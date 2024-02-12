News
‘Treason’: Top Constitutional Expert Warns on Trump’s Attack on NATO
Donald Trump‘s remarks that he would not only violate the United States’ treaty with NATO by refusing to defend member countries if they were attacked by Russia and had not spent enough on defense, but that he would encourage President Vladimir Putin “to do whatever the hell” he wants in that situation, have sparked fears and warnings in the U.S. and in NATO countries. But one top constitutional scholar is issuing a different kind of warning: treason.
Speaking at a campaign rally in South Carolina, home to his top Republican rival and his own former UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, Trump on Saturday relayed this anecdote to supporters: “One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, ‘Well, sir, if we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?’ I said, ‘You didn’t pay, you’re delinquent?’ He said, ‘Yes, let’s say that happened.’ ‘No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills.'”
Laurence Tribe, the well-known constitutional scholar, is University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University, co-founder of the American Constitution Society, and author of “American Constitutional Law.”
Tribe on Sunday wrote: “This is an announcement by Mr. Trump of intent to commit what Article III defines as ‘treason’ by giving ‘aid and comfort’ to an ‘enemy,’ which Russia would become under Article V of the NATO Treaty by attacking one of our NATO allies.”
He was responding to a scathing piece on Trump’s remarks in The Atlantic by Tom Nichols, a retired U.S. Naval War College professor and an expert on Russia, nuclear weapons, and national security affairs, and specifically, via X, on this passage: “The leader of one of America’s two major political parties has just signaled to the Kremlin that if elected, he would not only refuse to defend Europe, but he would gladly support Vladimir Putin.”
In The Atlantic, Nichols added, “Here in the United States, we have become accustomed to treating Trump like an angry child, ignoring his outbursts the way parents ignore a toddler who shouts threats and claims to hate mommy and daddy during tantrums.”
“But other nations do not see an overaged juvenile; they see a man who once held the keys to the U.S. nuclear arsenal and could once again become the commander in chief of the American military. They are watching him because they believe—as they should—that he is telling them exactly what he’ll do if he returns to office.”
Trump’s remarks drew the ire of NATO itself.
“’Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the U.S., and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk,’ NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement,” The Associated Press reported Sunday.
Watch Trump’s remarks below or at this link.
Trump: One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, Well, sir, if we don’t pay and were attacked by Russia, will you protect us? I said.. No I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. pic.twitter.com/2RPVDFZIXy
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2024
‘Bizarre’: Trump Quotes Yogi Berra in Critical SCOTUS Motion
Attorneys for Donald Trump filed a motion late Monday afternoon asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put on hold a lower court’s ruling rejecting his claims of “presidential immunity.” But legal experts were quick to trash the filing that is critical to his defense, calling it “bizarre” and questioning why it quotes baseball icon Yogi Berra in the very first sentence.
big day for the yogi berra museum https://t.co/pwbF7UFWtF pic.twitter.com/jRVSIjlyDj
— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) February 12, 2024
NBC News calls Trump’s decision to go to the U.S. Supreme Court “a last-ditch effort to prevent his prosecution in the federal election interference case from moving closer to trial.” In so doing, “Trump asked the justices to put on hold an appeals court ruling that rejected his broad claim of presidential immunity in relation to events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.”
Professor of law Andrew Weissmann, the well-known MSNBC legal analyst and former DOJ official who also worked on the Mueller Report, appeared stunned just moments after reading the Trump motion on Monday.
Asked, “what strikes you?” Weissmann paused momentarily, then replied, “Two things.”
“The first is the incredibly inappropriate first sentence, citing Yogi Berra. You know, if you were going to be snarky, they might as well have cited Yogi Bear. I mean, this is, that is, that is just a bizarre way to start.”
“Remember,” Weissmann continued, “Donald Trump and his lawyers have said that their position is that the President of the United States can kill people. And as long as he hasn’t been impeached, successfully, that he was impeached and convicted for it, he cannot be prosecuted. So that for something this serious, that is a bizarre, really bizarre first sentence.”
“The second thing is that stressing this argument about, shifting I think a bit their theory, which is that all of the actions that are charged by Jack Smith are within the outer bounds of what a president can do. The problem with that is that a very, very well respected 11th Circuit Judge, the chief judge, Judge Prior has rejected that in connection with a decision that Judge Prior wrote in connection with Mark Meadows, so I don’t think leading with that kind of argument, after leading where the first sentence is Yogi Berra then going to an argument that you know that Judge Pryor has rejected? Both of those are not terribly, in my view, strong ways to start,” he concluded, granting that “this is just my initial impression.”
MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin also blasted the arguments in the motion.
