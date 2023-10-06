‘Spare Me the Faux Outrage’: Fox News Liberal Destroys Trump and His ‘Cult’ of MAGA Republicans in Under Two Minutes

A liberal Fox News co-host blasted her colleagues on the right-wing cable channel Friday afternoon by pointing out the horrific names Republicans call liberals “on a daily basis,” while suggesting Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters have to be in a “cult” to defend the ex-president.

“I really need everyone to spare me the faux outrage and the pearl clutching about this,” Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov said, speaking about Hillary Clinton’s recent remarks that “at some point maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of [Trump’s] cult members.”

Tarlov served up a what she called a “little collection of things that Donald Trump and high-ranking Republicans call liberals on a daily basis: ‘anarchists,’ ‘anti-American,’ ‘deranged,’ ‘communist,’ ‘corrupt,’ ‘compromised,’ ‘groomers and perverts,’ ‘thugs,’ and ‘traitors.'”

“Now,” Tarlov continued, saying Clinton “was explicit that she was talking about a subsection of the Republican Party, the same way that Joe Biden is when he talks about MAGA extremism.”

READ MORE: Trump Has Allegedly Disclosed Sensitive or Classified National Security Secrets at Least Ten Times: MSNBC Producer

“But you tell me, if the leader of the Democratic Party – so that that would be Joe Biden – was facing four indictments with 91 felony counts, he had been found liable of sexually assaulting a woman and defaming her – that’s E. Jean Carroll – guilty of fraud, sharing the nation’s secrets – not only in the Mar-a-Lago indictment but there was a report yesterday from ABC News that he had shared information about our nuclear submarine capacities with an Australian billionaire who’s a member of Mar-a-Lago, who had then gone on and shared that with dozens of other people,” Tarlov rattled off, “and included specifics as to how many nuclear warheads they carry, and how close they can get to Russian subs without being detected.”

“And then I told you, so all of that is happening, and he’s shooting up in the polls. And when you see those interviews of Trump supporters outside of the rallies, they’re like, ‘none of this is true. It’s the big lie, he won the election,’ etc. And you wouldn’t say to me, ‘you guys are in a cult?’ It’s actually tame to what Hillary Clinton was saying.”

The video clip has gone viral, with over 350,000 views in one hour.

Watch below or at this link.

Jessica: I need everybody to spare the faux outrage about this.. Here’s a little collection of things that Trump and Republicans call liberals on a daily basis… pic.twitter.com/wJ5MDi6HBv — Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2023

READ MORE: ‘Full Fascist’: Fox News Host ‘Openly Calling for an End to Democracy’ Has Experts Warning of Violence and ‘Civil War’