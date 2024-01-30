News
Alina Habba Hit With Sanctions Threat for ‘Baseless’ Claim Against E. Jean Carroll Lawyer
Roberta Kaplan, the attorney representing writer E. Jean Carroll in her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, fired a warning shot at Trump lawyer Alina Habba on Tuesday.
Specifically, reports The Messenger, Kaplan replied to a claim made by Habba that Kaplan had an undisclosed conflict of interest because she worked for two years at the same law firm as Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case.
This claim by Habba has been widely panned by legal experts and Kaplan warned that she could face serious repercussions for making it.
“The length of our overlap [at the firm] was less than two years,” Kaplan wrote in the letter. “During that relatively brief period more than thirty years ago, I do remember the partners I worked with and none of them was [Judge Lewis Kaplan].”
READ MORE: GOP ex-lawmaker using old campaign cash to bankroll law school bearing his name
Kaplan went on to shred Habba for making what she called a “baseless claim” about her relationship with the judge based on one anonymous quote in a New York Post story from someone who described Judge Kaplan as a “mentor” to her.
“While both the New York Post and Ms. Habba purport to cite the recollections of an ‘unnamed partner’… that partner (if he even exists) clearly has a very flawed memory about events that occurred three decades ago.”
Kaplan concluded her letter by stating that she reserved the right to “seek sanctions” against Habba in response to her claims.
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
White House Official Sarcastically Mocks Stephen Miller as a Puppy Eater
The Biden White House is working hard to press House Republicans to pass the border legislation they once demanded but Speaker Johnson has now rejected as “dead on arrival,” and they’re taking a variety of different steps to pound their points home.
Republicans tried to incinerate President Barack Obama in the final years of his tenure by blasting his “I’ve got a pen, and I’ve got a phone,” remarks he used to threatened executive orders if Congress did not give him what he needed.
But now, Republican lawmakers are literally demanding President Biden issue executive orders, so they don’t have to pass border legislation that Donald Trump opposes.
Speaker Johnson once again did just that just an hour ago.
“The President can take executive authority immediately and he’s pretending as though he does not know that. It’s outrageous. The American people are demanding action, we’re going to deliver it in every way we possibly can,” Johnson told reporters.
READ MORE: ‘Slave Trade’: House Republican Makes Wild Allegations Accusing Biden of ‘Traitorous’ Acts
But President Biden says he needs funding and congressional authority to take additional action, which he has been urgently asking for since at least October.
In remarks to reporters President Biden demanded Congress give him the tools to deal with the border. The video spread through right-wing social media like wildfire Tuesday morning. It was posted by a Republican National Committee social media account, a Trump campaign account, and numerous right-wing media outlets, apparently in an attempt to attack President Biden.
But the Biden White House also posted it, making clear Biden needs to legislation.
.@POTUS: “Give me the power. I’ve asked from the very day I went into office. Give me the Border Patrol. Give me the judges. Give me the people who can stop this and make it work.” pic.twitter.com/VU0cOsSU74
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) January 30, 2024
White House Deputy Press Secretary and Senior Communications Adviser Andrew Bates, who posted that video, also took a more humorous approach Tuesday which ended with him mocking one of Donald Trump’s strongest anti-immigrant allies, Stephen Miller.
Miller was the architect of Trump’s child and family separation policy, which put thousands of migrant kids in cages.
READ MORE: Local Reporter Hammers House Republican Taking Credit for Biden’s Bills After Voting ‘No’
Bates first posted a whimsical “tweet” on X, writing that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s “objections to the bipartisan border security deal are, at once: 1, new legislation to secure the border is unecessary (despite 6+ years of statements to the contrary) But also… 2, in order to secure the border, we need new legislation that goes further???”
He added a humorous photo of a dog looking “confused” to make his point – and some “receipts.”
Receipts:https://t.co/laVtT89rhuhttps://t.co/2REk8dHRvZ pic.twitter.com/JLiIAh6q7D
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) January 30, 2024
Although Stephen Miller was not tagged on the post, the former Trump aide quickly shot back, attacking Bates: “Andrew continues to boldly advertise the impressive depths of his ignorance. Let me try this for you again, Andrew, only slower: 1. Biden ordered the border open 2. Biden could rescind those orders at any time 3. Or Congress could pass a law forcing Biden to rescind his orders.”
President Biden did not order the border open.
Even the right-wing think tank, the Cato Institute, says claims Biden has an “open borders” policy are “unhinged from reality.”
