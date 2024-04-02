OPINION
Johnson: J6 Rioters and Insurrectionists Just ‘Happened to Be Walking Through the Building’
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson says some of the people in the halls of Congress during the January 6, 2021 insurrection were “innocent” and just happened to be there, walking about the building. Some are viewing his remarks as a further push by Republicans to whitewash that deadly day, which led to an impeachment of Donald Trump and later felony criminal charges for the ex-president.
Because of the COVID pandemic, the U.S. Capitol was largely closed to visitors on January 6, and tours had been banned for that day. Democrats had raised concerns after they said they saw some Republican members of Congress leading groups of people around the Capitol in the days before the insurrection. CNN had reported Democrats were “growing concerned about seeing large groups of pro-Trump supporters walking around the Capitol the week around the swearing in of the new Congress leading up to the January 6.”
Speaker Johnson told Newsmax on Monday he was fulfilling the “commitment” he made to release to the public all the video Congress has from the January 6 insurrection, and had recently released 13,000 hours of tape, but initially tried to blur the faces of the “innocent.”
“So I made a commitment immediately after I got the gavel that we would start with this and that originally, we were trying to blur some of the faces to protect the innocent, you know, people who were just there and just happened to be walking through the building,” Johnson told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling.
Some critics are comparing Johnson’s remarks to those of Republican members of Congress denying the facts of the insurrection in the days and months after January 6.
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) had called the insurrectionists “peaceful protestors” who were being harassed by the Dept. of Justice.
U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) had denied the insurrectionists were Trump supporters.
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) had said, “if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”
“There was no insurrection,” Clyde insisted in May of 2021. “To call it an insurrection is a bold-faced lie.”
Bloomberg congressional reporter Steven Dennis, reporting at the time on Congressman Clyde’s remarks had noted: “People died, windows were smashed, they were chanting to hang Mike Pence, 140 police officers were wounded, the House, Senate and VP were rushed into hiding, staff cowered for hours in offices. Clyde suggests it was just an unruly mob with some rioters committing ‘vandalism.'”
Others noted the Republican National Committee, under the leadership of then-chair Ronna McDaniel had called the January 6 insurrection “legitimate political discourse.”
Even the Biden campaign picked up on Johnson’s remarks, responding with video from January 6.
“Just walking through the building”
—@SpeakerJohnson
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 2, 2024
Watch video of Johnson’s remarks below, the Biden campaign’s video above, or both at this link.
Mike Johnson describes January 6 insurrectionists as "people who were just there and happened to be walking through the building"
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2024
Florida in Play? Biden and Strategists Say Yes as Court Puts Abortion, Marijuana on Ballot
Could Democrats win Florida in November?
The Florida state Supreme Court on Monday approved two measures to appear on the ballot in the November presidential election: the right to abortion, and recreational marijuana, both strong pulls for Democrats.
Putting abortion on the ballot comes after Florida Republican lawmakers have made abortion practically illegal in the Sunshine State.
“The Florida Supreme Court simultaneously upholds the state’s 15-week abortion ban (which lets the six-week ban take effect, too)—but also approves a ballot initiative that would amend the FL constitution to protect abortion,” reports Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern.
“DeSantis’ six-week abortion ban is about to become law in Florida, and the GOP will need to spend the next seventh months defending it against a ballot initiative that would enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution,” Stern adds. “Florida’s 2024 election will be about abortion.”
The Washington Post concurs.
“The ruling could give Democrats a boost in the polls in a state that used to be a toss-up in presidential elections. While many voters aren’t enthusiastic about a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, it could inspire more abortion rights advocates to cast a ballot. Trump won Florida four years ago.”
On the marijuana issue, the Post explains, “Voters will decide whether to allow companies that grow and sell medical marijuana to sell it to adults over 21 for any reason. The ballot measure also would make possession of marijuana for personal use legal.”
Each ballot measure requires 60 percent to pass.
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis won re-election in a landslide in 2022, with nearly 60 percent of the vote – but his failed 2024 presidential bid damaged his brand. DeSantis isn’t on the ballot this fall, but Donald Trump is. Florida certainly is Trump territory, but the ex-president’s four criminal indictments and his own behavior have also tarnished his brand. Two polls in March of Florida voters found Trump beating Biden, but both only by mid-single digits – and both with less than a majority of voters.
Also on the ballot, Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott, who is barely beating his Democratic challenger in a March poll by just 3 points, according to FiveThirtyEight.