“So I looked at what his argument is about the ‘irreparable injury’ and I have to tell you that legally it’s not particularly strong,” Rubin began. “First, he says it’s axiomatic that if he’s immune, he doesn’t have to stand trial. But for many people, the act of standing trial is a hideous expense and extraordinarily disruptive to their lives. We’re talking about a guy who is using a leadership pack as his legal defense slush fund to the tune of dozens of millions of dollars and probably has not spent a personal dime in defending this case at all.”
“In fact, when I look at this FEC filings, I see the names of dozens of law firms that I recognize, many of which have been involved in this exact case. Then he says it could radically disrupt his campaign for president if he’s forced to stand trial again. I wish some of our political colleagues were here on air with us right now because I bet you that folks like Garrett Haake and Vaughn Hilliard and Jake Traylor and others could tell you, President Trump isn’t actually on the campaign trail that much. He’s on the campaign trail during weekends, but he finds lots of ways to get his messages out. And the most effective way for him right now seems to be True Social, which doesn’t require him to be in any one particular place, and certainly doesn’t require him to be in any one particular state.”
Watch the MSNBC segment below or at this link.
‘Prick’: Fetterman Smacks Down Rand Paul
U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is blasting his Republican colleague from Kentucky, Rand Paul, over critical $95.3 billion legislation to provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel, and humanitarian aid to Gaza. Senator Paul has vowed to hold up the bill and his fellow U.S. Senators for as long as “a month,” until they agree with him on funding for the U.S. southern border.
The Senate had crafted a bipartisan bill that did just that – funding efforts to “fix” the border, as well as provide aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, but Donald Trump killed it when he directed Republicans to not allow it to pass.
“I think we should stay here as long as it takes,” Senator Paul told CNN’s Manu Raju last week on Thursday. “If it takes a week or a month, I’ll force them to stay here to discuss why they think the border of Ukraine is more important than the US border.”
On Monday, Raju spoke with Senator Fetterman, who expressed in colorful language he is “frustrated” with Senator Paul. Asked why, the Pennsylvania Democrat did not hold back.
“We’re only here because of just one prick. And he decides that the rest of all of our schedules and our lives and holding up this bill to getting to the house for all of this aid. It’s incredibly frustrating and there’s no work being done. It’s just bad performance art.”
Watch Fetterman’s remarks below or at this link.
Trump Lawyers Envisioned Jan. 6 Lasting Days or Weeks: Report
Donald Trump’s attorneys hatched a scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election by creating so much chaos that January 6 – the scheduled counting of the electoral votes to formally certify the winner of the election – would be delayed, lasting days if not weeks, and with Congress unable to complete the count, stop Joe Biden from being officially declared President. That alone would throw the election to the House of Representatives, or to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court had done just that — decide the result of the presidential election. Trump’s lawyers were hoping for something of a second chance in what Trump himself had crafted, a 6-3 hardcore, far-right conservative supermajority on the nation’s top court. He had placed three justices there himself, and three justices in 2020 had been part of or advisors to the George W. Bush legal team that was successful in getting the Court to side with the Texas Republican governor over the Democratic vice president.
Talking Points Memo on Monday published a portion of its massive investigation of documents and emails from Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro, in which it recreated some of the potential plans Team Trump had to keep the outgoing President in the Oval Office, despite having lost the Electoral College by 306-232, and the popular vote by more than seven million.
TPM revealed the January 6 “alternate scenario gamed out by Trump’s lawyers — one that would have expanded the hours of indecision caused by the Trump campaign’s efforts and stretched out the process for weeks, all the way until Jan. 20, 2021, the Constitution’s ironclad deadline for the transfer of power.”
Part of the plan involved Republican lawmakers who “would have feigned confusion over competing slates of electors, paralyzing Congress as the Trump campaign brought increasing pressure on the Supreme Court to step in and resolve the election in their favor.”
Central to the plan was “discarding the Electoral Count Act,” (ECA) which details very clear time caps to ensure by the end of business the candidate who won 270 or more Electoral College votes would officially be named president. “Trump campaign lawyers suggested…Republicans in Congress could halt the certification and bring forth endless claims of election fraud in swing states, a process that, according to the documents, Chesebro hoped would create a spectacle, revealing the GOP-friendly Supreme Court as the only rational, functioning actor left standing.”
Chesebro floated three possible plans, TPM reported, “for how to bulldoze the ECA and achieve the goal of an extra 14 days without a certified President.”
Among them, TPM notes, “Mike Pence could decline to open Biden electoral votes — it would be a ‘fairly boss move,’ as Chesebro put it in one email — likely delaying the certification of Biden’s win while posing a core challenge to the ECA.”
“A ‘test case’ could be filed before SCOTUS aimed at invalidating the law. It would be filed by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) acting in Pence’s place as President of the Senate.”
Or, the “Senate filibuster could be used as a blunt instrument to block the ECA from either being followed or being implemented on Jan. 6.”
Read TPM’s full report here.