READ MORE: Tuberville Delivers Startling Military Analysis: ‘I Don’t Know Who’s Running Our Country’
Bates responded to Miller, sarcastically writing: “Everyone’s thinking, “Andrew, when you tweet about House Republicans delaying border security, Steven gets triggered & we have to hear nails on a chalkboard again.’ But hear me out: every time Steven stops what he’s doing to tweet at me, he puts down the puppy he’s about to eat.”
Everyone’s thinking, “Andrew, when you tweet about House Republicans delaying border security, Steven gets triggered & we have to hear nails on a chalkboard again.”
But hear me out: every time Steven stops what he’s doing to tweet at me, he puts down the puppy he’s about to eat. https://t.co/K9VAToyFCA
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) January 30, 2024
As of this time Miller has not responded to Bates’ tweet.
See the social media posts above or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Slave Trade’: House Republican Makes Wild Allegations Accusing Biden of ‘Traitorous’ Acts
U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) served up wild accusations against President Joe Biden and his administration on Monday during a House Republicans’ press conference on the border. After making demands of the Biden Administration to send an ultra-conservative bill that includes funding and stringent policies for the U.S. border, and funding to support fighting in Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, Republicans are now rejecting what they requested after decrees from Donald Trump.
Back in October, after far-right House Republicans ousted Kevin McCarthy and were struggling to find a new Speaker, President Joe Biden requested a $105 billion aid package for the U.S. southern border, Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Of the $105 billion, $50 billion would go to U.S. defense industry manufacturers to “expand production lines, strengthen the American economy, keep us safe, and create new American jobs,” Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said, CNBC reported at the time.
“Additionally,” CNBC explained, “the White House is seeking $6.4 billion for border operations, pushing back against Republicans who have criticized it for not doing enough to contend with migration from Latin America. The request also includes about $1.2 billion for efforts aimed at countering fentanyl, which has driven a wave of deadly overdoses in the United States.”
“Some in Congress have said a lot about doing something on border security while refusing to take up the $4 billion request we sent in August to Congress,” Young said. “We will not be lectured by those who refuse to act. As we’ve said repeatedly, Congress needs to take action to provide sufficient resources for the border.”
READ MORE: Tuberville Delivers Startling Military Analysis: ‘I Don’t Know Who’s Running Our Country’
Three months later, House Republicans under direction of Donald Trump have decided to reject any legislation that is not “perfect.” Just as he did when he launched his xenophobic presidential campaign in 2015, and throughout his 2016 campaign, Trump aims to use immigration as a wedge issue to win the White House in November.
But now, Trump has the support and influence of the Republican Party, and many – especially House Republicans – willing to obey him via often-angry rants he posts on his Truth Social platform.
Congresswoman Van Duyne, a Texas backbencher who failed at her attempt to be elevated into House leadership when Mike Johnson was made Speaker, on Monday in a little-noticed speech served up allegations of “traitorous acts,” “usher[ing] in a new era of slave trade,” and promoting the “endless rapes” of women and children and a “lifetime of sex trafficking enslavement,” against President Biden and his administration.
“Joe Biden and the extremists in his administration are arsonists,” Congresswoman Van Duyne declared. “From day one they have burned down every shred of strong, effective, Trump-era border security policy that was protecting America.”
“Their purposeful and persistent actions, the arsonists of the Biden administration have created a national security and humanitarian nightmare. By turning over control of our southern border to the Mexican cartels, Biden, the Democrats, have ushered in a new massive era of slave trade here in America that is cursing the lives of illegal immigrant women, little girls and little boys. But Biden, [DHS Secretary] Mayorkas, and the Democrats couldn’t care less about the lives of these small children. They’re condemning them to endless rapes in a lifetime of sex trafficking enslavement.”
READ MORE: Local Reporter Hammers House Republican Taking Credit for Biden’s Bills After Voting ‘No’
“And rather than using the power that they already have in existing law, to this end is utter catastrophe,” she continued. “Biden is salivating at the prospect of some staggeringly horrible Senate compromise bill to enshrine that this ongoing disaster continues.”
The Senate bill was drafted by hard-core conservative U.S. Senator Jim Lankford, Republican of Oklahoma, and it is far more extreme than Democrats would ordinarily support, yet has the approval of Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
“I’ve got news for the Senate: You don’t reward arsonists by handing them gasoline. Instead, you do what Texas is doing: you dig in, you fight, you hold the line and you never give in when our national security is constantly being threatened by the traitorous actions of the executive branch. Stand with Texas. Hold the line and never back down.”
