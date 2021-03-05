Sinema Slammed After Spokesperson Says It’s Sexist to Discuss Her ‘Thumbs Down’ Vote Against $15 Minimum Wage

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) on Friday offered up a dramatic “thumbs down” vote on increasing the minimum wage to $15, which NCRM and other news outlets reported. While she was one of eight Democrats to vote against the legislation, she was the only one to mimic the late Republican Senator John McCain, also of Arizona, who famously stopped Republicans from killing ObamaCare.

Sinema was also the only one to bring cake to the Senate floor, giving her critics ample ammunition to compare her to Marie Antoinette.

But now Senator Sinema is fighting back.

According to HuffPost, Sinema’s spokesperson says it’s sexist to discuss her thumbs down act.

“Sinema’s office responded to a question about the gesture by making the absurd claim that the inquiry is sexist,” the news outlet’s Sara Boboltz reports. “‘Commentary about a female senator’s body language, clothing, or physical demeanor does not belong in a serious media outlet,’ Hannah Hurley, a spokesperson for Sinema, told HuffPost.”

On social media news of the “sexist” claim spread quickly, and did not go over well. Some responses:

They want everyone arguing about whether it’s sexist to criticize Sinema’s thumbs down and not focusing on why ALL of these assholes, and by extension the entire Democratic Party, belong in a garbage disposal. https://t.co/oSbpWeEG8M — the good niko (@NikolasRage) March 6, 2021

Sen. Sinema really trying to say people are sexist for critiquing her thumbs down is the biggest white woman energy right now. She is privileged. The VAST majority of those making below $15 are brown and Black women. Her enthusiasm to keep people oppressed SHOULD be critiqued. — Kate Sánchez⁷ 🔜 SXSW2021 (@OhMyMithrandir) March 6, 2021

Hi @kyrstensinema the tipped minimum wage is sexist. You just voted against ending the tipped minimum wage with huge thumbs down. Care to comment? https://t.co/10FkTdozXc — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) March 6, 2021

It’s not sexist. @SenBooker is my Senator. If he ever did that on a thumbs up or down vote I’d say the same thing. @kyrstensinema is regretting being sassy for herself, the cameras, or both. She created this moment. — Talan (@TalanTweets) March 6, 2021

looking for suggestions: anyone know how to dunk on the disproportionate number of women and woc minimum wage workers without being sexist? i guess this whole thumbs down thing has been poorly received. thx, office of sen. sinema https://t.co/Aokh87BwDv https://t.co/8q4t35cfaG — dino (@dinokadich) March 6, 2021

Criticizing Sinema for gleefully giving a minimum wage hike a thumbs down = not sexist https://t.co/VodHBV7e37 — Gracie Raw (@Gracie_Raw) March 6, 2021