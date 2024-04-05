‘Hostage’: House GOP Group Slammed for Threat to Derail Baltimore Bridge Rebuilding Funds

The far-right House Freedom Caucus is threatening to derail any federal funding legislation to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore that was destroyed last week in a deadly accident. Their statement comes ahead of President Joe Biden’s planned trip to visit the wreckage Friday afternoon, where he will deliver remarks scheduled for 2:30 PM ET.

The pro-MAGA nationalist group, chaired by U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) (photo), who is fighting to retain his congressional seat, issued a statement demanding the insurance from “foreign shipping companies” should pay all costs to rebuild, before the federal government even “considers” appropriating any additional funds, rather than have the federal government be reimbursed by insurance.

Experts say that could delay reconstruction for years, given expected lawsuits.

“Litigation will run years,” John Miklus, the president of the American Institute of Marine Underwriters, told CNN last week. “This claim has the potential to be north of a billion dollars.”

That billion-dollar figure does not include the cost to the U.S. economy, especially because of the bridge’s impact on the Port of Baltimore.

Brookings Institution’s Joe Kane says, “on an annual basis, there are about 50 million tons of goods valued at about $80 billion that go to and from the port each year.” He also says “about 12 million vehicles a year used the bridge.”

President Biden immediately after the deadly accident vowed the U.S. government would pay to rebuild the bridge.

The House Freedom Caucus in its “Official Position on Francis Scott Key Bridge Response,” is saying no.

While attempting to derail federal funding legislation to rebuild the bridge, the House Freedom Caucus is insisting the federal government rescind all environmental and labor protection laws and policies in relation to rebuilding, which it characterizes as “burdensome regulations,” to “avoid all unnecessary delays and costs.”

The Freedom Caucus also demands “the Biden Administration’s pause on approvals of liquified natural gas export terminals … must be lifted before Congress considers appropriating any funding for the bridge reconstruction.”

U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat who represents parts of Baltimore, slammed the far-right GOP group.

The Freedom Caucus “says it plans to hold Key Bridge rebuilding $$ hostage to ridiculous demands including waiving environmental rules, labor agreements & greenlighting LNG exports. Enough with the political games that will slow progress & keep Marylanders from getting back to work.”

The communications director for U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), Ben Kamens, calls the Freedom Caucus’ statement, “a real cutting off your nose to spite your face situation,” saying that “many of these Members represent Congressional Districts that will feel a direct financial impact from imports and exports being stalled at the Port of Baltimore.”

“Make it make sense,” urged U.S. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA). “House Republicans are insisting we resume liquified natural gas exports—which raise energy prices and hurt our climate—before *checks notes* reopening one of our nation’s busiest ports and a bridge that carries 11.3 million vehicles a year.”

Nicole Tardif, who has worked for several Republican members of Congress and several conservative organizations, blasted the House Freedom Caucus.

“Nothing screams Freedom Caucus more than politicizing a tragedy that cost people their lives, continues to disrupt countless Americans’ livelihoods, and is wrecking havoc on supply chains. Closing out the statement with an irrelevant natural gas reference was a nice, subhuman touch. Pound sand.”

HFC Official Position on Francis Scott Key Bridge Response pic.twitter.com/i3bXxyGvPl — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) April 5, 2024

