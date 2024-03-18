News
‘Bloodbath’: Psaki Slams Trump Over ‘Embrace of Political Violence’
After Donald Trump told supporters over the weekend there will be a “bloodbath” if he is not returned to the White House, Republicans were quick to defend the criminally-indicted ex-president by claiming the media took his words out of context.
ABC News’ “World News Tonight” on Sunday reported the Trump campaign is “on the defensive” over Trump’s “fiery rhetoric” Saturday in Dayton Ohio.
“Trump warning while discussing the economy that there will be a quote ‘bloodbath’ if he is not re-elected in November. This, after the former president kicked off the event by paying tribute to those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.”
Journalist Mehdi Hasan, editor-in-chief of Zeteo News, remarked, “When you give a long rambling speech in which you make violent threats and allusions constantly, salute domestic terrorists, and demonize foreigners, you don’t then get to say ‘bloodbath’ and hide behind ‘but the context was cars!’. Sorry. That’s life.”
READ MORE: FBI Agent Furious Over MAL Search Thought Trump Would Return Classified Docs if Just Asked
Showing Trump’s remarks, then explaining the “full context,” MSNBC host Jen Psaki took the Trump campaign and its defenders to task:
“If they want us to consider the full context, let’s do just that,” Psaki said Sunday. “Because the full context is that Trump kicked off the same exact rally by saluting the people who were convicted for the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, all to the tune of the national anthem sung by a choir of imprisoned insurrectionists. The full context is that some of the first words out of Trump’s mouth last night’s same rally were thanking those rioters and calling them great patriots. The full context is that he also said in this same rally quote, ‘If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.’ The full context is that he went on to say some undocumented immigrants are quote, ‘not people.’ And of course, the full context is that this is much bigger than one single speech. This embrace of political violence, this dehumanizing language. This is what Donald Trump has been preaching for years.”
“In January he warned that there will be quote, ‘Bedlam’ in this country if his criminal prosecution derailed his campaign. Late last year he echoed the dehumanizing language of Adolf Hitler, comparing his political opponents to vermin and saying immigrants are, quote, ‘poisoning the blood of our country.’ Last month, he said there would be potential death and destruction if he was charged in the Manhattan criminal probe. And during his first term he flat out refused to condemn the political violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying there were very fine people on both sides.”
READ MORE: MSNBC Host Rips Trump Team Over Willis: ‘They Thought They Could Take Her Out’
“In 2020,” she continued, “he reportedly asked his defense secretary about shooting people who were protesting the death of George Floyd, saying, ‘Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the leg or something.’ And of course, his very words inspired violence on January 6, 2021, when he told a crowd of his supporters to walk down to the Capitol and fight like hell because quote, ‘we’ll never take back our country with weakness.’ Trust me, I could go on and on and on. We all know by now that Trump’s allusions to political violence are not merely rhetorical. His supporters take them literally, that’s part of the big problem here. And he knows that too. So no, we did not miss the full context. This was not meandering, off-message comment, this is his message.”
The Trump campaign has urged people to consider the full context of his “bloodbath” comments…
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Antisemitic’: Trump Blasted for Attack on Jewish Democrats
Donald Trump is attacking Jews who vote Democratic, barely days after the criminally-indicted ex-president threatened there would be a “bloodbath” if voters do not put him back in the Oval Office. His remarks, which include claiming Jews Democrats “hate” Israel and their own religion, were quickly labeled antisemitic.
“I actually think they hate Israel,” Trump on Monday told far right wing radio host Sebastian Gorka, who alleged the Biden administration and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “hate” Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu.
“I think they hate Israel. And the Democrat Party hates Israel,” Trump, upping the ante, responded. Gorka is his former White House aide who served briefly in the Trump administration before reportedly being “ousted.”
“I really believe they hate Israel,” Trump also said, and accused Majority Leader Schumer, a Democrat who has represented New York for the past quarter-century, of appearing to hate Israel, for “votes.”
READ MORE: ‘Easy Mark’: Why Trump’s $464M Bond Failure Makes Him a ‘Massive National Security Risk’
“I think it’s votes more than anything else, because he was always pro-Israel. He’s very anti-Israel now,” Trump continued, before declaring: “Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion. They hate everything about Israel and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed.”
Haaretz reports, “Trump’s comments follow similar comments made during a Fox News interview, where he accused Israel of ‘being loyal to a fault’ for hoping to maintain bipartisan support within the United States.”
Trump, under tremendous fire for his “bloodbath” remarks, was immediately denounced for his comments.
“Another day, another depraved antisemitic screed from Donald Trump, who has repeatedly vilified the overwhelmingly majority of American Jews,” observed Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America. “He first called us ‘uninformed or disloyal’ in 2019 and essentially repeated it today. The feeling is mutual. 79% of Jewish voters have an unfavorable view of Trump according to @pewresearch.”
The Times of Israel’s Sam Sokol writes, “Trump said that ‘any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion.’ That’s a majority of US Jews. Gentiles don’t get to decide who is a good Jew. That kind of rhetoric is in itself antisemitic.”
The Biden campaign was quick to post a clip of trump’s remarks. Watch below or at this link.
