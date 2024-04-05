News
‘Another Blockbuster Month’: Unemployment Drops Even More, Wages Continue to Outpace Inflation
Economic experts are happily surprised by the just-released March jobs report, which – contrary to expectations – saw unemployment has dropped further, overall employment has grown, and wages continue to outpace inflation.
“Another blockbuster month for jobs. The US economy added 303,000 jobs in March — way above expectations. The big gains were healthcare (72k) and gov’t (71k),” The Washington Post’s Heather Long writes. “Unemployment rate: 3.8% (vs 3.9% in Feb) Wage growth: 4.1% in past year (well above 3.2% inflation).”
Or, as CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla sums up the wages and inflation numbers: “Wage growth: 4.1% > Inflation: 3.2%”
Today’s 3.8% unemployment rate is far below what economists consider “full employment,” often defined as unemployment at 5% or below.
“This is truly about as close to full employment as the US has managed to get outside of wartime mobilization,” notes Ernie Tedeschi, former chief economist of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, responding to the jobs report. He adds, “employment and labor force participation rates are extraordinary,” and “likely ranking among the highest in US history.”
As MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” economic analyst Steven Rattner, a former Obama White House official notes, “We’re now at 26 consecutive months of sub-4% unemployment, the longest such stretch since the late 1960s.”
The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8% in March.
We’re now at 26 consecutive months of sub-4% unemployment, the longest such stretch since the late 1960s. pic.twitter.com/Wos6qfJ1dV
— Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) April 5, 2024
“Yet another unexpectedly strong month for job growth. For all the talk of ‘cooling,’ monthly gains have been extremely steady for more than a year,” reports The New York Times’ Ben Casselman, adding: “Blowout household survey. Labor force and employment both grew by nearly half a million. Unemployment down slightly,” he notes, but adds, “The Black unemployment rate jumped 0.8 points to 6.4%, highest since August 2022. Monthly numbers are noisy, but certainly concerning.”
The job market is “the best it’s been in most of our lifetimes. And it’s endured even as inflation has come down significantly in the last year and a half,” observes former Biden White House National Economic Council deputy director Bharat Ramamurti.
“I think the decisions President Biden and congressional Democrats made in early 2021 deserve a lot of credit for the strong economy we have today,” he says, and points to his report at Democracy.
Some experts had expected the unemployment rate to rise to or above 4%. On Thursday at CNN, Elisabeth Buchwald wrote: “For the past 50 years, the US unemployment rate has mostly been far above 4%, even rocketing to almost 15% during the pandemic. Yet in the turbulent period that followed lockdowns and other economic disruptions from the pandemic, it has stayed below the 4% level for more than two years.”
“That remarkable streak could end on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its March jobs report.”
Instead, it dropped to 3.8%.
Buchwald had quoted Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), who had called it “very foreseeable” the jobless rate could reach 4%.
‘Hostage’: House GOP Group Slammed for Threat to Derail Baltimore Bridge Rebuilding Funds
The far-right House Freedom Caucus is threatening to derail any federal funding legislation to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore that was destroyed last week in a deadly accident. Their statement comes ahead of President Joe Biden’s planned trip to visit the wreckage Friday afternoon, where he will deliver remarks scheduled for 2:30 PM ET.
The pro-MAGA nationalist group, chaired by U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) (photo), who is fighting to retain his congressional seat, issued a statement demanding the insurance from “foreign shipping companies” should pay all costs to rebuild, before the federal government even “considers” appropriating any additional funds, rather than have the federal government be reimbursed by insurance.
Experts say that could delay reconstruction for years, given expected lawsuits.
“Litigation will run years,” John Miklus, the president of the American Institute of Marine Underwriters, told CNN last week. “This claim has the potential to be north of a billion dollars.”
That billion-dollar figure does not include the cost to the U.S. economy, especially because of the bridge’s impact on the Port of Baltimore.
Brookings Institution’s Joe Kane says, “on an annual basis, there are about 50 million tons of goods valued at about $80 billion that go to and from the port each year.” He also says “about 12 million vehicles a year used the bridge.”
