Fox News Liberal Explains Why Democrats Don’t Care About Charlamagne Tha God’s Biden Slam
Fox News’ liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov is pushing back against remarks made by Charlamagne Tha God, after the popular “Breakfast Club” radio host took a swing at President Joe Biden over the weekend. She’s telling Fox News viewers that Democratic voters care about actual results, not “main character energy.”
Charlamagne, “said Sunday on ABC’s ‘This Week’ that the 2024 presidential election is between Donald Trump, who he said was a crook, and President Biden, who ‘has no main character energy,'” The Wrap reports. “Charlamagne described the race as being between ‘the cowards’ of the Democratic Party, ‘the crooks’ of the Republicans and ‘the couch,’ pointing to voter apathy.”
“He said that Democrats are cowards ‘because they don’t fight hard enough on anything.’ Meanwhile, Republicans are being led by Trump, who Charlamagne described as ‘a threat to democracy.’ But he thinks ‘the couch’ might really win the race.”
Charlamagne added, “when I’m out and about, you know, just walking in the street or people are calling into the radio station … nobody is inspired by the upcoming election.”
“There’s nothing about Joe Biden that makes you want to listen to him,” Charlamagne claimed. “That’s why he should be leaning on his vice president. Kamala Harris is way more charismatic. He should be leaning on other surrogates like Gavin Newsom or [Gov. Josh] Shapiro in Pennsylvania.”
“You know, like nobody wants to see the rematch between Biden and Trump, and that’s what makes me feel like the couch is going to win. This is the first time in my life when people say things like, you know, this person is a threat to democracy. It’s absolutely true,” added Charlamagne, speaking in very absolute terms.
Last year iHeart Media said Charlamagne’s syndicated show, which he co-hosts with DJ Envy, reaches “an average of over 4+ million listeners, on nearly 100 stations, in over 40+ cities.”
Fox News co-host Jessica Tarloff on Monday told viewers, “main character energy, yes, it is a great saying, but main character energy to most Democrats I talked to is being able to deliver 81 million votes in 2020, or to get this legislation passed, or to oversee the most successful midterms for a party not in power in the House.”
“That is main character energy,” she insisted.
“We want to win more than anything else because Donald Trump, the sneaker scion, is the guy on the other side of it. So that’s what I think people are paying attention to.”
Watch below or at this link:
Jessica: Main character energy, yes, it is a great saying. But main character energy is being able to deliver 81 million votes in 2020 or to get legislation passed… pic.twitter.com/1CBILKVMpJ
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 19, 2024
McEnany Meltdown: Biden Beats Reagan, Trump Dead Last in New Scholars’ Survey
Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany denounced a new survey of presidential experts that places President Joe Biden as the 14th greatest President in U.S. history, ahead of Ronald Reagan, while ranking Donald Trump dead last.
“A new ranking – and I’m going to add, in my view a highly questionable ranking – of presidents is turning heads after Biden came in higher than both Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan,” McEnany told Fox News viewers Monday. She opined, “in his wildest dreams,” referring to President Joe Biden.
“The survey was done by the Presidential Greatness Project, who claim to be the foremost organization of social science experts in presidential politics. They may be the foremost example of the disconnect between ivory tower academia and real people,” McEnany added. “That aside, Abe Lincoln ranked first, okay, fair, then comes Obama at seventh and Biden came in fourteenth, actually beating Ronald Reagan who came in sixteenth, and Trump, dead last.”
“This is infuriating in so many ways. 154 respondents, they are the ivory tower elites, who in no way represent the view of the American people,” McEnany claimed.
In addition to beating out Ronald Reagan, President Biden came in ahead of Woodrow Wilson and Ulysses S. Grant.
“One thing distancing Trump from the rest of the pack,” Scripps News reports, “was the issue over his ability to unite those with opposing viewpoints. Respondents ranked him the most polarizing president in U.S. history, ahead of Presidents Andrew Jackson, Barack Obama, and Ronald Reagan.”
McEnany’s co-host, Lisa Booth, added, “this list is bogus. Everyone knows that. You know, Obama’s not that high, was a terrible president.”
In 2021 a survey of Presidential historians placed Obama as the tenth best president.
Earlier Monday on Fox News Boothe wrongly claimed, “No one trusts elections anymore after they appended the system during a COVID virus almost as deadly as the flu as they append to the process that with mail-in balloting and trying to take Trump off the ballot. No one trusts the rule of law anymore. It doesn’t exist.”
Watch below or at this link.
