‘Bless Those Who Persecute You’: Johnson Invokes Bible Amid Greene’s Ouster Threat
Embattled Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is defending his leadership amid a threat to oust him by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and he’s invoking the Bible to try to save his job. Greene has threatened if Johnson puts a bill on the floor to help support Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s illegal war she will move to have him replaced.
“I try to follow all the biblical admonitions as I do every day and one of them says, ‘Bless those who persecute you.’ I’m getting a lot of practice in that right now,” Speaker Johnson, smiling slightly, told David Brody (video below) after the Christian Broadcasting Network reporter mentioned Congresswoman Greene has attacked him personally, and attacked his faith.
“And that ‘a soft word turns away wrath,’ and that, you know, those who are opposing you, you don’t hate them and return you know, evil for evil, you return good for evil,” Johnson continued. “And so that’s the way I’ve lived my life. That’s the way I operate, and so I don’t harbor any ill will towards Marjorie. Never have. I like Marjorie.”
Asked if he’s spoken to Rep. Greene after she filed a motion to vacate, which allows her to call a vote to oust the Speaker of the House as Republicans did last year to Kevin McCarthy, Johnson said he “tried over the two week break.”
“She wasn’t interested in speaking,” he admitted. “And that’s okay.”
Johnson and Greene are now slated to meet some time on Wednesday.
“Look, Marjorie is upset about the spending bill. And guess what, so am I. It’s not the bill that I would have drafted or all of us would have drafted if we had the majority in the House and the Senate and had a Republican president that would sign it in law, but instead we have Democrats in those other two chambers,” Johnson explained, “in the Senate and of course the Oval Office, and so they know over here that we have a one vote margin so I have virtually zero leverage to be able to negotiate, get a better package.”
Brody, moving the interview back to Marjorie Taylor Greene, asked, “So you’ve reached out but she’s not returning your calls or something along those lines?”
“We exchanged text messages over the break, multiple times, and told her that I really would love to visit by phone, or her convenience and she said what she wasn’t interested in that so,” Johnson replied.
Johnson did warn that “it’s really a very dangerous thing to be waving around a motion to vacate right now, when we’ve got to demonstrate we can keep this country moving forward. And I hope that she’ll realize that in the end, and I think others are trying to make that case.”
He also warned, “if the chair is vacated, it’s certainly possible you get a Democrat speaker.”
On Wednesday, Johnson also spoke with congressional reporters about Rep. Greene, calling her a “friend,” and a “colleague,” but refused to say when Ukraine aid legislation would see a vote on the House floor. Both Greene and Donald Trump staunchly oppose Ukraine aid.
“There are a lot of different ideas on that, as you know, it’s a very complicated matter. At a very complicated time,” Johnson said. “And the clock is ticking on it and everyone here feels the urgency of that, but what’s required is that you reach consensus on it. And that’s what we’re working on.”
Greene, a self-professed “proud Christian nationalist” has been accused by some of her Republican colleagues of
Johnson’s Wednesday remarks came after Greene on Tuesday posted, “I spent time this weekend writing a letter to all of my Republican colleagues laying out clearly why we need a new Speaker of the House. Mike Johnson has surrendered to Joe Biden at every turn and is no different than Nancy Pelosi. He has funded the left’s radical agenda time and time again!”
Recently, Greene has been accused by Republican former U.S. Rep. Ken Buck of “getting her talking points from Russia.” Buck also called her, “Moscow Marjorie.”
Watch the video of Speaker Johnson below or at this link.
JUST IN: House Speaker Mike Johnson on reaching out to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene over her motion to vacate: “I tried over the two-week break. She wasn’t interested in speaking.” @SpeakerJohnson tells me, “pulling a motion to vacate or removing a speaker right now is… pic.twitter.com/vvmxiAf70t
— David Brody (@DBrodyReports) April 10, 2024
Liz Cheney Was Up for a Prestigious Award. Then the Trustees Worried Trump Might Be Re-Elected.