Trump, who reportedly said Hitler ‘did some good things’: Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion. They should be ashamed of themselves pic.twitter.com/Y9biUt8v7P
READ MORE: ‘How Fascism Came to Germany’: Historian Warns Trump ‘Knew Exactly What He Was Saying’
‘How Fascism Came to Germany’: Historian Warns Trump ‘Knew Exactly What He Was Saying’
Award-winning presidential historian Michael Beschloss sounded the alarm after Donald Trump’s “bloodbath” threat over the weekend, warning that his remarks echo those that led to the rise and installation of fascism in pre-World War II Germany and Italy.
“That’s how fascism and totalitarianism and in Germany’s case the Holocaust came to Germany, which had been a country where there were big institutions of democracy until, as you well know, the early 1930s,” Beschloss said on MSNBC Monday to “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski (video below). “In a way of Donald Trump has done us all a favor, because if you and I had been talking, Mika, let’s say 20 years ago, and they’ve been talking about what would have seemed like a very abstract and distant subject of how fascism and dictatorship might come to America, you probably would have been more wiser.”
“I would have said, you would have had some smiling person pretending to be a normal candidate like all the candidates for president who had gone before all the way back to 1789. And suddenly, after getting elected, that person would use the enormous powers of the presidency, that are given to that person, by their constitution,” Beschloss continued.
READ MORE: ‘Next Up – Property Seizures’: Experts Analyze ‘Unbankable’ Trump’s $464 Million Bond Crisis
“In a way Donald Trump has made it easier because when he tells you he’ll be a dictator for a day, we all know that dictators don’t resign after a day. When he uses the word bloodbath. Yes, it was in the context of an automobile industry speech, but he knew exactly what he was saying, When he talks about suspending the Constitution, or migrants as animals, this is him. He’s telling you what this choice is,” He continued, adding there is no “precedent for this.”
“I hate it when people treat this race as if it’s just one more presidential campaign. And there was lots of jokes, you know, both sides, you know, flaws and both candidates. Yes, these are two old candidates. One of those that is mentally stable, Joe Biden, whom I saw give a great speech at the Gridiron Dinner on Saturday night. Donald Trump, if you look at one of his speeches of these rallies, this is not someone who seems to have all his marbles.”
Beschloss says, “it’s important to know as we talk about this campaign, as it unfolds, we have never seen anything remotely like this in American history: a major party candidate is saying, you elect me, there’s going to be dictatorship, bloodbath, violence, retribution against my political enemies, that equals what we saw in Italy, in Germany and other places. If Americans do not get that if they choose that voluntarily, then this country has changed in a way that I do not understand.”
Watch below or at this link.
.@BeschlossDC: “As we talk about this campaign as it unfolds, we have never seen anything remotely like this in American history. A major party candidate is saying, you elect me, there’s going to be dictatorship, bloodbath, violence, retribution against my political enemies.” pic.twitter.com/u60o4sTAMc
READ MORE: ‘Bloodbath’: Psaki Slams Trump Over ‘Embrace of Political Violence’
‘Next Up – Property Seizures’: Experts Analyze ‘Unbankable’ Trump’s $464 Million Bond Crisis
Donald Trump’s attorneys in court documents say the ex-president has been unable to secure a bond for the full $464 million judgment against him in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil business fraud case against the ex-president, reportedly a billionaire who last year said he has $400 million in cash.
“In an April 2023 deposition for the fraud case, Trump said, ‘We have a lot of cash. I believe we have substantially in excess of $400 million in cash, which is a lot for a developer. Developers usually don’t have cash. They have assets, not cash. We have, I believe, $400-plus and going up very substantially every month,'” The Atlantic reported earlier this month.
But Trump’s attorneys now say securing a bond in the full amount is a “practical impossibility,” as Just Security’s Adam Klasfeld reports:
Trump’s attorneys tell a New York appeals court that “Posting a Full Undertaking Is a Practical Impossibility,” seeking to stay execution of the ~$464M civil fraud judgment.
Trump’s attorneys tell the court they have spent “countless hours negotiating with one of the largest insurance companies in the world,” NBC News reports, and, “obtaining an appeal bond in the full amount” …. ‘is not possible under the circumstances presented.” They also note they approached 30 “surety” companies through four brokers and were unsuccessful.
READ MORE: ‘Bloodbath’: Psaki Slams Trump Over ‘Embrace of Political Violence’
Attorney General Letitia James says if Trump does not meet the March 25 deadline, she will begin the process of seizing his assets.
“We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and, yes, I look at 40 Wall St. each and every day,” James said, MSNBC reported last month.
Meanwhile, legal experts say if Trump cannot secure a bond, and the appeals court does not grant him a stay, he may lose real estate assets.
“The financial demise of Donald Trump,” declared former longtime federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, pointing to the NBC News report. “He has no one to blame but himself. Next up – property seizures.”
MSNBC legal contributor Andrew Weissmann, a former FBI General Counsel, served up a blunt assessment: “I thought he was a billionaire? So is he lying to the public or the Court?”
Katie Phang, MSNBC host and legal contributor, offers additional insight: “Seems also like no one wants to lend Trump the money so he can then get the bond. He isn’t borrowing against his real properties to raise the money likely b/c they’re already leveraged. Trump is unbankable. Period.”
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti adds, “I’ve represented and prosecuted large real estate developers, and it’s not uncommon for them to be highly illiquid. That said, Trump had to know that this judgment was coming, and his inability to obtain a bond suggests he is much less wealthy than he portrays himself to be.”
READ MORE: FBI Agent Furious Over MAL Search Thought Trump Would Return Classified Docs if Just Asked
