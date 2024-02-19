Fox News Liberal Explains Why Democrats Don’t Care About Charlamagne Tha God’s Biden Slam

Fox News’ liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov is pushing back against remarks made by Charlamagne Tha God, after the popular “Breakfast Club” radio host took a swing at President Joe Biden over the weekend. She’s telling Fox News viewers that Democratic voters care about actual results, not “main character energy.”

Charlamagne, “said Sunday on ABC’s ‘This Week’ that the 2024 presidential election is between Donald Trump, who he said was a crook, and President Biden, who ‘has no main character energy,'” The Wrap reports. “Charlamagne described the race as being between ‘the cowards’ of the Democratic Party, ‘the crooks’ of the Republicans and ‘the couch,’ pointing to voter apathy.”

“He said that Democrats are cowards ‘because they don’t fight hard enough on anything.’ Meanwhile, Republicans are being led by Trump, who Charlamagne described as ‘a threat to democracy.’ But he thinks ‘the couch’ might really win the race.”

Charlamagne added, “when I’m out and about, you know, just walking in the street or people are calling into the radio station … nobody is inspired by the upcoming election.”

“There’s nothing about Joe Biden that makes you want to listen to him,” Charlamagne claimed. “That’s why he should be leaning on his vice president. Kamala Harris is way more charismatic. He should be leaning on other surrogates like Gavin Newsom or [Gov. Josh] Shapiro in Pennsylvania.”

“You know, like nobody wants to see the rematch between Biden and Trump, and that’s what makes me feel like the couch is going to win. This is the first time in my life when people say things like, you know, this person is a threat to democracy. It’s absolutely true,” added Charlamagne, speaking in very absolute terms.

Last year iHeart Media said Charlamagne’s syndicated show, which he co-hosts with DJ Envy, reaches “an average of over 4+ million listeners, on nearly 100 stations, in over 40+ cities.”

Fox News co-host Jessica Tarloff on Monday told viewers, “main character energy, yes, it is a great saying, but main character energy to most Democrats I talked to is being able to deliver 81 million votes in 2020, or to get this legislation passed, or to oversee the most successful midterms for a party not in power in the House.”

“That is main character energy,” she insisted.

“We want to win more than anything else because Donald Trump, the sneaker scion, is the guy on the other side of it. So that’s what I think people are paying attention to.”