President Biden immediately after the deadly accident vowed the U.S. government would pay to rebuild the bridge.
The House Freedom Caucus in its “Official Position on Francis Scott Key Bridge Response,” is saying no.
While attempting to derail federal funding legislation to rebuild the bridge, the House Freedom Caucus is insisting the federal government rescind all environmental and labor protection laws and policies in relation to rebuilding, which it characterizes as “burdensome regulations,” to “avoid all unnecessary delays and costs.”
The Freedom Caucus also demands “the Biden Administration’s pause on approvals of liquified natural gas export terminals … must be lifted before Congress considers appropriating any funding for the bridge reconstruction.”
U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat who represents parts of Baltimore, slammed the far-right GOP group.
The Freedom Caucus “says it plans to hold Key Bridge rebuilding $$ hostage to ridiculous demands including waiving environmental rules, labor agreements & greenlighting LNG exports. Enough with the political games that will slow progress & keep Marylanders from getting back to work.”
The communications director for U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), Ben Kamens, calls the Freedom Caucus’ statement, “a real cutting off your nose to spite your face situation,” saying that “many of these Members represent Congressional Districts that will feel a direct financial impact from imports and exports being stalled at the Port of Baltimore.”
“Make it make sense,” urged U.S. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA). “House Republicans are insisting we resume liquified natural gas exports—which raise energy prices and hurt our climate—before *checks notes* reopening one of our nation’s busiest ports and a bridge that carries 11.3 million vehicles a year.”
Nicole Tardif, who has worked for several Republican members of Congress and several conservative organizations, blasted the House Freedom Caucus.
“Nothing screams Freedom Caucus more than politicizing a tragedy that cost people their lives, continues to disrupt countless Americans’ livelihoods, and is wrecking havoc on supply chains. Closing out the statement with an irrelevant natural gas reference was a nice, subhuman touch. Pound sand.”
Read the Freedom Caucus’ statement below or at this link.
HFC Official Position on Francis Scott Key Bridge Response pic.twitter.com/i3bXxyGvPl
— House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) April 5, 2024
‘Let’s Talk About the Nazis’: Republican Opposing Paramilitary Activity Ban Bill Under Fire
Republican state lawmaker Laurel Libby stood up on the Maine House floor to support the Second Amendment rights and right of freedom of association of neo-Nazis in the Pine Tree State. Rep. Libby, strongly opposing a bill that would place a ban on paramilitary activity or groups working to cause civil disorder, on Wednesday called the legislation “unconstitutional.” 26 states currently have similar laws.
Neo-Nazi groups have been popping up in Maine. The bill Libby spoke against was in response to neo-Nazi events and issues over the past year.
“Let’s talk about the Nazis,” Libby says in a clip (below) posted by the Maine House Democratic Campaign Committee. “I would like to know what they did that was illegal. I would like to know what they did, in detail if folks would like to share, that was wrong, that infringed on another person’s right.”
“Holding a rally, and even holding a rally with guns, is not illegal,” Libby noted.
“We don’t have to like what said Nazis did,” Libby also said, according to Spectrum News. “We don’t have to like what they stand for. We don’t have to agree with their positions. We don’t have to think well of them. But you know what we do have to do? We have to protect their First Amendment right to free speech and association.”
“It’s is our duty to protect the Nazis’ right to free speech and association, as long as it does not infringe on someone else’s rights – as long as they are not harming someone else,” Libby said, as the Portland Press Herald added.
In the full version of her floor speech, which she posted to Facebook, Rep. Libby also argues the bill is unconstitutional on First Amendment grounds.
“The First Amendment gives us the right to free speech. Not just free speech, the right to association,” she said, adding, “we have the freedom to associate with others who have a similar political, religious, or cultural beliefs.”
The legislation comes after Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey realized last summer, when a reported neo-Nazi purchased land in Maine to set up a white supremacist training camp, there was no way to stop that activity.
