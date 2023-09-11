News
U.S.’ Largest Strike By Active Workers in a Quarter Century Could Start This Week
As many as 146,000 auto workers could go on strike this week—the largest strike by active employees in 25 years in the United States. Though the strike in Hollywood by actors and writers is larger than the potential UAW strike—with over 170,000 walking the picket lines—many of those were not working on projects when the strike hit, CNN reported.
United Auto Workers are in negotiations with American auto manufacturers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis over a new four-year contract, according to CNN. The contracts run out Thursday night. Nearly all members, 97%, voted to authorize a strike, according to WXYZ-TV.
The UAW is asking for a 20% raise, plus four cost-of-living raises each year of 5% for a total of a 46% increase in wages over the life of the contract. Ford and GM countered with a 10% raise. Stellantis is offering a 14.5% raise. The union also wants to restore pensions for new workers; pensions were given up in the 2007 negotiations when the auto industry was in a downturn, according to CNN. A four-day workweek and limits on forced overtime have also been requested.
READ MORE: Starbucks Union Announces Strike Over Alleged Pride Decoration Ban
On August 31, the UAW filed complaints to the National Labor Relations Board accusing GM and Stellantis of not responding to the union’s proposals, according to CNBC. Ford was not named in the complaints; though the UAW was critical of the company’s counterproposal, Ford was the only one of the three to respond by that time. GM and Stellantis denied the allegations.
“This is a claim with no basis in fact, and we are disappointed to learn that [UAW leader Shawn] Fain is more focused on filing frivolous legal charges than on actual bargaining,” Stellantis told CNBC at the time. “We will vigorously defend this charge when the time comes, but right now we are more focused on continuing to bargain in good faith for a new agreement. We will not allow Mr. Fain’s tactics to distract us from that important work to secure the future for our employees.”
Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNN Monday that he didn’t think the strike would happen, echoing what President Joe Biden said on Labor Day.
“The auto companies and the unions are working from a position of strength,” Adeyemo told the network. “When I was last in government during the financial crisis they were in a very different position. Today they’re talking about how they can distribute profits…in order to make sure their companies can continue to grow. We look forward to them reaching a resolution.”
However, many analysts are more pessimistic that an agreement will be reached. Art Wheaton, director of labor studies at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations in Buffalo, told CNN that while he expects a deal will ultimately be reached, he believes a strike is imminent.
“I think there’s a 99% chance of a strike,” he said.
If a strike happens, it could cost the three companies $5 billion over 10 days, the Anderson Economic Group told CNN.
Featured image by Joe Brusky/Flickr.
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene Takes Potshot at Biden in September 11 Tribute
Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001. While most politicians are keeping partisanship out of it—even, uncharacteristically, Donald Trump—Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took the time to slam President Joe Biden in her tribute.
“Today, we remember the lives taken from us by the hands of Islamic terrorism 22 years ago. Americans are still dying and suffering from the toxic chemicals and dust they endured after the buildings fell. Let us also not forget the betrayal of everyone who died that fateful day by the Biden Administration who handed over weapons and ceded the territory we held in the Middle East to the Taliban, who works with Al-Qaeda, the very enemy we sought to defeat after decades of fighting and lost American lives,” Greene wrote on X, alongside a photo of firefighters lowering a flag to half-mast.
Today, we remember the lives taken from us by the hands of Islamic terrorism 22 years ago.
Americans are still dying and suffering from the toxic chemicals and dust they endured after the buildings fell.
Let us also not forget the betrayal of everyone who died that fateful day… pic.twitter.com/s4EvPUE5bj
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 11, 2023
Greene’s comment makes reference to the pullout of American forces in Afghanistan in 2021. Though Biden announced that the full withdrawal would happen by September 11, 2021—the 20th anniversary of 9/11—it was completed on August 30 of that year.
READ MORE: ‘What They’re Doing for Golf Is So Great’: Trump Claims ‘Nobody’s Gotten to the Bottom of 9/11’ as He Hosts Saudi-Funded Event
Though the withdrawal happened in Biden’s administration, the deal was brokered with the Taliban by former President Trump, and the Biden administration placed the blame on him in a 2023 report from the National Security Council, the Associated Press reported. Biden was “severely constrained” by Trump’s moves, according to the report. The report said that at the start of Biden’s term, “the Taliban were in the strongest military position that they had been in since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country.”
It’s not as simple as merely blaming Trump, however. Trump’s deal included a clause that would have allowed the U.S. to back out of the deal in the event that peace talks failed, according to the AP—which they did.
“If he thought the deal was bad, he could have renegotiated. He had plenty of opportunity to do that if he so desired,” Chris Miller, former acting defense secretary at the end of the Trump administration told the AP. Biden countered by saying that had he gone back on the agreement, he would have had to send more troops to Afghanistan, which ran counter to Biden and Trump’s shared goal of pulling out of the country.
“The choice I had to make, as your president, was either to follow through on that agreement or be prepared to go back to fighting the Taliban in the middle of the spring fighting season,” Biden said at the time.
While Greene’s tribute to those lost in the September 11 attacks was partisan, tributes from her fellow Republicans stayed neutral.
“In the weeks that followed, we weren’t black or white; gay or straight; Democrat or Republican. We were all American. In the face of tragedy, we found unity. In the face of despair, we found renewed hope. Even as we pray that no calamity like it ever happens again, we can still long to be reunited once again as one nation under God,” Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy posted on X.
