‘I’m a Member of Congress’: Freshman House Republican Lashes Out at CNN Host

Freshman U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) attempted to promote several falsehoods but was rebuffed by Jim Sciutto, after the CNN host urged him to be respectful.

Rep. Williams, whose social media bio reads “People over Politics,” attempted to claim that President Biden could address the border issue with executive actions, including “Remain in Mexico.” Sciutto noted that the courts had stopped several of then-President Donald Trump’s executive actions on the border.

“Joe Biden shredded the Remain in Mexico policy his first week in office. He did it very, with great flamboyance and he could reinstate that today simply with a pen,” Williams told Sciutto when asked about the now-dead border bill.

“As you know,” Sciutto interjected, “many of the moves President Trump attempted were challenged in courts. You had a Democratic president here, who is willing to give more –”

Williams cut him off, saying, “Remain in Mexico was not struck down by the court. That’s simply not true.”

“I’m talking about executive privilege,” Sciutto responded, “and powers that the House is saying the President could exercise, but as you know, this is a president who’s actually making concessions that previous different Democratic presidents didn’t make. I just wonder why is it safer for your constituents to have no increased security at the border, as opposed to that negotiated by your Senate Republican colleagues?”

“Well,” Williams said, “I’m glad to hear you say that Joe Biden has provided no security at the border along with Secretary Mayorkas. I think that’s a bold admission.”

“Not exactly what I said, I did not say that,” Sciutto declared.

“That is exactly what you said,” Williams insisted.

After talking over Sciutto, the CNN host urged Williams, “Let’s talk as people who respect each other, I respect your service. I’m asking you why no deal is better for your constituents for the rest of the year, as opposed to a deal that significantly tightened up restrictions of the border?”

But Williams continued to push falsehoods and GOP talking points.

“Well because five, you know, permitting in, in the law, in the code 5000 per day, on average, over a period of time, to enter the country,” William replied, wrongly explaining the deterrents the bill would have provided to border patrol agents.

“That’s not true. It’s not true,” Sciutto told him.

“It is true, it’s a disaster,” Wiliams insisted.

As Sciutto explained the parameters of that portion of the defunct legislation, Williams again interjected: “I’m sorry. Is that is that respecting each other? Is that what you’re getting at here is respecting each other?”

“I will challenge you when you say something that’s not true,” Sciutto offered.

“I’m a member of Congress, you’re cutting me off,” Williams protested. “It absolutely is true.”

“Only when you say something not true,” replied Sciutto.

“Oh, I see. And you’re the arbiter of truth. I realize that CNN has a great track record on that,” Williams snarked.

“Senator James Lankford, a Republican Senator, said that the 5000 per day talking point was false. So I’ll quote him if you won’t take my word for it,” Sciutto concluded.

Last year, then-Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy joined hands with more than a dozen House Republicans, among them reportedly including Rep. Williams, as he lead them in prayer at the National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance. That event was co-sponsored by several far-right Christian organizations, at least five of which appear on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.

Also last year, as Syracuse.com reported, Congressman Williams “unleashed a profanity-laced tirade … while threatening his former top staffer at a holiday party in Washington’s International Spy Museum.”

“Williams can be seen in a video angrily pointing his finger in the face of Michael Gordon, his former chief of staff and campaign manager,” the news outlet added.

Watch Williams and Sciutto below or at this link.

“I’m a member of Congress, you’re cutting me off. And you’re the arbiter of truth. I realize that CNN has a great track record on that.” — GOP Rep. Brandon Williams throws a fit at the end of this clip over some very mild pushback pic.twitter.com/9FOP2C9jDq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2024

