Three More States Join the $15 Minimum Wage Club Next Monday
Three additional states will be raising their minimum wage to $15 an hour as of New Year’s Day, raising the total to seven.
Maryland and New Jersey are the latest states to join the $15 minimum wage club when a wage increase goes into effect at the beginning of the year, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Upstate New York is also raising its minimum wage; until 2024, it was the only part of the state with a rate below $15 an hour.
Currently, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Washington state are the only states where every region has a $15 minimum wage or higher, but more are coming. Seven states have passed laws that will gradually raise the minimum wage over $15, the EPI says. The highest minimum wage rate in the country is in Tukwila, Washington, a Seattle suburb. In Tukwila, the rate is $20.29 an hour.
For those not in the states mentioned, there’s still good news—nearly half the country, 22 states, will be raising their minimum hourly wage. Twelve of those increases are automatic, as those states adjust for inflation yearly, according to the EPI.
While $15 is becoming more common, the federal minimum wage is just $7.25 per hour. The last increase to the federal rate was in 2009, according to the Department of Labor. Prior to 2009, small boosts were relatively common, occuring in 2007 and 2008, and four times during the 1990s.
Only five states don’t have their own laws setting the minimum wage, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. Two others officially have a lower minimum wage than the federal level—Georgia and Wyoming are both at $5.15 per hour. In those two states, the federal level supersedes the state-level wage, so minimum wage employees still earn $7.25.
There has been a campaign throughout the 2010s to raise the national minimum to $15. But, according to U.S. News and World Report, even that raise isn’t enough to pay for most living expenses for an average family.
Attempts to raise the federal rate at all have stalled out in Congress. Since 2017, a “Raise the Wage Act” has been introduced every year. The 2023 version of the bill, introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Representative Bobby Scott (D-VA), would raise the minimum wage to $17 by 2028. All previous versions had died in committee, and the current version has been referred to the committees of jurisdiction.
The politicians say that if the minimum wage had kept pace with productivity, it’d be at $23.
“In the year 2023 a job should lift you out of poverty, not keep you in it. At a time of massive income and wealth inequality and record-breaking corporate profits, we can no longer tolerate millions of workers being unable to feed their families because they are working for totally inadequate wages. Congress can no longer ignore the needs of the working class of this country. The time to act is now,” Sanders said.
Federal Judge Issues Injunction on Idaho Anti-Trans Law Days Before It Takes Effect
A federal judge issued an injunction Tuesday against an Idaho anti-trans law that would bar prescribing puberty blockers to transgender youth.
The Idaho anti-trans law, House Bill 71, was signed into law by Republican Governor Brad Little last April, according to the Idaho Statesman. It was scheduled take effect on January 1, 2024. Providing gender-affirming care to minors, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries would become a felony under the law. This is even though it is exceedingly rare for a person under 18 to be offered these type of surgeries, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday, stopping the Idaho anti-trans law from taking effect in less than a week. Winmill said that the pending lawsuit filed by two trans minors and their parents will most likely succeed, citing the 14th Amendment, according to the Statesman.
“Time and again, these cases illustrate that the 14th Amendment’s primary role is to protect disfavored minorities and preserve our fundamental rights from legislative overreach,” he wrote. “That was true for newly freed slaves following the Civil War. It was true in the 20th century for women, people of color, interracial couples and individuals seeking access to contraception. And it is no less true for transgender children and their parents in the 21st century.”
Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador told the paper he will appeal the injunction. Labrador claims “Winmill’s ruling places children at risk of irreversible harm.” The use of the phrase “irreversible harm” echoes the anti-trans book Irreversible Damage by Abigail Shrier. Shrier’s book endorses the since-debunked theory of “rapid-onset gender dysphoria.” The theory claims girls will declare themselves to be transgender as part of a “social contagion”—basically comparing transitioning to a fad.
Winmill, appointed to the Idaho district court in 1995 by President Bill Clinton, has recently ruled in other pivotal culture-war cases. This August, Winmill blocked Labrador from prosecuting doctors who send patients out-of-state for an abortion, KMVT-TV reported.
In August 2022, he also issued an injunction stopping Labrador from prosecuting ER doctors who provide an abortion in attempts to stabilize a patient, according to the Idaho Capital Sun, while a suit against the law.works its way through the court system. The injunction was overturned by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in September of this year, according to the Capital Sun, though the lawsuit itself is still pending.
Nearly Two-Thirds of Journalists Say They’ve Been Threatened On the Job: Report
Nearly two-thirds of journalists have been faced verbal or physical threats while working, according to a new study.
