ICE May Be Forced to Release Thousands After Republicans Kill Border Bill

House Republican Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner is facing accusations by some of going overboard in announcing what he is calling a “serious national security threat” that reports say involves Russia. Turner is demanding President Biden declassify all information on the issue even before White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s scheduled briefing to Congress later this week.

“Today, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all Members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat,” Turner’s public press release reads. “I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat.”

By comparison, the Democratic Chair and Republican Vice Chair of the Senate issued a joint statement that appears to be a response to Chairman Turner’s remarks.

“The Senate Intelligence Committee has the intelligence in question, and has been rigorously tracking this issue from the start. We continue to take this matter seriously and are discussing an appropriate response with the administration. In the meantime, we must be cautious about potentially disclosing sources and methods that may be key to preserving a range of options for U.S. action.”

Two much different ways to treat the same information.

L – House Intel Chair Rep. Mike Turner R-OH

R – Senate Intel Chair Sen. Mark Warner D-VA pic.twitter.com/EGED01PNyY — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 14, 2024

ABC News, citing “sources familiar with deliberations on Capitol Hill” reports they “said the intelligence has to do with the Russians wanting to put a nuclear weapon into space. This is not to drop a nuclear weapon onto Earth but rather to possibly use against satellites.”

But those familiar with either the intelligence or situation appear to be stressing this is not new intelligence, nor is it cause for alarm.

Politico’s Erin Banco reports, “Per sources, this national security warning is not an urgent situation that the US needs to concern itself with ‘today.’ It is a longer-term problem. And this raw intel has existed on the Hill for some time. Not sure what prompted the Turner statement.”

Axios’ Andrew Solender adds, “Rep. Jan Schakowsky, coming out of the SCIF where members are being briefed on the national security threat Mike Turner referenced, told @Axios: ‘There is not an imminent danger right now.'”

Aaron Fritschner, the Deputy Chief of Staff to Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) adds: “Top Intel Dem Jim Himes per @mychaelschnell & @elwasson ‘people should not panic… It’s something that Congress and the administration need to address in the medium to long run… a serious issue that Mike [Turner] is right to focus on but it’s not gonna ruin your Thursday.'”

NBC News reports, citing “sources with knowledge of the issue” who “told NBC News that the threat is a Russian military capability.”

“President Joe Biden has been tracking the national security threat and directed White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to engage congressional leaders, according to two U.S. officials,” NBC added. “White House officials conceded the matter is ‘serious’ but there are ways to “contain” the threat without triggering mass panic, these officials said.”

Speaker Johnson told reporters there is no need for alarm.

“I want to assure the American people: There’s no need for public alarm. … We want to assure everyone: Steady hands are at the wheel. We’re working on it.” — Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) after House Intel Chair Mike Turner (R-OH) warned of a “serious national security threat” pic.twitter.com/S9yFrapjTp — The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2024

Meanwhile, national security attorney Brad Moss blasted Turner over his statement, saying the House Intelligence Committee Chairman “should surrender the gavel and let another committee member take over. Shameful.”

Confronted during the daily White House press briefing on Chairman Turner’s announcement, Sullivan told reporters, “I reached out earlier this week to the Gang of Eight to offer myself up for a personal briefing to the Gang of Eight, and in fact, we scheduled a briefing for the four House members of the Gang of Eight tomorrow.”

“That’s been on the books,” Sullivan continued, striving to not reveal any classified information nor to politicize the issue further. “So, I am a bit surprised that Congressman Turner came out publicly today, in advance of a meeting on the books, for me to go sit with him alongside our intelligence and defense professionals tomorrow. That’s his choice to do that. All I can tell you is that I’m focused on going to see him, sit with him as well as the other House members of the Gang of Eight tomorrow. And I’m not in a position to say anything further from this podium at this time.”

WATCH: White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan addresses House GOP Intelligence Chair Mike Turner’s warning of a potentially “serious national security threat.” pic.twitter.com/oM7GdclmOc — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 14, 2024