President Biden has been campaigning and fundraising in Florida. Last month the campaign launched Latinos con Biden-Harris in South Florida, and is launching TV ads aimed at the Hispanic community, Florida Politics reported.
Late Monday afternoon NBC News, citing the issue of abortion, reported: “Biden campaign says it sees Florida as ‘winnable’ in 2024.”
Some political commentators are reacting, suggesting Florida could be in play.
“This is election-changing news. Florida should now be considered a toss-up, or better,” writes liberal commentator Bob Cesca.
Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch put it another way:
BREAKING: @FLCourts approve both the abortion rights AND the recreational marijuana initiatives for the 2024 ballot. #FlaPol is on ?
— Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) April 1, 2024
Former federal and state prosecutor, former Republican and former DeSantis administration official Ron Filipkowski says: “Florida Repubs are the dog who caught the car on the abortion issue. And the marijuana issue is going to turn out tons of people who have never voted before. These people won’t show up in polling either,” he observes.
Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch.com adds, Florida Republicans “who aren’t in ultra safe districts all have their seats in play now.”
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, or “D triple C,” immediately put out a statement calling the abortion ballot initiative a “political nightmare” for Republican U.S. Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and María Elvira Salazar.
“The ballot initiative’s petition got nearly one million certified signatures, with more than 150,000 of them from registered Republicans,” the DCCC said.
“Floridians know that Luna and Salazar can’t be trusted to defend their rights,” added DCCC Spokesperson Lauryn Fanguen. “While voters were mourning the loss of Roe v. Wade, Luna and Salazar were celebrating the decision that has now led to chaos and heartbreaking stories across the country. However, Luna and Salazar certainly aren’t celebrating today – they know they’ll be held accountable for their anti-abortion records in November.”
The Atlantic’s David Frum, a former Bush White House speech writer, observed: “Florida’s Supreme Court just added another proof point to my prediction in April 2023 that 2024 will be a bad GOP year up and down the ticket.”
“Republicans in Florida are going to be defending a six week abortion ban this November. It polls in the low 20s,” added political strategist Simon Rosenberg.
The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson, an advertising expert, noted: “Florida just got a lot more expensive for the GOP.”
MSNBC and NBC News political analyst Susan Del Percio, a Republican, says Florida will be in play.
— Susan Del Percio (@DelPercioS) April 1, 2024
And Democratic strategist Greg Pinelo says Florida is now in play.
And Democratic strategist Greg Pinelo says Florida is now in play.
— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) April 1, 2024
Read the social media posts above or at this link.
Read the social media posts above or at this link.
Thousands of Kids in Florida Lost Medicaid Coverage on Easter – Nearly Half a Million Last Year
Nearly half-a-million children in Florida have lost Medicaid coverage over the past year, after the DeSantis administration and Florida Republican lawmakers chose to not extend Medicaid coverage as the COVID pandemic was declared officially over. Florida reportedly is the only state in the nation to not adopt the Biden administration’s strategies to “minimize terminations for procedural reasons.”
Thousands of children on Easter Sunday lost coverage, NBC6 reported.
“Florida has dropped over 1.3 million people, including 460,000 children, from its state Medicaid program since April 1, 2023, after the end of a pandemic-era policy that banned states from removing ineligible participants from the health insurance program for disabled and low-income people,” the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The reasons for Florida dropping 1.3 million from Medicaid are varied, including improvement in economic status, or just “red tape.”
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra has issued strong criticism of Florida’s actions.
“Children in Florida have ‘without a doubt’ lost coverage due to paperwork snafus,” Secretary Becerra told the Sentinel. “Becerra previously sent a letter to DeSantis and eight other governors expressing concern about the large number of children who had lost coverage due to red tape.”
“It continues to not just disturb but confound, I think, a lot of folks that some states have chosen not to address the loss of health care by so many children,” Becerra also said. “… Denying that child those services is not just unconscionable, it’s a nightmare for the family.”
In January the Tallahassee Democrat reported, “the Sunshine State, with 2.5 million uninsured, also has one of the nation’s highest shares of residents without health coverage.”
“In turning back a program that could bring health coverage to roughly 1 million Floridians, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate also are rejecting about $5.6 billion in federal aid which would come in the first two years of expansion, and about $4.4 billion annually after that.”
