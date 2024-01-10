‘You Have No Balls’: Nancy Mace Launches Explosive In-Person Attack Against Hunter Biden

House Republicans this week have threatened two additional members of the Biden administration with impeachment, bringing the total so far during this Congress to seven elected and appointed federal government officials: President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves.

In addition to House Republicans’ official impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, on Wednesday House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green gaveled in the first of his committee’s impeachment hearings on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: “Havoc in the Heartland: How Secretary Mayorkas’ Failed Leadership Has Impacted the States.”

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) announced he will seek to impeach Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the same day the Pentagon revealed Defense chief was hospitalized and had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Wednesday morning, defending his impeachment announcement, Rosendale claimed there is a “shadow government” running President Biden’s administration and suggesting former President Barack Obama is actually in charge of the White House.

“On Thursday, there was a drone strike. Two people were killed in Baghdad. Who gave the order?” Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty asked Congressman Rosendale. “We know it wasn’t the Deputy Defense Secretary because as you said, she was sunning herself in Puerto Rico just a few days after Joe Biden was sunning himself down in St. Croix. So this is a massive problem for the White House that nobody is, nobody can give us a good answer.”

“And see,” Congressman Rosendale replied, “this is the question: Who is running, what shadow government do we have behind the Biden administration that’s actually making the decisions about what is going to happen? How our affairs are going to be conducted, both domestically and in foreign affairs?”

“This should be very concerning to everyone across the nation,” Rosendale alleged. “I mean, we’ve heard for quite some time now that Barack Obama is actually running things and when I watched Joe Biden try to deliver a speech and then fumble his way off of the stage, it scares me to think that this is what is leading our nation. And when I see that the foreign leaders are watching this exact same interaction, do you think it does not embolden tyrants around the world, our adversaries around the world when they see that this is how our affairs are being conducted?”

On Wednesday’s “Wake Up America,” Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale says he’s moving to impeach Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin because he has been untruthful since he has taken office.@RepRosendale @RobFinnertyUSA @SharlaMcBride pic.twitter.com/45ORnHQP0O — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 10, 2024

In addition to targeting President Biden, DHS Secretary Mayorkas, and Defense Secretary Austin, House Republicans are also threatening to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland.

On Monday, House Oversight Committee Chair Jim Comer suggested A.G. Garland could be impeached if he does not arrest and bring criminal charges against Hunter Biden for contempt of Congress.

Chairman Comer had subpoenaed the President’s son, but when Hunter Biden agreed to testify but only in public and not behind closed doors, Comer rejected the offer. Hunter Biden showed up on the date scheduled, but Comer would not agree.

House Republicans on Comer’s Oversight Committee and on Chairman Jim Jordan’s Judiciary Committee on Wednesday are holding a vote to determine if they want Hunter Biden held in contempt of Congress. Chairman Jordan last year refused to testify before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, ignoring the legal subpoena issued by that committee.

James Comer suggests Republicans will impeach AG Garland if Hunter Biden isn’t arrested for contempt of Congress pic.twitter.com/5lVNkdblB0 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 8, 2024

Last year U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) filed a resolution to impeach Vice President Kamala Harris, “for high crimes and misdemeanors.”

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last year filed a resolution to impeach the Attorney General, “for facilitating the weaponization and politicization of the United States justice system against the American people.” She also filed a resolution to impeach “Christopher Asher Wray, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, for facilitating the development of a Federal police force to intimidate, harass, and entrap American citizens that are deemed enemies of the Biden regime.”

Also last year, Greene filed a resolution to impeach “Matthew M. Graves, United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, for endangering, compromising, and undermining the justice system of the United States by facilitating the explosion of violent crime in the Nation’s capital.”

Watch the videos above or at this link.