were ‘Collect signatures for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,’ ‘Go to Pennsylvania to help Trump,’ and ‘Vote RFK Jr. for President!!'”
Responding to the video, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison wrote: “As we have been saying… RFK Jr. = Trump,” and added, “They share the same donors… the same extremist agenda.”
READ MORE: ‘Incoherent’ and ‘Scared’: Trump Slammed Over Latest Abortion Statement
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Unusual’ and ‘Unorthodox’: Trump to Try to Sue Judge One Week Before Criminal Trial
Attorneys for Donald Trump have filed notice saying the ex-president will sue New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan personally, in an effort to delay the start of his criminal trial. He reportedly is also asking for a ruling to move the trial out of Manhattan. Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsification of business records, which experts say was an effort to cover-up his alleged hush money payments, and thereby interfere with the 2016 presidential election that put him in the White House.
“The lawsuit was not immediately made public, but court records showed on Monday that Mr. Trump was filing an action against the judge, Juan M. Merchan, in an 11th-hour bid to delay the case. An online court docket where Mr. Trump is filing the action showed that the related paperwork was sealed,” The New York Times reports.
Calling the move to sue the judge “unorthodox,” the Times reports the lawsuit would also focus on the gag order Judge Merchan issued, and later expanded, against Trump.
READ MORE: ‘Incoherent’ and ‘Scared’: Trump Slammed Over Latest Abortion Statement
“Two people with knowledge of the matter said that Mr. Trump’s lawyers on Monday planned to file the action calling on an appeals court to delay the trial and to challenge a gag order that Justice Merchan recently imposed on the former president. The order prevents Mr. Trump from attacking witnesses, prosecutors and the judge’s own family.”
MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin, who had reported on the existence of the sealed filing earlier on Monday, calls it “an unusual form of appeal that involves suing the judge directly.”
The case is expected to become the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president in history. Trial is slated to begin Monday, April 15, with jury selection. It “may be the only one to take place before the Nov. 5 U.S. election in which he is the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in a 2020 rematch,” Reuters reports.
“The move is unlikely to succeed,” the Times claims.
District Attorney Alvin Bragg has already responded.
“The latest bid by Donald Trump to remove the judge in his criminal hush money case is a bad-faith effort to delay his upcoming trial and sidestep a gag order barring him from speaking about the judge’s daughter, the Manhattan district attorney said Monday,” CNBC reports. “Trump’s ‘rewarmed’ arguments for New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan’s recusal offer nothing new from a prior attempt to get a new judge, DA Alvin Bragg wrote in a court filing.”
News
Court Greenlights Briefing on Trump Request to Force Judge’s Recusal: Experts
Donald Trump’s legal team has filed a 37-page motion asking to have New York State Superior Court Judge Juan Merchan recuse himself from overseeing District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal case alleging the ex-president falsified business records when he paid “hush money” to Stormy Daniels in an effort to assist his 2016 campaign for president.
According to MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin, the publication of the filing means that the court has allowed Trump’s team to do so.
Trump previously attempted to have Merchan recuse, or removed, from the case, citing the judge’s daughter’s employment with a digital marketing and progressive political consulting firm, Authentic Campaigns, that has top Democrats as its clients.
Rubin explains that “the standard for recusal that Trump’s team has invoked necessitates finding that the judge knew or should have known his daughter has an interest that would be substantially affected by this case.”
READ MORE: ‘Repent’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns ‘Earthquakes and Eclipses’ Are God’s ‘Signs’
She says, “the exhibits to the motion…needlessly mention the names of other employees of Merchan’s daughter’s firm,” and adds, “More importantly, the exhibits to the motion do not suggest such evidence was not available to them last year, even before their initial motion.”
“Trump’s motion does not posit a direct link between Loren Merchan’s interest in Authentic and this case; what they have are a handful of communications issued by its clients in March & April last year that mention the case.”
Trump’s legal team is arguing, Rubin writes, that Merchan’s daughter’s “work at a digital marketing firm that works with Democratic candidates and entities on online fundraising solicitations is itself disqualifying because they create an appearance of impropriety.”
The bottom line from Rubin’s walk-through of Trump’s motion is this: “the fact that 5-6 clients mentioned the case last year in a small number of online communications never attributed expressly to her firm doesn’t satisfy the recusal standard. Nor does their new, ‘throw it all in a blender’ strategy work.”
Courthouse News’ Erik Uebelacker reports the “bulk” of Trump’s motion to have Merchan recuse “surrounds – you guessed it – Merchan’s daughter being ‘anti-Trump’ through her work in political PR. One of her clients is Rep. Adam Schiff, who made explainers about Trump’s cases that Trump takes issue with.”
CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen, a former U.S. Ambassador, and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who served as co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment agrees with Rubin.
“Merchan has allowed Trump to file a motion to recuse him,” Eisen reports. He adds: “NO judge would grant this garbage motion.”
READ MORE: Buttigieg Schools Fox News Reporter Upset Biden Is ‘Shoving’ EVs ‘Down Consumers’ Throats’
News
‘Hostage’: House GOP Group Slammed for Threat to Derail Baltimore Bridge Rebuilding Funds
The far-right House Freedom Caucus is threatening to derail any federal funding legislation to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore that was destroyed last week in a deadly accident. Their statement comes ahead of President Joe Biden’s planned trip to visit the wreckage Friday afternoon, where he will deliver remarks scheduled for 2:30 PM ET.
The pro-MAGA nationalist group, chaired by U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) (photo), who is fighting to retain his congressional seat, issued a statement demanding the insurance from “foreign shipping companies” should pay all costs to rebuild, before the federal government even “considers” appropriating any additional funds, rather than have the federal government be reimbursed by insurance.
Experts say that could delay reconstruction for years, given expected lawsuits.
“Litigation will run years,” John Miklus, the president of the American Institute of Marine Underwriters, told CNN last week. “This claim has the potential to be north of a billion dollars.”
READ MORE: ‘Another Blockbuster Month’: Unemployment Drops Even More, Wages Continue to Outpace Inflation
That billion-dollar figure does not include the cost to the U.S. economy, especially because of the bridge’s impact on the Port of Baltimore.
Brookings Institution’s Joe Kane says, “on an annual basis, there are about 50 million tons of goods valued at about $80 billion that go to and from the port each year.” He also says “about 12 million vehicles a year used the bridge.”
President Biden immediately after the deadly accident vowed the U.S. government would pay to rebuild the bridge.
The House Freedom Caucus in its “Official Position on Francis Scott Key Bridge Response,” is saying no.
While attempting to derail federal funding legislation to rebuild the bridge, the House Freedom Caucus is insisting the federal government rescind all environmental and labor protection laws and policies in relation to rebuilding, which it characterizes as “burdensome regulations,” to “avoid all unnecessary delays and costs.”
The Freedom Caucus also demands “the Biden Administration’s pause on approvals of liquified natural gas export terminals … must be lifted before Congress considers appropriating any funding for the bridge reconstruction.”
READ MORE: Buttigieg Schools Fox News Reporter Upset Biden Is ‘Shoving’ EVs ‘Down Consumers’ Throats’
U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat who represents parts of Baltimore, slammed the far-right GOP group.
The Freedom Caucus “says it plans to hold Key Bridge rebuilding $$ hostage to ridiculous demands including waiving environmental rules, labor agreements & greenlighting LNG exports. Enough with the political games that will slow progress & keep Marylanders from getting back to work.”
The communications director for U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), Ben Kamens, calls the Freedom Caucus’ statement, “a real cutting off your nose to spite your face situation,” saying that “many of these Members represent Congressional Districts that will feel a direct financial impact from imports and exports being stalled at the Port of Baltimore.”
“Make it make sense,” urged U.S. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA). “House Republicans are insisting we resume liquified natural gas exports—which raise energy prices and hurt our climate—before *checks notes* reopening one of our nation’s busiest ports and a bridge that carries 11.3 million vehicles a year.”
Nicole Tardif, who has worked for several Republican members of Congress and several conservative organizations, blasted the House Freedom Caucus.
“Nothing screams Freedom Caucus more than politicizing a tragedy that cost people their lives, continues to disrupt countless Americans’ livelihoods, and is wrecking havoc on supply chains. Closing out the statement with an irrelevant natural gas reference was a nice, subhuman touch. Pound sand.”
Read the Freedom Caucus’ statement below or at this link.
HFC Official Position on Francis Scott Key Bridge Response pic.twitter.com/i3bXxyGvPl
— House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) April 5, 2024
READ MORE: Debunking Bartiromo: No, Biden Order Doesn’t Allow ‘Illegal Immigrants’ to Vote
Trending
- OPINION22 hours ago
‘Incoherent’ and ‘Scared’: Trump Slammed Over Latest Abortion Statement
- News20 hours ago
‘Unusual’ and ‘Unorthodox’: Trump to Try to Sue Judge One Week Before Criminal Trial
- News15 hours ago
DNC Slams Alleged RFK Jr. Campaign Plan to Leverage Kennedy Name So Congress Can ‘Pick Trump’
- OPINION18 hours ago
‘Disinformation’: Greene Pushes Pro-Putin Propaganda in ‘War on Christianity’ Rant