News
Marjorie Taylor Greene Refloats ‘National Divorce’ After Declaring ‘Constitutional Crisis’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) doesn’t want to live in a country where Donald Trump can’t become president.
Greene took to social media on Wednesday and once again suggested that America needed a “national divorce” to separate red states from blue states, Newsweek first reported.
“America is in a constitutional crisis,” she declared on her X account. “The admin is enabling a full scale border invasion and harboring illegal migrants. The courts are engaging in judicial tyranny. The government is politically weaponized against the people. Soon national divorce may be our only option.”
This is not the first time that Greene has called for a “national divorce,” which some critics have called a euphemism for a civil war.
All the same, Greene has insisted in the past that such a “divorce” could be done without mass violence.
ALSO READ: How Republicans paved the road to Texas with misogyny
“Why the left and right should consider a national divorce, not a civil war but a legal agreement to separate our ideological and political disagreements by states while maintaining our legal union,” she wrote on Twitter this past February. “Tragically, I think we, the left and right, have reached irreconcilable differences.”
Among the benefits of such a divorce, Greene argued, would be that red states would be able to bar Walmart from placing “sex toys next to children’s toothbrushes.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Majority of Americans Support Removing Trump from Colorado Ballot
A new YouGov poll finds the majority of Americans, 54%, support the Colorado Supreme Court’s Tuesday decision that Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on that state’s 2024 primary ballot, because he engaged in insurrection. In a further hit to the twice-impeached former president, the poll found barely more than one-third, just 35%, disagreed with that ruling.
Participants were asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that Donald Trump can’t appear on the state’s 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot because his actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 takeover of the Capitol amount to insurrection or rebellion against the United States?”
A whopping 84% of Democrats, 48% of independents, and even almost one in four Republicans, 24%, agreed with the decision to remove Trump.
READ MORE: Kellyanne Conway Says Dems All Drive EVs, Get Abortions, and Think About January 6 Every Day
In a further blow to the ex-president, 38% strongly agreed with the ruling, while just 28% strongly disagreed.
Meanwhile, nearly six in ten Republicans, 58%, believe the U.S. Supreme Court will reverse the Colorado court’s decision. Overall, less than half of all Americans, 43%, think the Supreme Court will overrule the state Supreme Court, but just 23% think the Supreme Court will uphold it. One-third (34%) of Americans are unsure.
Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal on Tuesday predicted the U.S. Supreme Court will take the case and uphold the Colorado ruling.
News
Kellyanne Conway Says Dems All Drive EVs, Get Abortions, and Think About January 6 Every Day
Pollster turned Trump 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway attacked Democrats on Wednesday while promoting the claim the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling removing Donald Trump from that state’s 2024 primary ballot is “in doubt.”
“I just think that Democrats wake up every morning,” she said as a contributor on Fox News, “and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6, 2021. The date never changes. And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion.”
“Oh my God,” exclaimed a Fox News co-host as they laughed.
“I just described the Democratic Party to you in seven seconds,” she declared. “That’s it. That’s what I see.”
READ MORE: US Supreme Court Will Uphold Trump Disqualification Predicts Top Legal Expert
Her remarks were not well-received.
“The electric vehicle dig is a particularly funny and ironic one given the entire GOP now worships at the altar of [Elon] Musk,” MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan responded.
Former GOP congressman Joe Walsh, now host of the “White Flag with Joe Walsh” podcast, wrote: “I’m not a Democrat, but yes, I’m guilty. Every day I think about January 6th. At least once every day I think about how an American President actually led an insurrection, how he led a violent attempt to overthrow an American election. Because I think that’s a really big deal, and we can never let it happen again.”
Watch below or at this link.
Kellyanne: I think Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6th. The date never changes. And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion. pic.twitter.com/fffuat7BVR
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2023
News
I’ll Let the Court Make That Decision’: Biden Won’t Weigh in on Trump 14th Amendment Case
Keeping with his long-standing policy of not commenting on legal matters and respecting the separation of powers, President Joe Biden on Wednesday refused to weigh in on Tuesday’s Colorado Supreme Court bombshell ruling kicking Donald Trump off that state’s 2024 primary ballot.
The Court ruled that Donald Trump did engage in insurrection, and that a plain reading of section three of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states he therefore is ineligible to serve as president.
“Is Trump an insurrectionist, sir?” a reporter, off-camera, asked President Biden of his likely 2024 political opponent.
“Well I think certainly it’s self-evident,” Biden replied. “You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision. But he certainly supported an insurrection. There’s no question about it. None. Zero.”
READ MORE: Colorado GOP to Scrap Primary System and Move to Caucuses If Trump Disqualification Stands
Unlike his predecessor who frequently as president often telegraphed what he wanted courts, Congress, or even administration officials to do, President Biden has refused to replicate that behavior. That policy extends to the current U.S. Dept. of Justice investigation and prosecution of his son, Hunter Biden.
President Biden was speaking from the tarmac at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. He will be addressing the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Milwaukee, Wednesday afternoon.
Watch below or at this link.
Q: Is Trump an insurrectionist, sir?
President Biden: “It’s self-evident. You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision. But he certainly supported an insurrection. There’s no question about it. None. Zero.” pic.twitter.com/kREbFSDbyV
— CSPAN (@cspan) December 20, 2023
Trending
- News3 days ago
DeSantis Says Trump Not a Danger to Democracy and Should Have Gone Further
- News3 days ago
‘GoFundMe’: Experts Say Clarence Thomas Being ‘Sponsored by Billionaires’ Is ‘Bribery’
- News2 days ago
McConnell Invokes His Wife When Asked About Trump’s Hitlerian ‘Blood Poisoning’ Remarks
- News2 days ago
Florida Bill Banning Pride Flag Would Make Showing Support for LGBTQ People a ‘Political Viewpoint’
- News2 days ago
‘Absolute Disaster’: Multiple Devastating Reports Reveal DeSantis in Deep Trouble
- News3 days ago
‘What’s Wrong With Him?’: Lindsey Graham Buried by MSNBC’s Mika Over Latest Trump Defense
- News3 days ago
Pope Declares Same-Sex Unions Can Be Blessed by the Church in ‘Radical Change’: Report
- News1 day ago
US Supreme Court Will Uphold Trump Disqualification Predicts Top Legal Expert