Presidential scholar and former White House photographer David Hume Kennerly issued a scathing letter of resignation criticizing the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation after it repeatedly refused to give Liz Cheney its annual award, he says, because the trustees are afraid of possible retribution if Donald Trump wins the presidential election.
The Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service is a prestigious award that has been bestowed upon Republicans and Democrats alike, among them, former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, former presidents Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush, and former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill.
Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), whose strong criticism of Donald Trump and work as Vice Chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack led to “a stream of death threats,” and ended her congressional career, was considered for the Gerald R. Ford Medal, three times, Kennerly says.
Kennerly, according to Politico, “resigned yesterday from the board of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, blasting the group for cowardice in rejecting Trump critic Liz Cheney as the recipient of its top yearly award, Daniel Lippman reports.”
“Kennerly claimed in a letter to fellow trustees that Cheney’s nomination for the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service was nixed largely out of fear that Trump would retaliate against the organization if he’s reelected. Cheney, herself a trustee, was rejected three separate times, Kennerly wrote, as other potential honorees declined the award.”
As his photographer, Kennerly writes he “was in the room with [President Ford] almost every day that he was in office,” and blasted the GOP: “If President Ford could see the current state of his former party he would be shocked and royally riled.”
Kennerly said he “strongly supported” efforts to give Liz Cheney the Ford Foundation award.
“To me there was no other choice,” Kennerly continued. “In 2022 Liz also received a Profile in Courage award from the JFK Foundation along with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They said she had been a ‘consistent and courageous voice in defense of democracy’ and that she had ‘refused to take the politically expedient course that most of her party embraced.'”
He adds that after two other people refused the award, “it became crystal clear to me that something else was going on.”
“A key reason Liz’s nomination was turned down was your agita about what might happen if the former president is reelected. Some of you raised the specter of being attacked by the Internal Revenue Service and losing the foundation’s tax-exempt status as retribution for selecting Liz for the award. The historical irony was completely lost on you. Gerald Ford became president, in part, because Richard Nixon had ordered the development of an enemies list and demanded his underlings use the IRS against those listed. That’s exactly what the executive committee fears will happen if there’s a second coming of Donald Trump.”
Edward Luce, the Financial Times’ chief U.S. commentator, responded, writing, “If Trump can scare the Gerald Ford Foundation from giving an award to @Liz_Cheney six months before the election, imagine the spinelessness we’d see after he won. Really terrible foretaste what would be in store.”
Pete Souza, the famed former White House photographer for both presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, praised Kennerly, writing, “Bravo.”
Yale University professor Howard P. Forman summed it up, saying: “Ford Presidential Foundation trustees afraid of Donald Trump; decline giving an award to a lifetime public servant (Liz Cheney). Profiles in cowardice.”
Kari Lake Urges Governor She Does Not Recognize to End Abortion Ban She 100% Supported
Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake, who spent years promoting Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen then lost her 2022 run for governor yet has claimed she is the current “lawful” governor is now calling on the actual governor to come up with a “solution” after the state Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled an 1864 near-total ban on abortion which Lake has called “great” is still legal and enforceable.
“I oppose today’s ruling, and I am calling on Katie Hobbs and the State Legislature to come up with an immediate common sense solution that Arizonans can support,” Lake, who opposes abortion, announced Tuesday.
Just two years ago before losing her race to become Arizona governor, Lake said, “I don’t believe in abortion. I think the older [1864] law is going to take and is going to go into effect that’s what I believe will happen.”
The 1864 law bans nearly all abortion, including in instances of rape and incest, and allows it only to save the life of the mother.
“I believe life begins at conception,” she continued, and when asked about medical abortion, said, “I don’t think abortion pills should be legal.”
Footage from AZ 2022 Debate
Lake: My personal belief is that all life matters… I don’t believe in abortion. I think the older law is going to go into effect…
Host: You approve of that? At what conception?
Lake: I believe that life begins at conception pic.twitter.com/XMw3VGvyoV
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2024
That same year she declared, “I’m incredibly thrilled that we are going to have a great law that’s already on the books, so it will prohibit abortion in Arizona.”