Out of 1,600 American journalists, 61.4 percent reported being threatened, according to a poll conducted by the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. The study was conducted in 2022 as part of the school’s American Journalist study, which builds on studies conducted roughly every decade since 1971.
The study broke out the different kinds of threats. The most common were verbal threats, with the majority, 54%, occurring online, but over a third, 38%, were in person. Threats of physical violence were experienced online by 20% of respondents, compared to 14.9% offline. Online threats to a journalist’s career were nearly twice as common at 30.5% than offline (15.5%).
While less common, more serious threats were also made against a number of journalists. Nearly 12% reported online death threats, and 6% reported offline ones. A tenth of journalists reported threats of physical abuse—and roughly the same amount faced these threats both on- and offline. Nearly 6% were threatened with sexual violence online, but that fell to 2.3% offline.
When demographics are taken into consideration, the study shows that women faced between seven and 14 times the harassment in categories like sexism—30.5% in person for women compared to 2.2% for men—and threats of sexual violence. Most of the sexual violence threats against women were online (12.5% to men’s 1.3%), but 4.8% of women received these threats in person, compared to just 0.5% of men. The margin of error for this study is 3%.
This is the first year the study has asked about threats, so historical data is not available. However, a different study funded by Thomson Reuters and made by the Tow Center for Digital Journalism showed an increase in threats against journalists worldwide. And in America, last year, Jeff German, a journalist with the Las Vegas Review-Journal was killed; the lead suspect in the case was a subject German had previously reported on, according to NPR.
Threats have also come from the government, with reports of police arresting journalists covering protests or other police actions. And former President Donald Trump has repeatedly called journalists untrustworthy, banging the drum of “fake news” whenever negative coverage appears.
“I see the way they write. They’re so damn dishonest,” Trump said at a 2018 rally. “And I don’t mean all of them, because some of the finest people I know are journalists really. Hard to believe when I say that. I hate to say it, but I have to say it. But 75 percent of those people are downright dishonest. Downright dishonest. They’re fake. They’re fake. They make the sources up. They don’t exist in many cases.”
Trump’s comments have inspired his followers as well. There have been multiple cases of his supporters attacking journalists assigned to cover his rallies.
DeSantis Mocks Colorado Boycott: Trump Would ‘Spike the Football’ if Anybody Else Banned
GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s proposal of a Colorado boycott in the wake of the state’s top court booting former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot has not won over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis was asked about Ramaswamy’s proposed Colorado boycott by Philip Wegmann in an article published Wednesday by RealClearPolitics, and dismissed it out of hand.
“If one of Trump’s competitors was removed by a state Supreme Court,” DeSantis told the reporter, “is there any chance in hell he would remove himself in solidarity? He’d spike the football!”
Ramaswamy announced on December 19 that he was withdrawing from the Colorado primary, according to ABC News. He made his decision following the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump was ineligible to appear on the ballot under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, specifically its Insurrection Clause. The clause keeps anyone who participated in a rebellion or insurrection from holding office. It was passed in 1866, a year after the Civil War, and ratified two years later.
“I pledge to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot until Trump is also allowed to be on the ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie and Nikki Haley do the same immediately – or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country,” Ramaswamy said.
He told the network he predicted he wouldn’t be alone in the Colorado boycott.
“I think every Republican will end up withdrawing, which means that that won’t affect anyone’s path to the nomination,” he said.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie criticized the Colorado ruling, calling it “bad for the country” for a court to remove a candidate from the ballot, according to The Hill. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley echoed Christie’s comments, calling Trump’s removal by the judges “the last thing we want,” according to the Des Moines Register. But only DeSantis has directly addressed Ramaswamy’s call to boycott the primaries; the other candidates appear to have ignored it entirely.
Either way, however, it appears that Trump has little to fear from either DeSantis or Ramaswamy. Many recent polls show Trump as the far-and-away frontrunner with, on average, 61.2% support, according to FiveThirtyEight. Haley and DeSantis are jockeying for second and third place with 11.0% and 11.7% each on average. Ramaswamy is in a distant fourth at 3.5% and Christie has 3.4%.
DeSantis also has the added complication of the trouble with his Never Back Down Super PAC cancelling ad buys, according to CBS News. The PAC has also lost an important strategist, Jeff Roe, NBC News reports.
A Colorado boycott of the primary may not even be relevant. The state GOP has said that if the ruling barring Trump is allowed to stand, it will change its nominating process to a caucus instead of a primary election.
