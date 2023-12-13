‘No Evidence’ Admits Top GOP Senator on House Biden Impeachment Inquiry

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the longest serving Republican in U.S. history, on Wednesday as the House debated an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden declared he’s seen “no evidence” of impeccable offenses.

“I’m going to take the same position I’ve taken since 2019,” declared the 90-year old president pro tempore emeritus of the United States Senate, “that all I can say is there some indication of maybe some compromise with China particularly, but I have no evidence of it.”

“I’m going to just follow the facts where they are and the facts haven’t taken me to that point where I can say that the President’s guilty of anything,” he declared.

Senator Grassley is far from the only congressional Republican who has declared they’ve seen no facts linking President Joe Biden to any criminal acts. Several have been challenged to explain why the House should formalize an impeachment investigation into President Biden.

READ MORE: Trump DC Criminal Election Subversion Trial Temporarily on Hold

Grassley has increasingly embraced Donald Trump, leading up to accepting the ex-president’s endorsement of his re-election bid in 2021. That was after he voted against convicting Trump in his second impeachment trial. Grassley later rebuked Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and for his actions surrounding the events of January 6, 2021.

But Senator Grassley has also come under fire for his apparent falsehoods about the January 6 insurrection and its participants.

Last year The American Independent reported a Grassley constituent said during a town hall: “Knowing that the FBI and Capitol Police were complicit in Jan. 6, what have you done to get the political prisoners being held in gulag conditions out on bail?”

Grassley responded, “what you said is accurate,” according to The Independent.

Wednesday’s video of Senator Grassley has garnered nearly half a million views in just hours.

Watch below or at this link.

Amazing. Chuck Grassley admits “I have no evidence … the fact haven’t taken me to that point where I can say the president is guilty of anything.” pic.twitter.com/fCuVcNLTB0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 13, 2023

READ MORE: ‘Like an Agatha Christie Novel’: Dems Slam GOP Impeachment Inquiry Push