‘I’m a Member of Congress’: Freshman House Republican Lashes Out at CNN Host
Freshman U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) attempted to promote several falsehoods but was rebuffed by Jim Sciutto, after the CNN host urged him to be respectful.
Rep. Williams, whose social media bio reads “People over Politics,” attempted to claim that President Biden could address the border issue with executive actions, including “Remain in Mexico.” Sciutto noted that the courts had stopped several of then-President Donald Trump’s executive actions on the border.
“Joe Biden shredded the Remain in Mexico policy his first week in office. He did it very, with great flamboyance and he could reinstate that today simply with a pen,” Williams told Sciutto when asked about the now-dead border bill.
“As you know,” Sciutto interjected, “many of the moves President Trump attempted were challenged in courts. You had a Democratic president here, who is willing to give more –”
Williams cut him off, saying, “Remain in Mexico was not struck down by the court. That’s simply not true.”
“I’m talking about executive privilege,” Sciutto responded, “and powers that the House is saying the President could exercise, but as you know, this is a president who’s actually making concessions that previous different Democratic presidents didn’t make. I just wonder why is it safer for your constituents to have no increased security at the border, as opposed to that negotiated by your Senate Republican colleagues?”
“Well,” Williams said, “I’m glad to hear you say that Joe Biden has provided no security at the border along with Secretary Mayorkas. I think that’s a bold admission.”
“Not exactly what I said, I did not say that,” Sciutto declared.
“That is exactly what you said,” Williams insisted.
After talking over Sciutto, the CNN host urged Williams, “Let’s talk as people who respect each other, I respect your service. I’m asking you why no deal is better for your constituents for the rest of the year, as opposed to a deal that significantly tightened up restrictions of the border?”
But Williams continued to push falsehoods and GOP talking points.
“Well because five, you know, permitting in, in the law, in the code 5000 per day, on average, over a period of time, to enter the country,” William replied, wrongly explaining the deterrents the bill would have provided to border patrol agents.
“That’s not true. It’s not true,” Sciutto told him.
“It is true, it’s a disaster,” Wiliams insisted.
As Sciutto explained the parameters of that portion of the defunct legislation, Williams again interjected: “I’m sorry. Is that is that respecting each other? Is that what you’re getting at here is respecting each other?”
“I will challenge you when you say something that’s not true,” Sciutto offered.
“I’m a member of Congress, you’re cutting me off,” Williams protested. “It absolutely is true.”
“Only when you say something not true,” replied Sciutto.
“Oh, I see. And you’re the arbiter of truth. I realize that CNN has a great track record on that,” Williams snarked.
“Senator James Lankford, a Republican Senator, said that the 5000 per day talking point was false. So I’ll quote him if you won’t take my word for it,” Sciutto concluded.
Last year, then-Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy joined hands with more than a dozen House Republicans, among them reportedly including Rep. Williams, as he lead them in prayer at the National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance. That event was co-sponsored by several far-right Christian organizations, at least five of which appear on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
Also last year, as Syracuse.com reported, Congressman Williams “unleashed a profanity-laced tirade … while threatening his former top staffer at a holiday party in Washington’s International Spy Museum.”
“Williams can be seen in a video angrily pointing his finger in the face of Michael Gordon, his former chief of staff and campaign manager,” the news outlet added.
Watch Williams and Sciutto below or at this link.
“I’m a member of Congress, you’re cutting me off. And you’re the arbiter of truth. I realize that CNN has a great track record on that.” — GOP Rep. Brandon Williams throws a fit at the end of this clip over some very mild pushback pic.twitter.com/9FOP2C9jDq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2024
‘Freedom or Terror and Tyranny?’: Biden Takes Aim at Trump and Speaker Johnson
President Joe Biden took sharp aim at Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, vowing Tuesday afternoon, “I will not walk away” from the treaty alliance, while lamenting, “the whole world” heard Trump’s attack on NATO.
In his live remarks from the White House’s State Dining Room urging Speaker Johnson to pass the Senate’s legislation that provides $95.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, and humanitarian aid to Gaza, President Biden blasted Donald Trump’s remarks supporting Putin and attacking NATO.