Last year HuffPost‘s Jonathan Cohn reported Florida’s uninsured amounts to “about 12% of its population, which is well above the national average of 8.6%. It’s also more than all but four other states,” Cohn added. “Floridians without insurance suffer because when they can’t pay for their medical care, they end up in debt or go without needed treatment or both. The state suffers, too, because it ends up with a sicker, less productive workforce as well as a higher charity care load for its hospitals, clinics and other pieces of the medical safety net. DeSantis could do something about this. He has refused.”
Meanwhile. The Florida Policy Institute reported last month, “Florida is the only state that has not opted to utilize policy flexibilities offered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reduce the number of children losing coverage due to system error or red tape.”
Florida has its own children’s health care alternative to Medicaid, Florida’s Children’s Health Insurance Program, or KidCare, which “offers free, subsidized and full-pay insurance for kids whose parents make too much money to qualify for Medicaid,” according to the Sentinel.
But coverage differs from Medicaid, as a report from WFLA shows. The DeSantis administration is suing to try to force the Biden administration to drop a federal policy that requires children to be allowed to stay on the state’s plan even if their parents miss payments.
Dropping 1.3 million people in Florida exacerbates an existing health care problem.
Late last month the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported, “More than 1,300 babies a year, about four a day, die in Florida.” That report, the first in a series of three is titled, “Born to die: Florida’s infant mortality crisis.”
“Health experts say the losses of new life will continue unless the state rethinks how it fails mothers before and during pregnancy,” the paper observed. “The biggest risk to an infant’s health is always the mother’s health. When mothers have preexisting conditions, like diabetes, obesity or heart disease, their babies face a higher risk of death. Everything from Florida’s impenetrable insurance structure to its ineffective investment in maternal and prenatal health contributes to the high rate of babies who die within their first year of life, sometimes within their first minutes.”
“Compared to a decade ago, pregnant women in Florida are older, less healthy and have more complications during birth, according to Florida Department of Health maternal health records. They also are living in a state where access to insurance — or the right insurance — is a barrier to primary and prenatal care.”
The Sun Sentinel also offered these statistics:
“Six of every 1,000 babies born in Florida die before their first birthday, a rate that exceeds the national average of 5.6. Florida babies die mostly from birth defects that affect eating or breathing, infections prevalent in preterm and low birthweight babies, and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Most infants in Florida who die under the age of 1 die within their very first month. Black babies in Florida die twice as often as white non-Hispanic and Hispanic babies.”
The paper says insurance is a major factor.
“One-fifth of Florida women ages 19 to 44 have no health insurance, which is worse than 46 other states,” while “Florida is one of only 10 states where the Affordable Care Act’s expansion of Medicaid for low-income adults has not been implemented. That means thousands of women of child-bearing age can’t get Medicaid health insurance for primary care who would have coverage in expansion states like Virginia or New York.”
‘Anti-Woke Not Especially Lucrative’: Truth Social Lost Millions Last Year New Filing Reveals
Donald Trump’s social media company Truth Social, which merged and began public stock trading last week, at one point hitting a valuation of over $8 billion, reportedly had revenues of just $4.1 million and lost more than $58 million in 2023.
Citing new SEC filings, Axios reported Monday the “massive disconnect between the financial fundamentals and stock performance of Trump Media & Technology Group, which is valued at more than $7 billion after going public last week.”
Truth Social’s revenue, which comes from advertising, declined in the fourth quarter of last year.
The stock, trading under the symbol of Trump’s initials, DJT, Monday morning has dropped about $5 dollars as of publication time.
Business Insider‘s Emily Stewart on Monday reported on “Trump’s coming stock bust.”
For comparison, she notes, “the stock is probably trading at something like 2,000 times the company’s annual revenue. That is, um, high. Apple, for example, trades at about seven times its total revenue.”
Describing it as “not a thriving business,” Stewart says, “Truth Social had an estimated 5 million monthly website visits in February of this year, according to third-party trackers, but the company isn’t revealing exact metrics right now. By comparison, Facebook had 845 million monthly active users when it went public in 2012, and Twitter had 215 million when it IPO’d the following year.”
Stewart points to other right-wing companies that went public and did not see sustained higher stock prices nor “have achieved sustained profitability.”
“Being in the business of anti-woke is not especially lucrative,” Stewart adds. “As much as people say they want to shop and invest their values, it often doesn’t turn out to be the case. Instead, most people opt for the convenient option and whatever they’re most used to doing already. There’s a reason most boycotts don’t work — people are busy and tired.”