I was in U.S. history class in 11th grade on 9/11. We didn’t just learn history, we watched it unfold as we watched the aftermath of the catastrophe. I remember to this day watching the heroism of the firefighters, police officers, and first responders who ran not from Ground…
— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) September 11, 2023
Even Trump kept things nonpartisan in a video posted to his social media platform, Truth Social.
“No one who lived through the horror of the September 11 terrorist attacks can ever forget the agony and the anguish of that terrible day. It was a terrible day. The images of dark plumes of smoke billowing over Lower Manhattan, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania—it was a beautiful field—are seared into our minds forever, we will never forget.
“Today on the solemn anniversary of those monstrous attacks, we remember the 2,977 precious souls who were savagely taken from us on that morning 22 years ago. Leaving a void that can never be filled—can never be filled. No matter what happens, it can never be filled. We will say a prayer for each of the beautiful families left behind whose pain is beyond comprehension. What they’ve gone through is not even believable.
“We honor the firefighters, the great New York PD—police department—what great people they are. They are so great. And the Port Authority officers, the Virginia, DC and Pentagon police and the military service members and other first responders—actually, all over the country—they acted with supreme heroism and they went to the site of the most heinous crime. They would leave other states far away and go to the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, they go to Pennsylvania. When many cases gave their lives in the line of duty. God bless the memory of all of those who perished in the 9/11 attacks, we will never ever forget. Never forget you, we love you. God bless their families and God bless America. Thank you,” Trump said.
News
Ginni Thomas Helped Establish a ‘Billion-Dollar Force’ Ahead of Citizens United: Report
Ginni Thomas, the wife of United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, and Leonard Leo, the co-chairman of the Federalist Society’s Board of Directors, were working behind the scenes with the support of a controversial billionaire benefactor prior to SCOTUS’ Citizen’s United ruling, Politico’s Heidi Pryzbyla reports.
That decision, Pryzbyla recalls, “loosened restrictions on campaign spending and unleashed a flow of anonymous donor money to nonprofit groups run by political activists. In the months before the ruling dropped in January of that year, a group of conservative activists came together to create just such an organization. Its mission would be to, at the time, block then-President Barack Obama’s pet initiatives.”
Pryzbyla continues, “She also had a rich backer: Harlan Crow, the manufacturing billionaire who had helped Thomas and her husband in many ways, from funding luxury vacations to picking up tuition payments for their great-nephew.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?
According to one person with knowledge of what transpired, “Ginni really wanted to build an organization and be a movement leader,” adding, “Leonard [Leo] was going to be the conduit of that.”
Pryzbyla explains, “At the time, the Citizens United ruling was widely expected, as the court had already signaled its intentions. When it came, it upended nearly 100 years of campaign spending restrictions. The conservative legal movement seized the moment with greater success than any other group, and the consequences have shaped American jurisprudence and politics in dramatic ways.”
Between September 2009 and February 2010, Pryzbyla lays out how “Leo, Thomas, and Crow would spring a billion-dollar force that has helped remake the judiciary and overturn longstanding legal precedents on abortion, affirmative action, and many other issues. It funded legal scholars to devise theories to challenge liberal precedents, helped to elect state attorneys general willing to apply those theories, and launched lavish campaigns for conservative judicial nominees who would cite those theories in their rulings from the bench.”
Pryzbyla adds, “Leo’s role as the central figure in this movement has long been known, culminating in his acquisition last year of what many believe to be the largest political donation in history. Few are aware of the extent to which the movement’s baby steps were taken in concert with Ginni Thomas. Two months before the Citizens Uniteddecision, but after the justices had signaled their intentions by requesting new arguments, attorney Cleta Mitchell — later to play a role in Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 elections — filed papers for Ginni Thomas to create a nonprofit group of a type that ultimately benefited from the decision. Leo was one of two directors listed on a separate application to conduct business in the state of Virginia. Thomas was president. She signed it on New Year’s Eve of 2009, and Crow provided much of the initial cash. A key Leo aide, Sarah Field, would come aboard to help Thomas manage the group, which they called Liberty Central.”
News
Lindsey Graham Is Not Out of the Woods Yet and There’s ‘A Possibility He’d Be Charged Federally’: Legal Expert
During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show,” former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade suggested Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is not off the hook because Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not indict him and that he could be looking at a federal indictment.
Reacting to the special grand jury report released on Friday that revealed that 17 out of 20 grand jurors voted to indict the high-profile South Carolina Republican, McQuade said Graham, if he hasn’t already, might want to look for an immunity deal.
As she explained, Graham seems to have “some criminal exposure.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
With Phang speculating Graham could be asked to testify in the RICO trials of Donald Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, the former prosecutor stated, “He may want to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.”
“The fact that this special grand jury recommended that he be indicted, it does indicate that he has some criminal exposure here,” she continued. “So it could be that his lawyer requests immunity for him to testify. If that is not received, then he may refuse to testify and then, when you’ve got these two different cases pending, the federal, case and state case, you have to worry about, even if Fani Willis isn’t going to charge you there’s a possibility he’d be charged federally.”
“And so, because of that exposure, it may be some of these witnesses demand immunity before they agreed to testify and waived their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination,” she stated before adding, “So in other words, they may not all be done yet.”
Watch below or at the link.