Kari Lake praising the Arizona abortion ban she’s now claiming to oppose pic.twitter.com/Kl22HXmkTb
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 9, 2024
The 160-year old law banning abortion was enacted before Arizona became a state. As political scientist David Darmofal noted, “part of Arizona was in the Confederacy just two years before the abortion ban that’s now the law of the state.”
Tuesday afternoon, Lake served up a very different statement, declaring, “it is abundantly clear that the pre-statehood law is out of step with Arizonans.”
“I wholeheartedly agree with President Trump – this is a very personal issue that should be determined by each individual state and her people. I oppose today’s ruling, and I am calling on Katie Hobbs and the State Legislature to come up with an immediate common sense solution that Arizonans can support.”
Lake also said she supports protecting in-vitro fertilization (IVF), which legal experts say is incongruent with those who claim to oppose abortion.
Promising to “fight like hell to protect abortion rights once and for all,” U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, the Democratic Congressman running for the same Senate seat as Lake, blasted Tuesday’s court ruling and his Republican opponent.
“Today’s ruling is devastating for Arizona women and their families. This is not what Arizonans want, and women could die because of it. Yet again, extremist politicians like Kari Lake are forcing themselves into doctors’ offices and ripping away the right for women to make their own healthcare decisions. Lake called this a ‘great law’ – even though it will ban nearly all abortions, including in cases of rape or incest<‘ Gallego said in a statement. “Our fight against extremist bans like the one enacted today has never been more important — which is why I’m committed to doing whatever it takes to protect abortion rights at the federal level. This isn’t about partisanship — it’s about protecting Arizonans’ rights.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Trump’s Last-Ditch Trial Delay Attempt Denied as Expert Warns ‘Accountability Is Coming’
A New York appeals court judge on Tuesday refused Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to delay the start of his criminal trial, by denying his motion to pause trial while he argues against a gag order. Trump is facing 34 felony counts for falsification of business records in an alleged attempt to hide his “hush money” payments to an adult film actress and interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Jury selection will start on Monday, April 15, but the court has also asked for written arguments which a full appeals court panel will use to formally rule on Trump’s motion to remove the gag order imposed by New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan. Trump is claiming the gag order is “unconstitutional,” violates his First Amendment rights, and interferes with his presidential campaign.
“Trump had argued there was ongoing, irreparable harm to him and ‘the voting public’ caused by restricting his speech,” Law360’s Frank G. Runyeon reports:
1AD’s Associate Justice Cynthia S. Kern rejected Trump’s bid to halt trial while a full bench mulls constitutional challenge to Justice Merchan’s gag order.
Trump had argued there was ongoing, irreparable harm to him and “the voting public” caused by restricting his speech. pic.twitter.com/HFrReVd1mp
— Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) April 9, 2024
“A full appellate panel will now decide Monday (same day jury selection is set to begin) whether to delay the trial. Then, the actual merits of the gag order will be considered later in the month,” reports Law360’s Rachel Scharf.
Countering Trump attorney Emil Bove’s claims, Steven Wu of the Manhattan district attorney’s office, according to NBC News told the judge, “we are talking about inflammatory and denigrating remarks about witnesses and family members of court staff. This is not political debate. These are threats against staff that have lead to a barrage of attacks that have led to the NYPD becoming involved.”
Trump’s attorneys had also requested a change of venue, arguing he cannot get a fair trial in New York. That motion was denied on Monday. They claimed, “polling and quantitative analysis of media coverage shows that a fair and impartial jury cannot be selected right now based on prejudicial pretrial publicity,” according to the document posted by Runyon.
The New York Times called it “another blow to the former president’s increasingly desperate attempts to prevent the trial from starting next week.”
National security attorney Brad Moss, commenting on this latest denial, wrote: “Trump is headed to trial on Monday. Not a civil case. A criminal trial. Nothing is going to stop that now. He needs to prepare himself for it. Accountability is coming.”
