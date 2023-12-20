Marjorie Taylor Greene Refloats ‘National Divorce’ After Declaring ‘Constitutional Crisis’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) doesn’t want to live in a country where Donald Trump can’t become president.

Greene took to social media on Wednesday and once again suggested that America needed a “national divorce” to separate red states from blue states, Newsweek first reported.

“America is in a constitutional crisis,” she declared on her X account. “The admin is enabling a full scale border invasion and harboring illegal migrants. The courts are engaging in judicial tyranny. The government is politically weaponized against the people. Soon national divorce may be our only option.”

This is not the first time that Greene has called for a “national divorce,” which some critics have called a euphemism for a civil war.

All the same, Greene has insisted in the past that such a “divorce” could be done without mass violence.

“Why the left and right should consider a national divorce, not a civil war but a legal agreement to separate our ideological and political disagreements by states while maintaining our legal union,” she wrote on Twitter this past February. “Tragically, I think we, the left and right, have reached irreconcilable differences.”

Among the benefits of such a divorce, Greene argued, would be that red states would be able to bar Walmart from placing “sex toys next to children’s toothbrushes.”