“I say to the House members, House Republicans, you got to decide, are you going to stand up for freedom or are going to side with terror and tyranny? You’re gonna stand with Ukraine, or you gonna stand with Putin? Will you stand with America, or Trump?” President Biden asked, as he positioned the House Speaker and Republicans who support Johnson’s refusal to put the aid bill on the floor as standing alone against the Senate and the nations that oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Republicans and Democrats in the Senate came together to send a message of unity to the world. It’s time for the House Republicans to do the same thing, to pass this bill immediately. To stand for decency, to stand for democracy, to stand up to a so-called leader hell bent on weakening American security. And I mean it sincerely. History is watching. History is watching, and moments like this, we have to remember who we are. We’re the United States of America. The world is looking to us. There’s nothing beyond our capacity when we act together. In this case, acting together includes actually with our NATO allies.”
Biden: And I say to House Republicans, you’ve got to decide. Are you going to stand up for freedom or are you going to side with terror and tyranny? You going to stand with Ukraine or Putin? Stand with America or with Trump? pic.twitter.com/wyhUpS8JnO
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2024
President Biden urged Speaker Johnson to put the Senate bill on the House floor, because “it would pass. The Speaker knows that.”
Biden: I urge Speaker Johnson to bring it to the floor immediately. Immediately. There’s no question that a senate bill put on the floor in the house of representatives, it would pass. It would pass. The Speaker knows that pic.twitter.com/Y7hrlD4Zhd
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2024
“The stakes were already high for American security before this bill was passed in the Senate last night,” President Biden added. “But in recent days, those stakes have risen.”
“That’s because the former president has set a dangerous and shockingly, frankly, un-American signal to the world. Just a few days ago, Trump gave an invitation to Putin to invade some of our allies, NATO allies. He said if an ally didn’t spend enough money on defense, he would encourage Russia to quote, ‘Do whatever the hell they want’.”
“Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying that? The whole world heard it,” Biden declared. “The worst thing is, he means it. No other president in our history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator. Let me say this as clearly as I can: I never will.”
“For God’s sake, it dumb, it’s shameful, it’s dangerous, it’s un-American. When America gives its word it means something. When we make a commitment we keep it, and NATO is a sacred commitment.”
Biden: Trump said if an ally didn’t spend enough on defense, he would encourage Russia to ‘do whatever the hell they want.’ The whole world heard it. No other president in our history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator. I never will. For god’s sake, it’s dumb. pic.twitter.com/MqzjoQ4URU
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2024
“You know, our adversaries have long sought to create cracks in the alliance” of NATO, President Biden also said. “The greatest hope of all those who wish America harm is for NATO to fall apart. You can be sure that they all cheered when they heard Donald Trump, when they heard what he said. I know this. I will not walk away. I can’t imagine any other president walking away. For as long as I’m President if Putin attacks a NATO ally, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory.”
Biden: The greatest hope of all those who wish America harm is for NATO to fall apart. You can be sure that they all cheered when they heard Donald Trump and heard what he said… I will not walk away pic.twitter.com/lZ7cmRpJJT
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2024
“Donald Trump looks at this as if it’s a burden. When he looks at NATO he doesn’t see the alliance that protects America and the world. He sees a protection racket. You don’t understand the NATO is built on fundamental principles of freedom, security, and national sovereignty. Because for chump principles, never matter. Everything is transactional. He doesn’t understand that the sacred commitment we’ve given works for us as well. In fact, I would remind Trump and all those who would walk away from NATO, Article Five has only been invoked once, just once in a NATO history. And it was done to stand with America after we were attacked on 911. We should never forget it on American
Biden: When Trump looks at nato, he doesn’t see the alliance that protects America and the world. He sees a protection racket… because for Trump, principles never matter. Everything is transactional pic.twitter.com/08Ce1uVEWo
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘A One Year Old Could Get an Abortion Under This’ Bill Says Flame-Throwing GOP Lawmaker
A far-right Republican state senator explaining his opposition to a bill that would grant an abortion exception for rape or incest told his fellow lawmakers, a “one-year-old could get an abortion under this.”
Senator Bill Eigel, a pro-Trump Republican who is also running to become Missouri’s next governor, last week opposed the legislation in heated remarks to the bill’s sponsor, Democratic state Senator Doug Beck. Missouri has a “near-total” ban on abortion, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
“You want to bring back the institution of abortion so that kids can get abortions in the state of Missouri,” Sen. Eigel said, accusing Beck. “A 1-year-old could get an abortion under this.”
