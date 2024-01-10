News
GOP Committee Advances Hunter Biden Contempt Vote as MTG Shows His Nude Photos Again
After hours of chaos and personal attacks on Hunter Biden while he was seated in a House Oversight Committee hearing room on Wednesday, House Republicans on Chairman Jim Jordan’s Judiciary Committee voted to send contempt of Congress charges against the President’s son to the full House for a vote. Chairman Jordan, as U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell pointed out during that hearing, is more than 600 days overdue in his subpoenaed testimony to the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Swalwell to Jordan: How dumb do you think the American people are that you would seek to hold someone in contempt when you are 608 days, 15 hours, 21 minutes, and 47 seconds out of compliance of your own subpoena pic.twitter.com/Y5TuNPH0wu
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024
The vote in Chairman Jim Comer’s Oversight Committee hearing, where the Biden son was present, has yet to take place, after the hearing several times descended into chaos. At one point during the televised hearing U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) told Hunter Biden he had “no balls” and was the “epitome of white privilege” for refusing to be deposed behind close doors instead of, as he requested, in public.
Also during Comer’s Oversight hearing U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) once again held up very large, blown-up photos of the President’s son in the nude, in compromising pictures that other members of Congress have deemed pornographic (video below)
“The House Judiciary Committee voted 23-14, along party lines, to send a resolution and a report recommending the president’s son be held in contempt to the full House. The Oversight Committee is also expected to vote on Wednesday,” Politico reports. “It paves the way for a dramatic showdown on the House floor, where Republicans will need near total unity among their two-vote majority to refer the president’s son to the Justice Department. Should they get there, DOJ will ultimately decide if Hunter Biden – who is already facing two criminal cases– will get slapped with new charges.”
In December, after showing up for his testimony but being refused by Chairman Comer, Hunter Biden said, “Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry, or hear what I have to say. What are they afraid of? I am here.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene is showing certain pictures of Hunter Biden again pic.twitter.com/qEkb1hpuPv
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Saying ‘You’re Homophobic’ Could Cost You $35,000 Under Sweeping Florida GOP Bill
A Florida Republican’s bill aims to silence accusations of racism, homophobia, sexism, transphobia, or any other allegations of discrimination, making them “defamation” under the law and potentially costing the person who made them up to $35,000 in the state known for its “Don’t Say Gay” law.
The sweeping legislation also appears to void journalists’ right to not reveal sources, and, chillingly removes the long-standing requirement that a public figure needs to show “actual malice” to win a defamation lawsuit.
“In cases of alleged homophobia or transphobia, defendants charged with defamation are not allowed to use the plaintiff’s religious or scientific beliefs as part of their defense. If they are found liable for defamation, the defendant could be fined at least $35,000,” The New Republic reports, noting it “would silence basically any accusations of discrimination.”
“The bill applies to statements made in print, on television, or on social media. It also states that someone who is caught in a viral video engaging in allegedly discriminatory behaviors does not qualify as a ‘public figure,’ giving those people even more grounds to sue.”
LGBTQ activist Erin Reed, who first reported on the legislation, writes: “A person could not call, for instance, a fiercely anti-gay or anti-trans pastor transphobic. The pastor would be able to sue their accusers for $35,000 and their accusers could not use the pastor’s ‘religious expression or beliefs’ to prove that the pastor is transphobic or homophobic. Similarly, if a shopkeeper kicks a transgender person out of a shop while citing ‘God’s word’ or their ‘scientific beliefs’ and the video goes viral, the shopkeeper could claim that they were acting under their ‘constitutionally protected religious expression or beliefs’ or their ‘scientific beliefs.’ It would bar anyone from calling that shopkeeper transphobic.”
Florida Democratic state Rep. Anna V. Eskamani decried the legislation, writing: “More attempts to chill free speech in the ‘free’ State of Florida.”
Dr Robert Bohan, an Irish artist and scientist who says his “work is about the human condition and understanding how the mind is connected with the body and our environment,” on social media where he has over 300,000 followers voiced concern.
“The US is proud of free speech. The KKK can spit racism, misogynists can attack women & groups can call for the annihilation of Gay ppl,” Dr. Bohan wrote. “Florida is now removing free speech, but just for the Gays. If you can’t name your oppressor how do you call them out?”
Florida State University professor of history Paul Renfro observed, “For these folks, accusations of racism, sexism, transphobia, or homophobia are far more objectionable than the racist, sexist, transphobic, and homophobic policies they enact and support.”
The legislation is being sponsored by Republican state Senator Jason Brodeur, who last year “introduced a bill that would require the registration of bloggers who are critical of the state’s government,” leading a columnist at the right-wing National Review to call him a “moron” and an “idiot.” It’s unclear if that would be considered defamation under Sen. Brodeur’s new bill.
‘You Have No Balls’: Nancy Mace Launches Explosive In-Person Attack Against Hunter Biden
The House Oversight Committee descended into chaos late Wednesday morning as U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) personally attacked Hunter Biden, telling him, as he sat in the room, that he has “no balls” and is the “epitome of white privilege.”
