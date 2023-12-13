Hunter Biden Delivers Impassioned Speech on Capitol Hill Blasting ‘MAGA’ GOP: Full Remarks

Hunter Biden accused “MAGA” Republicans of lying and blasted the “unrelenting Trump attack machine” in a passionate speech on Capitol Hill to set the record straight on his business dealings and personal finances after House GOP committee chairs refused his offer to testify before Congress in public. The chairs threatened him with contempt of Congress if he did not testify behind closed doors.

“Let me state as clearly as I can,” the President’s son stated unequivocally Wednesday morning, minutes after he was scheduled to testify (videos below). “My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma. Not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist.”

Republicans have been trying to use the Hunter Biden’s business dealings as an bridge to impeach President Joe Biden, but have been unable to provide any actual proof against the President of any criminal acts or impeachable offenses.

In his remarks, Hunter Biden acknowledged he had been “extremely irresponsible” with his finances. “But to suggest that is grounds for an impeachment inquiry is beyond the absurd. It’s shameless. There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business. Because it did not happen.”

And he accused House Republicans of lying: “They have lied over and over about every aspect of my personal and professional life. So much so that their lies have become the false facts believed by too many people.”

He began by saying, “I’m here today to make sure that the House committees’ illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence, and lies.”

“And, I’m here today to acknowledge that I’ve made mistakes in my life, and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded. For that, I’m responsible. For that, I’m accountable. And for that, I’m making amends,” the President’s son defiantly declared in his six-minute remarks.

“But I’m also here today to correct how the MAGA right has portrayed me for their political purposes. I am first and foremost a son, a father, a brother, and a husband, from a loving and supportive family. I’m proud to have earned degrees from Georgetown University and Law School. I’m proud of my legal career and business career. I’m proud of my time serving on a dozen different boards of directors. And I’m proud of my efforts to forge global business relationships.”

“For six years, MAGA Republicans, including members of the House committees who are in a closed door session session right now, have impugned my character, invaded my privacy, attacked my wife, my children, my family, and my friends. They have ridiculed my struggle with addiction. They belittled my recovery, and they have tried to dehumanize me, all to embarrass and damage my father who has devoted his entire public life to service. For six years, I’ve been the target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine shouting, ‘Where’s Hunter?’ Well, here’s my answer: I am here.”

“During my battle with addiction, my parents were there for me. They literally saved my life. They helped me in ways that I will never be able to repay, and of course they would never expect me to.”

“And in the depths of my addiction, I was extremely irresponsible with my finances. But to suggest that is grounds for an impeachment inquiry is beyond the absurd. It’s shameless. There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business. Because it did not happen.”

Referring to the chairs of the House Committees on Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means, Hunter Biden declared: “James Comer, Jim Jordan, Jason Smith and their colleagues have distorted the facts. By cherry-picking lines from a bank statement, manipulating texts I sent, editing the testimony of my friends and former business partners, and misstating personal information that was stolen from me. There is no fairness or decency in what these Republicans are doing.”

“They have lied over and over about every aspect of my personal and professional life. So much so that their lies have become the false facts believed by too many people.”

“No matter how many times it is debunked, they continue to insist that my father’s support of Ukraine against Russia is the result of a non-existent bribe. They displayed naked photos of me during an Oversight hearing. And they have taken the light of my dad’s love, the light of my dad’s love for me, and it presented it as darkness.”

“They have no shame. These same committee chairmen have engaged in unprecedented political interference, in what would have already been a five-year investigation of me. Yet, here I am, Mr. Chairman, taking up your offer, when you said, ‘We can bring these people in for depositions, or committee hearings, whichever they choose.’ Well, I’ve chosen I’m here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the committee’s legitimate questions. Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry, or hear what I have to say.”

Watch the video below or at this link.