Republican Desperately Backtracks After Calling Impeachment a ‘Political Exercise’

Republican House members intend to vote on impeaching President Joe Biden soon, but they’re already putting their collective feet in their mouths.

According to the Washington Post, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) confessed that the impeachment was nothing more than politics.

“Now we have a situation where the standard of impeachment has been lowered to such a degree that, again, it’s merely at this point a political exercise,” he said.

He then quickly added: “Not that this is a political exercise, but the bar has been lowered.”

Raw Story spoke with lawmakers on Tuesday about the impeachment— with a mishmash of answers. Some downplayed the fact that it was an “inquiry” at all. Others played it up, saying it was a serious “impeachment inquiry.”

Things got worse on Wednesday morning when Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and James Comer (R-KY) couldn’t navigate questions from reporters about how payments for his son’s truck put him in some sort of bribery scheme that involved billions of dollars.

ALSO READ: Mention ‘Liz Cheney 2024’ and things get very, very awkward on Capitol Hill

The day has been filled with Republicans bragging that the impeachment was politically related.

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), one of Donald Trump’s strongest allies in the House, was asked by a cameraman about the overall goals of the impeachment.

“All I can say is: Donald J. Trump 2024, baby!” Nehls cheered.Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO), who served as one of the lawyers in the Donald Trump impeachment, pressed Reschenthaler on what crimes they were alleging in the impeachment. The Republican refused to answer, claiming he’d “explain it” later.