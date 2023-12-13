Trump DC Criminal Election Subversion Trial Temporarily on Hold

As House Republicans push to open a formal impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, House Democrats are asking, “What’s the crime?”

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a former constitutional law professor who also served as the lead impeachment manager for the second impeachment of Donald Trump, mocked and berated House Republicans who have, he noted, been investigating President Joe Biden for nearly a year and have yet to uncover proof of any criminal activity or impeachable offense.

“You know, the reason mysteries are called ‘whodunits’ is because they start with a crime and then you have to try to figure out who did it,” Congressman Raskin began. “The Biden impeachment investigation isn’t a who done it. It’s a what is it? It’s like an Agatha Christie novel where the mystery is, what’s the crime, and that gets very tedious very fast.”

“After 11 months of this, no one can tell us what President Biden’s crime was much less where it happened,” the Maryland Democrat continued. “When it happened, what the motive was, who the perpetrators were, who the victims were.”

Maybe the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in Congress was yesterday in the Rules Committee, when Congressman Neguse kept asking Congressman Reschenthaler what the crime was, and Reschenthaler, who’s not on the Oversight Committee, and is apparently just waking up to the joke, kept saying he didn’t know what it was, but that’s why we need an impeachment investigation to find out, and Neguse kept asking him,’ but what will the impeachment investigation be looking for?’ And finally Reschenthaler said, ‘a high crime or misdemeanor’ and Neguse said, ‘Yes, but which one?’ ”

Raskin was referring to this exchange, just one of several where Republicans were unable to provide a legitimate reason to open a formal impeachment inquiry.Raskin reminded his colleagues that as the congressman who prosecuted the impeachment of Donald Trump, there was “a real impeachment investigation of a real presidential offense, the incitement of a violent political insurrection against this Congress, against the Vice President of the United States, against the Constitution and against the election of 2020.”

“We did not need Sherlock Holmes and a magnifying glass to find the presidential crime with Donald Trump. It came right into this House and smashed us in the face.”

Hey went on to note that Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer “has collected a mountain of evidence over the last 11 months, tens of thousands of pages of documents, dozens of hours of interviews with government officials, but all of it clearly shows that Joe Biden committed no crime.”

Watch the clip below or at this link.