Trump May Have to Wait to See Judgment in New York Fraud Case: Legal Expert

Donald Trump may have to wait until at least Monday to find out how much, if anything, he will be ordered to pay in Attorney General Letitia James’ civil business fraud case. New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron had indicated he was hoping to announce his verdict by Wednesday, but according to a former New York prosecutor the verdict has been delayed. Engoron has already ruled Trump had committed fraud for years.

“Judge Engoron decision on NY AG civil fraud case will likely NOT be released today,” writes Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the $25 million Trump University case against the real estate mogul. “Word I’m hearing is that the Court is aiming for early next week. Subject to change, could be later, or sooner. Court had previously said they were aiming for decision by end of Jan.”

Snell adds that it is “not a significant delay by any means. A few days, in all likelihood. What will the decision contain? My bet: Trump to pay $200-370 million. Plus Court already ordered cancellation of corporate charters.”

The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld earlier Wednesday noted, “Justice Engoron said he hoped to release his ruling in Trump’s civil fraud case today — but that the date was aspirational.”

Attorney General James has asked for Trump to pay $370 million and for the court to ban him from doing business in the state of New York.

Just days ago a federal judge ordered Trump to pay journalist E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in her civil defamation lawsuit against the ex-president. Bloomberg earlier this week reported the “pair of major legal verdicts in New York … risk wiping out most — if not all — of the cash the billionaire says he has on hand, a potential blow to the presidential candidate whose persona is tied up with financial success and wealth.”

Some speculate these two judgments might have the potential to force Trump to seek bankruptcy protections.

Trump, who is also facing 91 federal and state criminal felony charges, was handed even more bad news in the New York civil business fraud case just days ago when “former federal judge Barbara Jones, the court-appointed special monitor in Donald Trump’s New York business fraud case … planted a financial bombshell that legal experts say suggests Trump lied knowingly and repeatedly on his federal financial disclosures about a major loan that never existed—and may have evaded taxes on $48 million in income,” The Daily Beast reported.

While unknown, it’s possible that new twist might have delayed Engoron’s verdict.

