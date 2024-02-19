McEnany Meltdown: Biden Beats Reagan, Trump Dead Last in New Scholars’ Survey

Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany denounced a new survey of presidential experts that places President Joe Biden as the 14th greatest President in U.S. history, ahead of Ronald Reagan, while ranking Donald Trump dead last.

“A new ranking – and I’m going to add, in my view a highly questionable ranking – of presidents is turning heads after Biden came in higher than both Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan,” McEnany told Fox News viewers Monday. She opined, “in his wildest dreams,” referring to President Joe Biden.

“The survey was done by the Presidential Greatness Project, who claim to be the foremost organization of social science experts in presidential politics. They may be the foremost example of the disconnect between ivory tower academia and real people,” McEnany added. “That aside, Abe Lincoln ranked first, okay, fair, then comes Obama at seventh and Biden came in fourteenth, actually beating Ronald Reagan who came in sixteenth, and Trump, dead last.”

“This is infuriating in so many ways. 154 respondents, they are the ivory tower elites, who in no way represent the view of the American people,” McEnany claimed.

In addition to beating out Ronald Reagan, President Biden came in ahead of Woodrow Wilson and Ulysses S. Grant.

“One thing distancing Trump from the rest of the pack,” Scripps News reports, “was the issue over his ability to unite those with opposing viewpoints. Respondents ranked him the most polarizing president in U.S. history, ahead of Presidents Andrew Jackson, Barack Obama, and Ronald Reagan.”

McEnany’s co-host, Lisa Booth, added, “this list is bogus. Everyone knows that. You know, Obama’s not that high, was a terrible president.”

In 2021 a survey of Presidential historians placed Obama as the tenth best president.

Earlier Monday on Fox News Boothe wrongly claimed, “No one trusts elections anymore after they appended the system during a COVID virus almost as deadly as the flu as they append to the process that with mail-in balloting and trying to take Trump off the ballot. No one trusts the rule of law anymore. It doesn’t exist.”

“This is infuriating in so many ways” — Kayleigh McEnany is big mad about Trump being ranked as the worst president in history pic.twitter.com/DfbvvPXnY0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2024

