Ramaswamy Eyed for Homeland Security Head if Trump Re-Elected: Report

Vivek Ramaswamy, the pharmaceutical entrepreneur, hedge fund investment partner, and former GOP presidential candidate, will not be Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate but could be his nominee to head the Dept. of Homeland Security despite having few qualifications for the job and having promoted dangerous and racist conspiracy theories.

“Why am I the only person, on the stage at least,” Ramaswamy said at an RNC debate in December, “who can say that January 6 now does look like it was an inside job; that the government lied to us for 20 years about Saudi Arabia’s involvement in 9/11; that the ‘great replacement’ theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform; that the 2020 election was indeed stolen by big tech; that the 2016 election, the one that Trump won for sure, was also one that was stolen from him by the National Security Establishment that actually put out the Trump-Russia collusion hoax that they knew was false?”

Vivek Ramaswamy declares that “January 6th now does look like it was an inside job” and “that the Great Replacement theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform.” pic.twitter.com/8wyXdOAsS0 — The Recount (@therecount) December 7, 2023

Bloomberg News reports that “Trump personally told Ramaswamy he won’t be his vice presidential pick, according to people briefed on the discussion, but is considering him for posts including Homeland Security secretary. Some Trump allies see Ramaswamy as ideal for the job because they say he excels at public speaking and, as an Indian-American son of an immigrant, could neutralize criticism of sweeping immigration restrictions.”

The U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security was created two decades ago as a massive umbrella of approximately two dozen agencies and offices of the federal government in response to the 9/11 terror attacks. It is now “the third largest Cabinet agency, with a workforce of 260,000 dedicated professionals who have more direct contact with the American public daily than any other federal government agency,” according to the DHS website.

Were the American people to return Trump to the White House as President, and should he nominate and have Ramaswamy confirmed to head DHS, he would be in charge of a tremendous network of law enforcement, security, intelligence, and protection agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Other agencies under DHS include: Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers, Office of Homeland Security Situational Awareness, Office for State and Local Law Enforcement, Science and Technology Directorate, Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, and the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office.

“Loyalty, ideological compatibility and perceived electoral power are the metrics by which Trump is evaluating possible picks, according to people familiar with the process who spoke on the condition of anonymity,” Bloomberg noted.

