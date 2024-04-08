OPINION
‘Incoherent’ and ‘Scared’: Trump Slammed Over Latest Abortion Statement
After pledging to ban abortion in 2016 and saying there should be “some sort of punishment” for women who have one, and after bragging repeatedly about personally ending Roe v. Wade, in two new statements over the past twelve hours Donald Trump is now telling supporters his latest stance on abortion is the states have been given the right to decide, without saying if he would sign a nationwide abortion ban – while insisting Republicans “have an obligation” to “win elections.”
Vanity Fair’s and MSNBC’s Molly Jong-Fast posted video of Trump in 2016 calling for punishment of women who have abortions.
Here's Trump saying there has to be some sort of punishment for women who have abortions
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 8, 2024
In his latest video Trump opens with the importance of creating “strong, thriving and healthy American families.” He crosses many pro-life Republicans in saying he fully supports in-vitro fertilization (IVF) “for couples.” He brags, “I was proudly the person responsible for the ending of something that all legal scholars both sides wanted and in fact demanded be ended. Roe v. Wade, they wanted it ended.”
That last statement is false: not all legal scholars wanted Roe v. Wade ended. (Here’s just a small sample of those who did not.)
“My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wants it from a legal standpoint,” Trump claims, which is also false. “The states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land in this case, the law of the state.”
Trump also falsely claimed that Democrats support “execution after birth,” and added, “that’s exactly what it is. The baby is born the baby is executed after birth.”
Critics are suggesting what Trump did not say in his new statements is as important as what he did.
Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz writes: “Things Trump doesn’t say in the abortion statement:
1) Whether he’d veto an abortion ban
2) How Trump regulators would treat e.g. mifepristone.
3) How he’ll vote on the Florida abortion referendum.
4) Whether he will appoint judges whose rulings will further narrow abortion rights.”
“After testing out a federal 16-week abortion ban & then a 15-week abortion ban, Trump decides on ‘abortion should be left to the states.’ This has him fully embracing [overturn of] Roe, & total abortion bans in many states,” says SiriusXM’s Michelangelo Signorile. “It shows he’s completely boxed in, incoherent, scared of the issue.”
“In 2016 Trump pledged to ban abortion & punish anyone who gets one,” notes former Clinton White House cabinet secretary Robert Reich. “His various judicial picks voted to overturn Roe & ban mifepristone. He’s surrounded himself with sworn enemies of reproductive rights. Whatever he’s saying today, know that he will ban abortion given a chance.”
Critics are also blasting the mainstream media for repeating Trump’s words without providing a complete picture.
“At some point someone needs to ask: ‘If Republicans pass a 15 or 16 week abortion ban in Congress, will you sign it, or will you veto it?’,” Semafor’s Washington Editor Jordan Weissmann says. He also points to a New York Times article and writes, “this headline is incorrect. An accurate version would be: ‘Trump acknowledges abortion law up to states, does not explicitly say whether or not he’d sign a ban.’”
Media Matters’ Gertz serves up more examples:
The inaccurate claim that Trump said abortion "should be left to the states" is everywhere in mainstream coverage.
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 8, 2024
“The way the national mainstream media is rushing to repeat Trump’s claim that he is moderating his position on abortion—after he intentionally ensured the overturning of Roe v. Wade—sure is something,” observes Mississippi Free Press news editor Ashton Pittman. “We have too many stenographers and too few truth-tellers.”
NBC News’ senior national political reporter Sahil Kapur adds even more context: “This is the key tension. SCOTUS didn’t just send abortion to states, it also opened the door for the federal government to pass laws—bans, restrictions or protections—that override state laws. Republicans have spent years readying federal abortion limits in anticipation of this.”
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern, pointing to a New York Times piece from February, explains: “One of Trump’s top lawyers has already said the plan is to stay quiet on abortion through the campaign—then use the Comstock Act to impose a nationwide abortion ban in 2025. Not only a ban on medication abortion, but ALL abortions, in all 50 states.”
Civil rights and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler also blasted the mainstream media.
“What Trump says is meaningless. Have you missed the last 10 years of political events? Trump will appoint judges who will and have stripped women of their right to reproductive health care. Stop helping Trump dodge accountability,” she writes. “There’s no limit to the amount of stupidity political journalists will engage in, chasing what a politician says rather than what he has done. There are a billion things IN TRUMP’S RECORD as President that are more reliable than anything that could come out of his mouth.”
Trump is also getting strong blowback from the right.
“We are deeply disappointed in President Trump’s position,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said, according to Politico. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is one the nation’s top anti-abortion groups.
Watch the video above or at this link.