Sen. Beck replied, “I don’t know that a 1-year-old could get pregnant, senator.” He added, “You’re OK with forced birth of a child being raped, right?”
“I don’t support the institutions of rape or of incest. But your amendment doesn’t address those,” Eigel said.
Sen. Eigel says on his campaign website he opposes personal property taxes, personal and corporate income taxes, and wants all election ballots to be only hand-counted. He also opposes allowing transgender minors to access medical services to support their gender identity, and describes “Critical Race Theory, the 1619 Project, and other ‘woke’ programs in public schools” as “Hate-Based Ideologies.”
Eigel’s efforts to “force more rapid consideration of a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to pass citizen-led ballot initiatives such as one backing abortion rights,” the Associated Press reported last month, slowed the chamber’s work, blocking considerations of legislation for four weeks, and to led the Republican Senate Majority Leader, Cindy O’Laughlin, to call for his expulsion.
Last year the Associated Press reported Eigel “and his supporters describe[d] his use of a flamethrower at a recent ‘Freedom Fest’ event outside St. Louis as no big deal. They said it was a fun moment for fellow Republicans who attended, and that no one talked about burning books as he torched a pile of cardboard boxes.”
“But after the video gained attention on social media, State Sen. Bill Eigel said he would burn books he found objectionable, and that he’d do it on the lawn outside the governor’s mansion.”
Eigel posted video of the flame-throwing event to his Facebook page.
Watch an edited version of Sen. Eigel’s remarks via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch below or at this link.
@stlouispostdispatch “A 1-year-old could get an abortion under this,” Missouri Sen. Bill Eigel said last week during debate of an amendment propsed by Sen. Doug Beck that would allow an exception in Missouri’s abortion ban for rape and incest victims. Video provided by the Missouri Senate media office; edited by Beth O’Malley. Edited for TikTok by Jenna Jones. #stltoday #moleg #missouri #missouripolitics #stl #stlnews #missourinews #politics ♬ original sound – St. Louis Post-Dispatch
‘Mass Deport Illegals’: Stephen Miller Says He Knows Why Johnson Opposes Bipartisan Bills
The U.S. Senate overnight passed critical bipartisan legislation providing military aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, and humanitarian aid to Gaza, in a strong 70-29 vote, including 22 Republicans despite Donald Trump’s opposition to the bill. Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson quickly made clear the bill will never see the light of day on the House floor.
The bipartisan bill was crafted after Senate Republicans, also at Trump’s direction, killed the previous bipartisan bill, which included the military aid provisions, billions for the border, and had the support of both the Democratic Majority Leader and Republican Minority Leader, not to mention the U.S. Border Patrol union.
Johnson, even before the final vote on the military aid bill concluded, issued a statement rejecting the Senate legislation. Aware that Trump directed the military aid and border bill, he wrote, “in the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own bill on these important matters.”
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), the Democratic lead on the Senate’s now-dead military aid and border legislation, blasted Speaker Johnson. He angrily wrote on X, “the speaker said he wouldn’t pass ukraine funding without a border deal and we got a deal and then he killed the deal because he said we didn’t need a deal and now he says he won’t pass our ukraine funding bill bc it doesn’t include a border deal.”
Murphy concluded, “honestly wtf.”
Former senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller, who was the architect of Trump’s “zero tolerance” child separation policy that stripped thousands of children from their parents and even from their own siblings, responded to Senator Murphy.
Miller, who has been called a conspiracy theorist, a white nationalist, and a white supremacist and appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center‘s list of anti-immigrant extremists, told the Connecticut Democrat, “No. He didn’t say we needed a ‘deal’ (to give illegals citizenship no less). He said we needed to secure the border — ie stop Biden’s mass releases and instead mass deport illegals. This isn’t complicated.”
The now-dead Senate border bill does not provide citizenship.
On Saturday, Donald Trump vowed he would conduct “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history,” if elected president.
Miller, according to Vanity Fair, “is reportedly leading an effort with John McEntee to install loyalist attorneys all throughout the federal bureaucracy in the event of Trump’s win.”
