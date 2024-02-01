News
‘Not Enemies’: Biden Urges ‘Dignity and Respect’ Amid ‘Tough Differences’ at Prayer Breakfast
President Joe Biden acknowledged America’s “really tough, tough differences” but urged lawmakers to practice “dignity and respect” in his remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning. He also mentioned “insurrection” in his remarks, discussing “the American story of war and peace, insurrection and stability.”
The event (full video here), held annually each February, is now run by some members of Congress after its founding hosts, the highly controversial and highly secretive far religious right group known as the Fellowship Foundation, or, The Family, ceded control. But as NPR reported, “several of its board members have ties back to the Fellowship Foundation.”
Controversy continues this year, as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson invited the new organizers to hold the National Prayer Breakfast – which technically is now a Christian event – inside the halls of Congress. Some suggest it should be a more pluralistic event and it should observe a clearer line of separation between church and state. Every president since Eisenhower has attended the National Prayer Breakfast, which originally was named the Presidential Prayer Breakfast.
Citing Scripture Thursday morning, President Biden told the members of Congress, “May God hold you in the palm of his hand.”
“That’s sincerely my prayer to all of you,” added Biden, a devout Catholic who attends church every Saturday afternoon.
“We have really tough, tough differences. We really go at one another. But remember who the hell we are who we are. We’re the United States of America. It is all about dignity and respect. So let’s keep practicing.”
“We’re the beacon to the world. The entire world looks to us that’s not hyperbole. It’s an idea. This idea was made real before the soul became flesh. Before this dream became a fact. It was prayed for it was hoped for and believed. That’s the story of America.”
“History remembers President Lincoln’s first inaugural address, and counseled us the heed, ‘the better angels of our nature,’ better angels of our nature,” President Biden also said. “We do well to remember what he said just a few moments before he concluded the same address at a moment of deep division in our nation. President Lincoln said, ‘we are not enemies.’ He said, ‘we are not enemies. But friends.’ We must not be enemies, he went on to say, I’ve long believed we have to look at each other, even in our most challenging times. Not as enemies. But as fellow Americans.”
“My prayer,” the President added, “my hope is we continue to believe our best days are ahead of us. But as a nation, we continue to believe in honesty, decency, dignity, and respect. We see each other not as enemies but as fellow human beings. Each made in the image of God each precious in his sight.”
Watch a clip below or at this link.
Biden at the National Prayer Breakfast, “My prayer, my hope is we continue to believe our best days are ahead of us, has a nation we continue to believe in honesty, decency, dignity and respect. We see each other not as enemies but as fellow human beings.” pic.twitter.com/hcH1d9bncx
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 1, 2024
Nikki Haley: Under Obama ‘You Just Felt, People Felt Like They Were Being Put in Camps’
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says only when Barack Obama became President did America “really” start to face racist “division,” that under the nation’s first Black president “everything became about race and gender, and that’s when “you just felt, people felt like they were being put in camps.”
Haley, a former Trump UN Ambassador and former South Carolina governor, has insisted America is not a racist country and has yet to put to bed her initial refusal to say slavery was the cause of the Civil War. In an hour-long interview on “The Breakfast Club,” with hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy, Haley continued to weave a whitewashed web of America’s history.
Charlamagne has questioned why more people don’t support Haley for President and said he will not be endorsing President Joe Biden, Politico has reported.
“There will be a first female president,” Haley said when asked about Vice President Kamala Harris. “It’s either going to be Kamala Harris, or it’s going to be me. And it should send a chill up everyone’s spine thinking about the fact that it would be Kamala Harris.”
Asked what she did not like about the Obama administration, Haley declared, “I think with Obama, that was, if you go back, that’s when we really started to feel the division.”
“That was because of the white supremacists,” Charlamagne interjected.
“No,” Haley insisted, “I think it was, it was everything. Everything was exaggerated with the Obama administration. It became more about gender. It became more about race. It became more about separating Americans instead of bringing them together.”
“That was the right wing media, though,” Charlamagne said “They were they were scared to death of a Black president.”
“Look, I don’t think – everybody’s at fault. I’m not saying that one person did this. But I’m saying under that administration, it really did cause, some, you just felt, people felt like they were being put in camps through that administration,” Haley said.