‘Disinformation’: Greene Pushes Pro-Putin Propaganda in ‘War on Christianity’ Rant
After two top Republican House committee chairmen said Russian propaganda has made its way into Congress and “infected” some in the GOP base, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spread demonstrably false pro-Russia talking points about a “war on Christianity” while defending and promoting President Vladimir Putin.
“It is absolutely true we see, directly coming from Russia, attempts to mask communications that are anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia messages, some of which we even hear being uttered on the House floor,” House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner told CNN on Sunday, as NBC News reported. Republican House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Michael McCaul, NBC added, “told Puck News that he thinks ‘Russian propaganda has made its way into the United States, unfortunately, and it’s infected a good chunk of my party’s base.”
On Monday, Congresswoman Greene, who strongly opposes any U.S. funds for military aid to Ukraine and has threatened to oust Mike Johnson as Speaker if he moves to assist Ukraine, once again praised Putin.
“Let’s talk about what this really is,” Greene said to far-right MAGA messenger Steve Bannon, the former Trump campaign CEO and White House advisor.
“This is a war on Christianity. The Ukrainian government is attacking Christians, the Ukrainian government is executing priests. Russia is not doing that,” Greene falsely declared.
“They’re not attacking Christianity. As a matter of fact, they seem to be protecting it. So that’s something else that’s clear and obvious to many people that are looking closely at what’s going on.”
Last month The Tablet, a nearly 200-year old UK-based Catholic weekly reported, “The International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance said that 30 Ukrainian priests had been killed by Russian forces.” It also detailed accounts of several Ukrainian priests who allegedly had been tortured, including one who allegedly was “Tortured to death by Russian soldiers.” The full statement from the IRFBA was published by the U.S. Dept. of State.
“Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is exterminating religious freedom, signaling a return by Moscow to Soviet-era levels of persecution of faiths, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has said,” Newsweek reported, also last month. “The Kyiv-based Institute for Religious Freedom (IRF) said in February 2023 that, in the first 12 months of the war, the Russian military had destroyed, damaged, or looted at least 494 religious buildings, theological institutions, and sacred sites, with the figure estimated to be higher today.”
Voice of America has also documented alleged killings of Ukrainian clergy by Russian forces.
Hours before Greene’s remarks to Bannon, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), pointing to a Washington Post piece on the two GOP chairs warning about Republicans promoting Russia propaganda, said: “Even leading Republicans say Marjorie Taylor Greene is parroting Putin and Russia’s disinformation. She must be exposed and her irresponsible behavior must be stopped.”
He also said Monday, “we need to stop Marjorie Taylor Greene from repeating Putin and Russia’s talk[ing] points!!”
Last year Newsweek reported Greene “has become a Russian state media darling by mirroring some of the Kremlin’s views on the war in Ukraine,” and noted she “has featured prominently on Russian state TV and in state media publications for her remarks on the war and has been accused of parroting Kremlin propaganda.”
Watch Greene’s remarks below or at this link.
Marjorie Taylor Greene once again does Putin’s bidding:
"This is a war on Christianity. The Ukrainian government is attacking Christians…Russia is not doing that. They are not attacking Christianity. As a matter of fact, they seem to be protecting it."
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) April 8, 2024
‘Repent’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns ‘Earthquakes and Eclipses’ Are God’s ‘Signs’
Ahead of Monday’s upcoming solar eclipse and in the wake of a rare earthquake that hit New Jersey and rippled through New York and New England, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is “praying” America listens to what she says are warnings from God.
Congresswoman Greene, a self-professed “proud Christian nationalist” who has used religion and faith to battle her opponents, has a history of promoting falsehoods and conspiracy theories.
“God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent,” Greene warned Friday afternoon, shortly after the earthquake.
“Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come,” she added. “I pray that our country listens.”
The Georgia Republican congresswoman did not specify what she believes God wants America to repent for.
More details about Friday’s quake were reported after Greene’s tweet.
“Former President Donald Trump’s golf club in New Jersey was hit by the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled the tristate area on Friday,” Newsweek reported. “A map of the impact puts the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster at the epicenter of the quake. It is unclear if the club sustained any damages at this time.”
Earlier this week The Oklahoman asked, “What does the Bible say about eclipses? Some see evidence of higher power, warnings.”
“Perspectives on eclipses vary widely, but some see celestial happenings as a warning of God’s imminent wrath; some have even claimed they bear political significance. the paper observed. “In November 2022, some ultraconservative Christian pastors said the approaching blood moon lunar eclipse portended a surge of Republican midterm wins.”