Watch Van Duyne’s remarks below or at this link.
“From day one, they have burned down every shred of strong, effective Trump-era border security policy that was protecting America.” – @RepBethVanDuyne #WeStandWithTexas pic.twitter.com/rApWdUPrqq
— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 30, 2024
READ MORE: Not Just Trump: GOP Voters Cheer and Applaud Boebert and 5 GOP Rivals for Arrest Records
News
DOJ Issues Mysterious Grand Jury Subpoena to House of Representatives
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has issued a subpoena requesting unknown documents from the U.S. House of Representatives for a grand jury, according to a memo the House Sergeant at Arms sent Speaker Mike Johnson, which was announced by the clerk formally on Monday.
“The House is notified that the Office of Sergeant at Arms has been served a grand jury subpoena issued by the Justice Department for documents and that the office will comply,” the clerk stated (video below). “After consulting with the Office of General Counsel, I have determined that compliance with the subpoena is consistent with the rights and privileges of the House. Signed, Sincerely, William P. McFarland, Sergeant at Arms of the House of Representatives.”
That video is going viral, with more than two million views in two hours, and some legal experts are now attempting to gather information.
MSNBC host and legal contributor Katie Phang said on social media that she has not seen the document but she’s trying “to hunt down some more info before folks start speculating.”
The speculation has already begun, with many pointing fingers at House Republicans they believe were somehow involved in the January 6, 2021 insurrection. There is currently no indication what the subpoena is related to, or how serious, if at all, it is.
Meanwhile, journalist Jamie Dupree, called “the most connected man in Washington” several years ago by Fox News’ Sean Hannity asked: “Who at DOJ is running a grand jury right now?”
READ MORE: Local Reporter Hammers House Republican Taking Credit for Biden’s Bills After Voting ‘No’
“Members of Congress, committees, staffers, and offices can be served with subpoenas during investigations,” Dupree notes, as does “Rule VIII,” a House document referenced by the clerk, which Phang pointed to as well.
Dupree also added an interesting observation:
“When the Speaker is notified of a subpoena, the name of the court is always included (example on the left). This one just says ‘a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.'”
When the Speaker is notified of a subpoena, the name of the court is always included (example on the left).
This one just says 'a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.'
Who at DOJ is running a grand jury right now? https://t.co/KI06mIkctC pic.twitter.com/Qjmu4z1Tll
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 29, 2024
Phang followed up with this note: “There are other divisions at DOJ that aren’t criminal and they have subpoena power too, and there are other investigations going on at DOJ that aren’t 1/6-related so I think we just need to wait and see what’s being sought in this specific subpoena.”
When the Speaker is notified of a subpoena, the name of the court is always included (example on the left).
This one just says ‘a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.’
Who at DOJ is running a grand jury right now? https://t.co/KI06mIkctC pic.twitter.com/Qjmu4z1Tll
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 29, 2024
Watch the video below, read the social media posts above, or all at this link.
“This is to notify you formally pursuant to rule 8 of the rules of the House of Representatives that the office of the sergeant at arms for the House of Representatives has been served with a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice” pic.twitter.com/Qct7SsGuRi
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 29, 2024
UPDATE: 5:29 PM ET –
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reports the Justice Dept. “is investigating a House Democrat for allegedly misusing government money meant for personal security,” and the subpoena is related to that (previously unknown) investigation.
Trending
- News1 day ago
Local Reporter Hammers House Republican Taking Credit for Biden’s Bills After Voting ‘No’
- News1 day ago
DOJ Issues Mysterious Grand Jury Subpoena to House of Representatives
- News1 day ago
Tuberville Delivers Startling Military Analysis: ‘I Don’t Know Who’s Running Our Country’
- News1 day ago
E. Jean Carroll Talks About ‘Zero’ Trump in Court and Reveals How She Will Use Jury Award
- News2 days ago
GOPers Know They Are Headed for Another ‘Electoral Bloodbath’ Due to Trump: Journalist
- News11 hours ago
‘Slave Trade’: House Republican Makes Wild Allegations Accusing Biden of ‘Traitorous’ Acts
- News9 hours ago
White House Official Sarcastically Mocks Stephen Miller as a Puppy Eater
- News9 hours ago
Alina Habba Hit With Sanctions Threat for ‘Baseless’ Claim Against E. Jean Carroll Lawyer