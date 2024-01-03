News
‘The South Is Very Comfortable With Our History’: Nikki Haley Defends Damning Slavery Gaffe
Former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, fighting with Gov. Ron DeSantis for the number two ranking in the 2024 GOP presidential race, continues to stumble over her damaging remarks last week, after she refused to say “slavery” when asked, “what was the cause of the United States’ Civil War?”
“I want to visit this because it’s going to continue to come up,” Fox News host Harris Faulkner told the former South Carolina governor late Wednesday morning. “And the reason that it has is maybe you haven’t put it to bed yet.”
“So in Politico today there’s being written about Black conservatives and some of their responses,” Faulkner continued. “Conservative talk show host Armstrong Williams says you are and going to move on from this. But in the meanwhile, he called it a ‘teachable moment.’ And I would ask, what have you learned?”
“Well, first of all,” Haley began, “I will tell you this that I said right off the bat, I did respond to it right away. When you grow up in the South you grow up and slavery is a constant comment, constant point of discussion. You learn it in school, you talk about it.”
“The South is actually very comfortable with our history,” Haley added, a comment that appeared to immediately raise eyebrows.
“What I should have said immediately was that the Civil War was about slavery. But I just assumed that that was a given. And I went on and said, it was also about the role of government, and about the rights of people economically, socially and otherwise. So yes, we know the Civil War was about slavery. That’s always the case.”
Last week Haley was asked by a voter at a town hall this question: “What was the cause of the United States’ Civil War?”
Her response has led to a week-long uproar.
“I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run — the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do,” was Haley’s immediate reply. “I think it always comes down to the role of government and what the rights of the people are. And I will always stand by the fact that I think government was intended to secure the rights and freedoms of the people. It was never meant to be all things to all people.”
When the voter followed up, saying it was “astonishing” that in 2023 she could answer his question “without mentioning the word ‘slavery,'” Haley brushed him off.
“What do you want me to say about slavery?” she replied quizzically.
Nikki Haley is acting as if “what was the cause of the Civil War?” is a difficult gotcha question?
It’s one of the easiest questions to answer! pic.twitter.com/0swf2Mxtfm
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 28, 2023
On Wednesday, Haley went on to tell the Fox News host, “Harris, really, the media is the only one that has talked about this issue.”
Faulkner refused to accept that claim: “No, that’s actually not true,” she strongly pushed back.
Watch a clip from the Fox News interview below, and video of Haley’s original remarks when asked what the cause of the Civil War was above, or both at this link.
Fox News’ Harris Faulkner challenges Nikki Haley on her Civil War slavery gaffe.
Haley: “Harris, really, the media is the only one that has talked about this issue.”
Faulkner: “No, that’s actually not true.”
Haley: “Not one person on the ground in Iowa is talking about it.” pic.twitter.com/jvSeNAkuZZ
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 3, 2024
House Republicans Rush Toward Unprecedented Impeachment of Biden Cabinet Secretary
House Republicans, who will have a tiny two-vote margin in less than three weeks, are still on their winter break despite two impending budget crises that could lead to government shutdowns as soon as January 19. Speaker Mike Johnson allowed the House to go into recess on December 14, ignoring urging from the White House and the Senate for aid packages for Ukraine and Israel. Members are not expected to return until next week.
But dozens of House Republicans, including Speaker Johnson, are headed to Texas Wednesday, betting their focus on the southern border will help them win the November elections. They’re kicking off the year by trying to do something Congress hasn’t done in almost 150 years: impeach a presidential cabinet secretary.
Republicans have been gunning for the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, since President Joe Biden nominated him three years ago. Born in Havana to Cuban Jewish parents, including a mother whose family fled the Holocaust, Mayorkas is the first Latino, the first immigrant, and the first Cuban American to lead DHS. He was confirmed despite tremendous pushback by Senate Republicans in a 56-43 vote on February 2, 2021, after U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) took the rare step of putting a hold on his nomination.
Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) announced Tuesday the House will begin impeachment proceedings against Secretary Mayorkas next week, Punchbowl News was first to report, calling it “a major escalation in Green’s nearly year-long probe into Mayorkas.”
The last time Congress impeached a cabinet secretary was in 1876, when they impeached President Ulysses S. Grant’s Secretary of War, William Worth Belknap. He was not convicted by the Senate.
“Our investigation made clear that this crisis finds its foundation in Secretary Mayorkas’ decision-making and refusal to enforce the laws passed by Congress, and that his failure to fulfill his oath of office demands accountability,” Green told Punchbowl News in a statement. “The bipartisan House vote in November to refer articles of impeachment to my Committee only served to highlight the importance of our taking up the impeachment process – which is what we will begin doing next Wednesday.”
Punchbowl News reports “the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border has arguably been House Republicans’ biggest rallying cry heading into a critical election year. The issue is widely seen as a huge political problem for Democrats and Biden. The president’s poll numbers on this issue are terrible.”
The White House is pushing back against Republicans’ framing of the issue at the southern border.
