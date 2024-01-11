Moms for Liberty School Board Member Busted for Shoplifting From Target

Count U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) among the latest to publicly denounce GOP Speaker of the House Mike Johnson – just one day after declaring she was “sick of the chaos” from her fellow far-right Republicans who have been attacking him.

Congresswoman Greene joins the growing group of Republicans who are not only growing tired of their Speaker, but are growing tired of each other. Some members of the far-right Freedom Caucus, like U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), are all but calling for the ouster of Speaker Johnson. Other, less-extreme House Republicans are tired of the dissent from their far-right colleagues.

Congressman Roy on Tuesday told Fox News, “Speaker Johnson is doing all the same stupid crap that we opposed,” referring to the actions of the short-lived Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

Asked, “at what point would you say, enough is enough?” Roy replied, “Mike’s a friend,” but added he has a lot of friends.

On Wednesday, the Speaker was the one to invoke camaraderie.

“Chip Roy’s one of my closest friends,” Johnson told reporters, and added he’s “not concerned” about being ousted the same way McCarthy was, via a motion to vacate, also known as “vacating the chair.”

On Thursday, the climate appeared to grow more heated.

“If I’m Speaker of the House,” Congresswoman Greene told far-right provocateur Steve Bannon, as Joe.My.God. reported. “I finish the job in the House. I pass the appropriation bills, and then I tell Chuck Schumer in the Senate, it’s your job now, buddy.”

“But right now,” Greene continued, “Mike Johnson is getting rolled in meeting after meeting after meeting. Every day Mike Johnson gets closer and closer to this deal brings me closer and closer to vacating the chair because I have absolutely had it.”

“This deal” is the spending agreement Johnson has with President Joe Biden, which is similar to the one Biden crafted with then-Speaker McCarthy.

Caught speaking on his cell phone while walking though the halls of Congress, Johnson, appearing pressured and flustered, was forced to interrupt his conversation for 20 seconds to tell reporters – and telegraph to House Republicans – he’s “made no commitments” on spending with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

CNN’s Manu Raju, also on Thursday reported: “Tension in ranks after hard-right upends agenda and revolts against Speaker Johnson on spending.”

“I want the speaker to start fighting for us,” U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) told Raju. The CNN anchor and chief congressional correspondent adds there are other Republicans who are “frustrated” with the Freedom Caucus.

“I’ve got traumatic brain injury from banging my head against the wall,” U.S. Rep. French Hill (R-AR), complaining about the House Freedom Caucus, told Raju.

Asked if he’s “worried” that a House Republican “is going to make a move on you,” Speaker Johnson replied, “I’m not worried about that at all. I just met with those guys – they’re close friends of mine.”

