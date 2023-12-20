I’ll Let the Court Make That Decision’: Biden Won’t Weigh in on Trump 14th Amendment Case

Keeping with his long-standing policy of not commenting on legal matters and respecting the separation of powers, President Joe Biden on Wednesday refused to weigh in on Tuesday’s Colorado Supreme Court bombshell ruling kicking Donald Trump off that state’s 2024 primary ballot.

The Court ruled that Donald Trump did engage in insurrection, and that a plain reading of section three of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states he therefore is ineligible to serve as president.

“Is Trump an insurrectionist, sir?” a reporter, off-camera, asked President Biden of his likely 2024 political opponent.

“Well I think certainly it’s self-evident,” Biden replied. “You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision. But he certainly supported an insurrection. There’s no question about it. None. Zero.”

Unlike his predecessor who frequently as president often telegraphed what he wanted courts, Congress, or even administration officials to do, President Biden has refused to replicate that behavior. That policy extends to the current U.S. Dept. of Justice investigation and prosecution of his son, Hunter Biden.

President Biden was speaking from the tarmac at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. He will be addressing the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Milwaukee, Wednesday afternoon.

