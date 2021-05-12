PARTY OF LIES
‘There Was No Insurrection’ Say House Republicans in Massive Lie
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican of Arizona and a supporter of white nationalism (his own family calls him a white supremacist) is among the most extreme members of Congress, but claims some more mainstream GOP lawmakers are making today about the deadly January 6 insurrection, just hours after expelling Rep. Liz Cheney from Republican leadership, are just as false and dangerous as Gosar’s.
On Wednesday during a House hearing on the insurrection that was incited by then-President Donald Trump, the Arizona white nationalist lawmaker defended the insurrectionists, calling them “peaceful protestors” who are being harassed by the Dept. of Justice.
Rep. Paul Gosar offers unequivocal defense of the January 6 insurrectionists, describing them as “peaceful patriots” who are being “harassed” by the DOJ pic.twitter.com/b4Ijgvfz3V
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2021
“In a testy exchange with former acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen about Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter who was shot by Capitol Police while trying to enter the chamber,” Forbes reports, “Gosar described her as a ‘veteran’ who was ‘wrapped in a U.S. flag,’ asserting she was ‘executed’—the Capitol Police officer who killed Babbitt has been cleared of wrongdoing.”
But even Gosar’s claims were not the most divergent from basic facts.
Here’s South Carolina’s GOP Congressman Ralph Norman today, actually denying the insurrectionists were Trump supporters:
Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) on Capitol insurrectionists: “I don’t know who did the poll to say that they were Trump supporters.” pic.twitter.com/pXKlu2OQ2W
— The Recount (@therecount) May 12, 2021
Many offered responses like this:
Did we really need a poll? Did we? pic.twitter.com/wGGYhN1ZS9
— Kellie (KDH) Salome (@KellieSalome) May 12, 2021
Also from today’s hearing, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who falsely claims it’s a “lie” to say there was an insurrection:
Four months after the breach of US Capitol ….. here’s where we are:
Rep Andrew Clyde (R-Ga) just said: “There was no insurrection. To call it an insurrection is a bold-faced lie”
Only shot fired was a Capitol Police officer against an unarmed woman, Clyde told House hearing pic.twitter.com/l0em859kh1
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 12, 2021
Watch his stunning lies:
Ignoring the gruesome attacks on police we all saw on video, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) says January 6 looked like “a normal tourist visit.” pic.twitter.com/ReuAw0itka
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) May 12, 2021
Here’s how some are responding:
People died, windows were smashed, they were chanting to hang Mike Pence, 140 police officers were wounded, the House, Senate and VP were rushed into hiding, staff cowered for hours in offices.
Clyde suggests it was just an unruly mob with some rioters committing “vandalism.”
— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 12, 2021
Rep. Andrew Clyde thinks this is a normal day at the Capitol pic.twitter.com/nzJiYmKPwF
— Penguin Cafe Harmonica (@harmonica_cafe) May 12, 2021