“The bill, sponsored by Rep. Laurie Osher, D-Orono, is aimed at preventing any unauthorized paramilitary group from establishing a headquarters in Maine – something that Christopher Pohlhaus, a prominent neo-Nazi, said he was trying to do in the rural northern Maine town of Springfield last year. It also follows an increase in public displays of white nationalism around the state, including hateful literature drops and public rallies,” the Portland Press Herald reported in February.
Despite Rep. Libby’s opposition, the legislation passed the Maine House, by one vote.
Last year, one neo-Nazi “group was seen in multiple locations in downtown Portland chanting, making Nazi salute gestures, and holding a sign that read: ‘Defend White Communities,'” NBC affiliate News Center Maine reported. “According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting hate, NSC-131 is a neo-Nazi group based in New England. The group is known to target LGBTQ+ communities, as well as Jewish and anti-fascist groups.”
Online, outrage over Libby’s remarks grew.
“This is the Republican Party in 2024,” said Democratic former Maine Speaker of the House, Ryan Fecteau.
Connecticut Democratic Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff commented, “What the actual $%#@? This is not normal. Vote to save democracy.”
Portland At-Large City Councilor April Fournier wrote: “Grateful to at least have the quiet part said out loud so Mainers and everywhere else can see LL for who she is.”
Maine Democratic state Rep. Amy Roeder said: “You ever been at work, just doing your job and enjoying the day when one of your coworkers stands up and asks why Nazis are so bad? No? Well, lemme tell ya ‘bout my day…”
Watch Rep. Libby’s remarks below or at this link.
On the house floor today Laurel Libby (R-Auburn) stated “Let’s talk about the nazis…I would like to know what they did that was illegal.” We won’t stand for this MAGA extremism in Maine. Check out who we have running against her: https://t.co/d9J0zuPmKX #MAGACult #MEpolitics pic.twitter.com/omET9ldEPs
— Maine House Democratic Campaign Committee (@MaineHDCC) April 3, 2024
‘Like Saying Stick ‘Em Up During a Bank Robbery’: Why Trump Just Got Slapped Down by a Judge
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has denied Donald Trump’s attempt to have District Attorney Fani Willis’ RICO prosecution in Georgia against the ex-president and other co-defendants dismissed on First Amendment grounds.
“Trump and his co-defendants, including his former lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, had argued the DA’s prosecution ‘violates the First Amendment’s protections of political speech and activity, freedom of association, and the right to petition Congress as-applied to their alleged conduct, and further contend that the indicted charges are overbroad,'” NBC News reported.
Citing case law, Judge McAfee wrote, “free speech — including political speech — is not without restriction.”
MSNBC host and legal contributor Katie Phang points to these two additional statements from Judge McAfee’s ruling:
“Defendants’ expressions and speech are alleged to have been made in furtherance of criminal activity and constitute false statements knowingly and willfully made in matters within a government agency’s jurisdiction which threaten to deceive and harm the government.”
“The allegations that the Defendants’ speech or conduct was carried out with criminal intent are something only a jury can resolve.”
Meanwhile, professor of law, NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance offered some insight into the judge’s ruling.
“No surprises,” she wrote. “Judge McAfee rules against Trump’s motion to dismiss the Fulton County case on 1st Amendment grounds. Speech isn’t protected when it’s in furtherance of a crime, like saying ‘stick ’em up’ during a bank robbery.”
But Lawfare’s Anna Bower, pointing to a statement from Trump’s attorney, reports the ex-president’s legal team could try to use this argument again.
That statement (since updated) reads: “[We] respectfully disagree with Judge McAfee’s order (refusing to dismiss the indictment) and will continue to evaluate [our] options regarding the First Amendment challenges. It is significant that the court’s ruling was without prejudice, as it made clear that defendants were not foreclosed from again raising their ‘as-applied challenges at the appropriate time after the establishment of a factual record,…’”
Judge McAfee has yet to set a trial date.
CNN summed up the judge’s ruling. Watch below or at this link.
BREAKING: Judge rejects Trump’s bid to get Georgia election subversion case dismissed on free speech grounds@ZcohenCNN and @Boris_Sanchez discuss the latest. pic.twitter.com/JKH34aDZTu
— CNN News Central (@NewsCentralCNN) April 4, 2024