She then added her view that Obama “was very much an Iranian sympathizer.”
Watch the clip below or at this link.
DJ Envy: Why are you against a Kamala Harris presidency?
Nikki Haley: Well, because the division in our country started with Obama… pic.twitter.com/EpA9OXrAoC
— Renee (@PettyLupone) January 31, 2024
Trump May Have to Wait to See Judgment in New York Fraud Case: Legal Expert
Donald Trump may have to wait until at least Monday to find out how much, if anything, he will be ordered to pay in Attorney General Letitia James’ civil business fraud case. New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron had indicated he was hoping to announce his verdict by Wednesday, but according to a former New York prosecutor the verdict has been delayed. Engoron has already ruled Trump had committed fraud for years.
“Judge Engoron decision on NY AG civil fraud case will likely NOT be released today,” writes Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the $25 million Trump University case against the real estate mogul. “Word I’m hearing is that the Court is aiming for early next week. Subject to change, could be later, or sooner. Court had previously said they were aiming for decision by end of Jan.”
Snell adds that it is “not a significant delay by any means. A few days, in all likelihood. What will the decision contain? My bet: Trump to pay $200-370 million. Plus Court already ordered cancellation of corporate charters.”
The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld earlier Wednesday noted, “Justice Engoron said he hoped to release his ruling in Trump’s civil fraud case today — but that the date was aspirational.”
Attorney General James has asked for Trump to pay $370 million and for the court to ban him from doing business in the state of New York.
Just days ago a federal judge ordered Trump to pay journalist E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in her civil defamation lawsuit against the ex-president. Bloomberg earlier this week reported the “pair of major legal verdicts in New York … risk wiping out most — if not all — of the cash the billionaire says he has on hand, a potential blow to the presidential candidate whose persona is tied up with financial success and wealth.”
Some speculate these two judgments might have the potential to force Trump to seek bankruptcy protections.
Trump, who is also facing 91 federal and state criminal felony charges, was handed even more bad news in the New York civil business fraud case just days ago when “former federal judge Barbara Jones, the court-appointed special monitor in Donald Trump’s New York business fraud case … planted a financial bombshell that legal experts say suggests Trump lied knowingly and repeatedly on his federal financial disclosures about a major loan that never existed—and may have evaded taxes on $48 million in income,” The Daily Beast reported.
While unknown, it’s possible that new twist might have delayed Engoron’s verdict.
‘Crawling Into a Dumpster and Setting Itself on Fire’: Writer Analyzes MAGA’s Taylor Swift Freakout
The new MAGA panic over Taylor Swift being an agent of the “deep state” has been roundly mocked — but writer Noah Berlatsky believes it says something serious about the power of right-wing media over the Republican Party.
In a new analysis published on the Public Notice website, Berlatsky makes the case that many of the people peddling conspiracy theories don’t really believe the Pentagon is using Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to manipulate public opinion in favor of President Joe Biden.
Rather, they are making outrageous claims simply to get clicks on their websites and views on their podcasts and social media profiles.
However, he thinks that this sort of thing creates problems for Republicans who will then feel pressure to publicly lob attacks at the most popular singer in America and a beloved NFL star.
“The conservative media marketplace often has different incentives than the Republican Party — which is part of why the Republican Party is such a mess,” he argues. “Swift’s music now effectively functions as the soundtrack for the GOP crawling into a dumpster and setting itself on fire.”
What started out as commentary from right-wing Twitter users quickly swept upward throughout the right-wing media chain, thus making it impossible to ignore.
“Newsmax host Greg Kelly went as far Monday as to accuse Swifties of ‘elevating her to an idol … and you’re not supposed to do that. In fact, if you look it up in the Bible, it’s a sin!'” notes Berlatsky.
“Another Newsmax host dismissed the Swift-Kelce relationship as ‘fake.’ Meanwhile, one of Fox News’ ‘hard news’ shows devoted a segment to attacking Swift, her fans, and Kelce, who a commentator derisively referred to as ‘Mr. Pfizer.'”
He concluded his analysis by arguing that waging war against Taylor Swift would end decidedly poorly for the GOP.
“Even Taylor Swift can’t see the future,” he quipped. “But we do know that in general, people who pick a fight with her don’t win.”