“Actions speak louder than words,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement, Politico reports. “House Republicans’ anti-border security record is defined by attempting to cut Customs and Border Protection personnel, opposing President Biden’s record-breaking border security funding, and refusing to take up the President’s supplemental funding request.”
“After voting in 2023 to eliminate over 2,000 Border Patrol agents and erode our capacity to seize fentanyl earlier in 2023, House Republicans left Washington in mid-December even as President Biden and Republicans and Democrats in the Senate remained to forge ahead on a bipartisan agreement,” Bates added.
White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt on social media added, “President Biden has requested $13.6 billion for border enforcement & migration management, increasing the Border Patrol by 1,300, judge teams by 375 and asylum officers by 1600 to expedite the screening process, and critical drug detection technology.”
House Republicans will be at the border Wednesday, “calling for solutions” to the “border crisis,” as Texas CBS affiliate KENS5 reports.
They’re also pushing for the Senate to pass HR2, legislation American Immigration Council policy director Aaron Reichlin-Melnick calls “hardline.”
“Mandates the indefinite detention of toddlers,” “Makes it a federal crime to violate a visa, even unknowingly,” “Empowers DHS to waive every single other law on the books to build, maintain, and operate border infrastructure,” and “Ends 99.9% of asylum,” he says.
Meanwhile, several far-right Republicans got an early start in Texas, meeting up with a Fox News reporter, telling him, “shut the border down, or we’ll shut the government down. We control the money.”
NEW: GOP Congressmen @RepAndyBiggsAZ @RepMattGaetz @RepEliCrane @RepBobGood @RepRosendale here in Eagle Pass, TX now, ahead of delegation of nearly 60 others today w/ @SpeakerJohnson . They tell me “shut the border down, or we’ll shut the government down. We control the money.” pic.twitter.com/mdiCaUWnfa
— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 3, 2024
Wednesday morning Secretary Mayorkas responded to news the House is moving to impeach him.
Watch his remarks below or at this link.
Ultra-MAGA Congressman Hit With 14th Amendment Insurrectionist Lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump isn’t the only candidate facing legal action to remove him from the ballot under the Insurrection Clause of the 14th Amendment — far-right Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) is as well.
According to ABC 27, Harrisburg-area activist and former congressional candidate Gene Stilp filed the lawsuit, which seeks to have Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt disqualify the lawmaker.
“The lawsuit alleges Perry helped push conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen and advanced efforts to replace the Attorney General with a Trump loyalist,” reported George Stockburger. “‘Scott Perry was a leading proponent of using the January 6, 2021 Congressional presidential election certification process to disrupt the transfer of presidential administration from Trump to Biden,’ says the lawsuit, [citing] the FBI’s seizure of Perry’s cellphone records and other accusations made against Perry following the January 6 attack.”
Stilp is also seeking to send any information on possible criminal activity “by Scott Perry or any other party discovered in this case” to the Pennsylvania Attorney General for potential prosecution.
Recent reports have revealed the extent of Perry’s strategy sessions on blocking certification of the election with figures like former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who was indicted alongside the former president in Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis’ racketeering case.
Trump has so far been ordered disqualified from primary ballots in Colorado and Maine, although both decisions are on hold. The Supreme Court is nearly certain to take up the question of how the 14th Amendment’s prohibition on candidates who engaged in insurrection can be enforced.
Kim Davis Ordered To Pay Over $260,000 After Denying Same-Sex Couple a Marriage License
Former Rowan County, Kentucky clerk Kim Davis, the pentecostal evangelical Christian who made international headlines in 2015, has now been ordered to pay a total of more than $360,000 after refusing to issue a marriage license to a local same-sex couple that year, ignoring the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in support of marriage equality.
Davis, who once told supporters she is a “soldier for Christ,” was ordered by U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning on Tuesday to pay attorneys of the couple $260,104 in fees and expenses, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. She previously was ordered by a jury to pay the couple, David Ermold and David Moore, a total of $100,000 in damages. In March of 2022 a federal judge found Davis had violated the couple’s constitutional rights.
While the elected county clerk, Davis was jailed for several days after defying a court order to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Citing her personal religious beliefs, she had claimed she issued marriage licenses under “God’s authority,” and refused.
“The question is simple — did Davis knowingly violate the law? The answer here is clear — yes,” Judge Bunning wrote in 2022. “Ultimately, this Court’s determination is simple — Davis cannot use her own constitutional rights as a shield to violate the constitutional rights of others while performing her duties as an elected official.”
Several couples sued Davis, who lost but appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused to take her case.
But Justice Clarence Thomas, now embattled in a series of serious ethics scandals, used the opportunity to attack the 2015 Obergefell ruling, which found the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples with the same rights and responsibilities to marriage as different-sex couples.
Thomas claimed Davis “may have been one of the first victims of this Court’s cavalier treatment of religion in its Obergefell decision, but she will not be the last.”
“Due to Obergefell, those with sincerely held religious beliefs concerning marriage will find it increasingly difficult to participate in society without running afoul of Obergefell and its effect on other antidiscrimination laws,” Thomas wrote in 2020, five years after the decision, which did not produce the effect he claimed.
Davis lost her re-election race in 2018 to a Democrat.