The President’s son surprised lawmakers when he appeared at the hearing which will determine if he should be referred to the Dept. of Justice for charges of contempt of Congress. Hunter Biden agreed to a subpoena for his testimony, but with the stipulation that he be deposed in public, and not behind closed doors. Chairman Comer refused and move to hold him in contempt.
“First of all, my first question is, who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today? That’s my first question. Second question. You are the epitome of white privilege, coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed, what are you afraid of?” Mace said, rattling off a list of questions directed at Biden, who was not allowed to speak before the Committee determining the first step in a process that could lead to a year in jail.
“You have no balls to come up here,” Congresswoman Mace charged.
Her allegation comes months after U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during another televised congressional hearing posted blown-up photos allegedly taken from Hunter Biden’s laptop showing him in various nude, unclothed, and compromising positions.
“Mr. Chairman,” U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) interjected, “Point of inquiry, Mr. Chairman. If the gentlelady wants to hear from Hunter Biden, we can hear from him right now.”
Mace shouted, “Are women allowed to speak here?” as Chairman Jim Comer gaveled and shouted, “Order! Order! Order!”
“Are women allowed to speak in here out no?” Mace again asked, and then repeated herself, adding, “You keep interrupting me.”
“I think that that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here right now and go straight to jail,” Mace concluded.
Watch below or at this link.
.@RepNancyMace: “Who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today? That’s my first question. Second question, you are the epitome of white privilege…what are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here…” pic.twitter.com/Wd9WbMP5bJ
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 10, 2024
Impeachment-Palooza: Republican Alleges ‘Shadow Government’ as House GOP Seeks 7 Ousters
House Republicans this week have threatened two additional members of the Biden administration with impeachment, bringing the total so far during this Congress to seven elected and appointed federal government officials: President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves.
In addition to House Republicans’ official impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, on Wednesday House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green gaveled in the first of his committee’s impeachment hearings on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: “Havoc in the Heartland: How Secretary Mayorkas’ Failed Leadership Has Impacted the States.”
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) announced he will seek to impeach Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the same day the Pentagon revealed Defense chief was hospitalized and had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Wednesday morning, defending his impeachment announcement, Rosendale claimed there is a “shadow government” running President Biden’s administration and suggesting former President Barack Obama is actually in charge of the White House.
“On Thursday, there was a drone strike. Two people were killed in Baghdad. Who gave the order?” Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty asked Congressman Rosendale. “We know it wasn’t the Deputy Defense Secretary because as you said, she was sunning herself in Puerto Rico just a few days after Joe Biden was sunning himself down in St. Croix. So this is a massive problem for the White House that nobody is, nobody can give us a good answer.”
“And see,” Congressman Rosendale replied, “this is the question: Who is running, what shadow government do we have behind the Biden administration that’s actually making the decisions about what is going to happen? How our affairs are going to be conducted, both domestically and in foreign affairs?”
“This should be very concerning to everyone across the nation,” Rosendale alleged. “I mean, we’ve heard for quite some time now that Barack Obama is actually running things and when I watched Joe Biden try to deliver a speech and then fumble his way off of the stage, it scares me to think that this is what is leading our nation. And when I see that the foreign leaders are watching this exact same interaction, do you think it does not embolden tyrants around the world, our adversaries around the world when they see that this is how our affairs are being conducted?”
On Wednesday’s “Wake Up America,” Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale says he’s moving to impeach Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin because he has been untruthful since he has taken office.@RepRosendale @RobFinnertyUSA @SharlaMcBride pic.twitter.com/45ORnHQP0O
— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 10, 2024
In addition to targeting President Biden, DHS Secretary Mayorkas, and Defense Secretary Austin, House Republicans are also threatening to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland.
On Monday, House Oversight Committee Chair Jim Comer suggested A.G. Garland could be impeached if he does not arrest and bring criminal charges against Hunter Biden for contempt of Congress.
Chairman Comer had subpoenaed the President’s son, but when Hunter Biden agreed to testify but only in public and not behind closed doors, Comer rejected the offer. Hunter Biden showed up on the date scheduled, but Comer would not agree.
House Republicans on Comer’s Oversight Committee and on Chairman Jim Jordan’s Judiciary Committee on Wednesday are holding a vote to determine if they want Hunter Biden held in contempt of Congress. Chairman Jordan last year refused to testify before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, ignoring the legal subpoena issued by that committee.
James Comer suggests Republicans will impeach AG Garland if Hunter Biden isn’t arrested for contempt of Congress pic.twitter.com/5lVNkdblB0
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 8, 2024
Last year U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) filed a resolution to impeach Vice President Kamala Harris, “for high crimes and misdemeanors.”
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last year filed a resolution to impeach the Attorney General, “for facilitating the weaponization and politicization of the United States justice system against the American people.” She also filed a resolution to impeach “Christopher Asher Wray, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, for facilitating the development of a Federal police force to intimidate, harass, and entrap American citizens that are deemed enemies of the Biden regime.”
Also last year, Greene filed a resolution to impeach “Matthew M. Graves, United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, for endangering, compromising, and undermining the justice system of the United States by facilitating the explosion of violent crime in the Nation’s capital.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