That surge did not happen. The Associated Press reported Republicans’ results fell “far short of the sweeping victory the GOP predicted going into this year’s midterm elections”
Greene’s remarks were quickly noticed.
“Massive engagement of believers on the MT Greene post,” former Republican U.S. Congressman Denver Riggleman noted. “I would humbly submit that metastatic stupidity is a sign of the end times because it’s self-fulfilling. Let’s fight stupid because you can’t fix it. Let’s stop the ‘end-times’.”
CNN senior political commentator Adam Kinzinger, a Republican and also former U.S. Congressman, wrote: “Fun fact. There are about 3 solar eclipses worldwide per year, and many earthquakes. Both events were predetermined at the creation of the universe. The solar eclipse is not a sign. It’s just a really cool show, if the clouds cooperate This lady is in congress?”
Governor Urges New University National Anthem Policy to Strip Athletes’ Scholarships
Republican Governor Jeff Landry has been hammering Louisiana State University’s women’s basketball team and their controversial coach, Kim Mulkey, for not being on the court when the national anthem played before their game against Iowa. Now, the MAGA Louisiana governor is asking universities for a policy that “mandates” college athletes be “present” when the national anthem plays, or risk having their scholarships stripped.
MSNBC’s Ja’han Jones explained the “the fabricated controversy that followed Monday night’s NCAA Tournament women’s basketball game between Louisiana State University and Iowa University. After conservative social media accounts noticed that LSU’s team wasn’t on the floor for the pregame national anthem, grandstanding right-wingers directed angst-ridden insults and other invective at the team, portraying them as unpatriotic.”
Jones notes the Iowa team was “mostly white” and the LSU team was “mostly Black,” and said the game “was already fraught with racial tension. So the outrage seemed like an obvious attempt to inflame that tension by framing LSU as rabble-rousing social justice activists, much like conservatives did with Colin Kaepernick years ago. Some people online accused LSU’s team of ‘wokeness,’ a hilariously absurd claim to anyone who knows anything about LSU’s conservative coach Kim Mulkey.”
Governor Landry, who has a history of attempting to intervene in university programs, launched a highly-criticized attack.
“My mother coached women’s high school basketball during the height of desegregation, no one has a greater respect for the sport and for Coach Mulkey,” he wrote on Tuesday. “However, above respect for that game is a deeper respect for those that serve to protect us and unite us under one flag !”
“It is time that all college boards, including Regent, put a policy in place that student athletes be present for the national anthem or risk their athletic scholarship! This is a matter of respect that all collegiate coaches should instill.”
Calling it “sheer stupidity,” journalist Roland Martin responded to Landry on social media, asking: “What does desegregation have to do with this @JeffLandry? Are you trying to say your momma coached Black girls and that protects you from criticism?”
Many appeared to think the team was somehow off the court protesting, but as the Louisiana Illuminator’s Piper Hutchinson reported, “LSU athletes historically remain in the locker room for the anthem.”
Hutchinson added, “Mulkey said it was unintentional,” and noted the video clip that kicked off the controversy “was shared by far-right account @libsoftiktok.”
The tweet by Libs of TikTok, whose creator recently was designated anti-LGBTQ extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center, claimed the team “walked off the court during the National Anthem.” It has received 5.1 million views since Monday.
But Fox News’ sports website Outkick reported, “LSU players left the court prior to the playing of the anthem and did not return until shortly before pre-game introductions.”
Coach Mulkey told Outkick, “Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played.”
“We kind of have a routine when [our players are] on the floor, and they come off at the 12-minute mark [prior to the game].”
“I don’t know, we come in and we do our pregame stuff. I’m sorry, listen, that’s nothing intentionally done.”
New Orleans talk radio host Kaare Johnson played Governor Landry’s remarks to Fox News then slammed the governor, saying, “it’s mind-blowing, the military injections into all of this.”
Landry is not backing down.
On Thursday Hutchinson reported, Gov. Landry “has sent letters to all four higher ed systems and the Board of Regents calling on them to adopt policies to strip scholarships from athletes not present during the national anthem.”
“By choosing to miss the National Anthem, the basketball team showed a lack of respect not only for the values of our country, but for the individuals who hold these values dear, including LSU Alumni, current students, and fans back home and across the country,” Landry’s letter reads. “Therefore, I urge the board to create a policy that mandates all student athletes to be present on the field, court, etc., for the National Anthem or risk losing their athletic scholarships.”
“A policy like this would ensure that our student athletes and their coaches understand the significance of our anthem and our flag, and work to instill the respect for it within their teams,” the governor wrote. “Louisiana State University’s roots stem from a military academy, and there should be no question about the university’s respect for our country.”
With the video above or at this link.