“This is infuriating in so many ways” — Kayleigh McEnany is big mad about Trump being ranked as the worst president in history pic.twitter.com/DfbvvPXnY0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2024
‘Putin’s Puppet’: Critics Blast Trump for Comparing Navalny Death to His Own Legal Crisis
Donald Trump made no mention of Russian President Vladimir Putin in his first acknowledgment of Friday’s death of Alexei Navalny, but the ex-U.S. president likened the political prisoner’s fate to his own legal challenges, and to America itself.
Trump has been under fire for not even mentioning the death – some say assassination – of Navalny, until now. The ex-president has a long history of refusing to openly criticize Vladimir Putin. As president, Trump in a 2018 press conference infamously said he had no reason to believe Russia attacked the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which put him in the White House.
“I don’t see any reason why it would be,” Trump said in Helsinki. “President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”
And in 2020, when Navalny was poisoned, Trump refused to blame Putin.
Trump on Monday continued his refusal to criticize the Russian president, who is widely believed responsible for the death of Navalny, his political prisoner and top opponent.
“The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Monday morning. “It is a slow, steady progression, with crooked, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction. Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are destroying America. We are a nation in decline, a failing nation!” [Many of those words were posted in all-caps.]
Bill Kristol, veteran neoconservative political commentator, observed, “Trump refuses to condemn Putin for the murder of Navalny. During the Cold War, many fellow travelers at least pretended to condemn the ‘excesses’ of the Soviet Union. But Trump isn’t equivocating. He’s all in for Putin.”
Journalist and SiriusXM host Michelangelo Signorile wrote, “Trump, in his first comment on this brutal death, refuses to condemn Putin and instead compares himself to … Navalny to attack the US. Classic, and more evidence of his being Putin’s puppet.”
Political commentator and writer Victor Shi says, “So, THREE days after Alexei Navalny’s death, Donald Trump finally says something. But he doesn’t condemn Putin. Instead, he trashes America & Democrats. Because Donald Trump is pro-Putin & anti-American. This is who he is. This is *exactly* what Putin wants. What a sick traitor.”
The Biden campaign commented, writing: “After days of silence, Trump finally responds to Aleksey Navalny’s death by comparing Navalny to himself in deranged social media post.”
Chiefs Fan Falsely ID’d by GOP Congressman as Parade Shooter Getting Death Threats: Report
U.S Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) is being criticized for wrongly identifying the suspect in last week’s Super Bowl Parade shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, and also claiming he is an “illegal Alien.” That mass shooting left one person dead and 22 others, including 11 children, injured.
Congressman Burchett made national headlines last year after the Covenant Elementary School mass shooting in Nashville, when he told reporters while standing in front of Congress, “we’re not going to fix it. Criminals are gonna be criminals.” Three nine-year old students and three staff members were killed by a shooter with two AR-15 style assault rifles and a handgun. He instead called for a Christian “revival.”
On Thursday, Rep. Burchett posted to X the photo of a man, seated, with his arms behind his back and flanked by law enforcement officers.
“One of the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade shooters has been identified as an illegal Alien,” Burchett falsely claimed on his social media post (screenshot below). The post has received 1.4 million views.
That man is not the shooter, not a suspect, nor an undocumented immigrant, according to reports.
On Thursday CNN reported three people, including two juveniles, had been taken into custody. The adult was not arrested and was released.
“Two juveniles were charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally, authorities said Friday, as the city tries to recover in the aftermath of the violence,” the Associated Press later reported. “A mother and popular disc jockey died in the burst of gunfire Wednesday as the parade and rally were concluding.”
The man Rep. Burchett, and others, falsely claimed on social media was one of the shooters has been identified.
“The man in the photos is Denton Loudermill. He’s an Olathe native, a father of three daughters, and a proud Chiefs fan. He’s not a mass shooter,” ABC affiliate KMBC reports, noting the man wants to clear his name. “Attorney and justice advocate LaRonna Lassiter Saunders is working on his behalf.”
“Mr. Denton has received death threats over a lie, over misinformation,” Saunders said. “He didn’t do anything wrong. He did not commit a crime. So please, run, tell that. Get the truth out there. Help us clear his name. Help us save his life.”
As of the time of publication Rep. Burchett’s post has not been taken down, nor has he made an apology.
Former federal and state prosecutor Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, wrote on social media: “I urge this man, who is an American who had nothing to do with the shooting, to sue the hell out of Rep. Tim Burchett.”
I urge this man, who is an American who had nothing to do with the shooting, to sue the hell out of Rep. Tim Burchett. pic.twitter.com/5e1kIt0Pi0
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 18, 2024
