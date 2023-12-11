News
Clarence Thomas Vehemently Objects to LGBTQ Conversion Therapy Case Denial by SCOTUS
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear a case challenging the state of Washington’s law banning anti-LGBTQ conversion therapy for minors, but in the 6-3 decision Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Clarence Thomas said they would have taken the case. Justice Thomas vehemently objected to the Court’s decision, using his dissent to declare the practice – denounced as dangerous by major medical organizations and as torture by organizations and some who have been subjected to it – a First Amendment issue.
NBC News reports, “the court left in place a state law that bars therapists from counseling minors to change sexual orientation or gender identity, a practice favored by some conservatives.”
Conversion therapy, which experts say is unsuccessful and has been labeled child abuse or fraud, aims to change an LGBTQ individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
The Human Rights Campaign has published the statements of 15 medical groups’ positions against conversion therapy, and of a coalition of medical, mental health, education, and religious groups also opposing the practice.
Courthouse News, reporting on the Court’s refusal to take up the case, noted, “State lawmakers enacted the law to protect the physical and psychological well-being of minors, including lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth. A 2018 study found that over 60% of children who received conversion therapy attempted suicide.”
When accepting or denying a case for review, Supreme Court justices are under no obligation to identify their vote by name, much less submit legal arguments for their positions, but on this issue Justice Thomas included a multiple-page dissent.
Thomas insisted conversion therapy is an issue of free speech, despite that methods used in the U.S. and around the world can range from talk therapy to medication, surgery, electro-shock “therapy,” and even “physical and psychological violence” according to a statement opposing conversion therapy from the Independent Forensic Expert Group on Conversion Therapy.
“There is little question that SB 5722 regulates speech and therefore implicates the First Amendment. True, counseling is a form of therapy, but it is conducted solely through speech,” Thomas wrote in his dissent. “A law that restricts speech based on its content or viewpoint is presumptively unconstitutional and may be upheld only if the state can prove that the law is narrowly tailored to serve compelling state interests.”
Justice Thomas did not appear to consider the state’s primary role and compelling interest in protecting minors.
He also wrongly claimed, “under SB 5722, licensed counselors cannot voice anything other than the state-approved opinion on minors with gender dysphoria without facing punishment.”
CNN reports, “Under the law, a licensed therapist can discuss conversion therapy with minors or recommend it be performed by others such as a religious counselor, but a licensed therapist cannot perform it.”
Ignoring the numerous statements, studies, and positions of experts that conversion therapy is both unsuccessful in its aims and dangerous to the health of those who undergo the discredited practice, Justice Thomas wrote that under the Washington state law known as SB 5722, “licensed counselors can speak with minors about gender dysphoria, but only if they convey the state-approved message of encouraging minors to explore their gender identities.”
“Expressing any other message is forbidden—even if the counselor’s clients ask for help to accept their biological sex,” he continued. “That is viewpoint-based and content-based discrimination in its purest form. As a result, SB 5722 is presumptively unconstitutional, and the state must show that it can survive strict scrutiny before enforcing it.”
Justice Thomas also appeared to invite additional challenges to laws banning conversion therapy, which now exist in 22 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Movement Advancement Project.
“Although the Court declines to take this particular case, I have no doubt that the issue it presents will come before the Court again. When it does, the Court should do what it should have done here: grant certiorari to consider what the First Amendment requires,” Thomas wrote.
Issuing only a short statement that he agreed with Justice Thomas’ decision, Justice Alito called the case “a question of national importance.”
“It is beyond dispute that these laws restrict speech, and all restrictions on speech merit careful scrutiny,” he added.
In 2020, the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law reported on a study that found “non-transgender LGB people who experienced conversion therapy were almost twice as likely to think about suicide and to attempt suicide compared to their peers who hadn’t experienced conversion therapy.”
Trump Not Biden Got Money From More Than 12 Countries Dem Reveals as GOP Drafts Impeachment Inquiry
As House Republicans race to cobble together legislation to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Democrats are pointing to ex-President Donald Trump, who appears to have engaged in the activity the GOP is accusing the current president of, despite having spent almost a year and been unable to provide any actual proof.
Republicans, who are pushing to hold an impeachment inquiry vote on Wednesday, claim that President Joe Biden took money from foreign countries via his son Hunter’s business dealings. They have, as some Re[ublicans admit, found no direct proof of their allegations.
But as U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM) told House Republicans during the Rules Committee markup of the legislation on Tuesday, Donald Trump actually did take money from foreign countries during his time – as President – a claim even Republicans have not made against Biden.
Referring to Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer, who testified in a closed-door session before the House Oversight Committee, Congresswoman Fernandez explained, “if you actually look at that transcript, Mr. Archer was very clear that while the father [Joe Biden] may have talked to his son, they never ever talked about business.”
“They never ever talked about financial matters,” she continued. “And in contrast, when we were looking at issues about family business, I would like to enter into the record. Mr. Chairman, I seek consent to enter into the record, a [unrecognizable] that says Trump taxes show foreign income for more than a dozen countries.”
Rep. Fernandez appeared to be referring to a Politico article from December of 2022 that says: “Donald Trump’s tax returns show the former president received income from more than a dozen countries during his time in office, highlighting a string of potential conflicts of interest.”
“Trump’s returns,” Politico had added, “disclosed income from 2015 to 2020 from a wide range of foreign countries, including Canada, Panama, the Caribbean island of Saint Martin, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, among others.”
Fernandez explained, “I think this is our objection. I think that it is important you are making a big deal of the fact that Joe, that Joe Biden, as a private citizen, a lot of these things that you’re talking about happened when Joe Biden was a private citizen, but more importantly, that his brother and his son were separate.”
“They did not have, their businesses were not commingled. It’s very clear from the evidence that they were separate. They were not the same. In contrast, we know from this article that says, Trump’s tax show foreign income, ‘Donald Trump’s tax returns show the former president received income from more than a dozen countries during his time in office,'” she said, emphasizing the fact that some of that income came while Trump was President.
Watch below or at this link.
Rep. Leger Fernández contrasts the lack of evidence of Biden corruption with the fact that Trump received income from more than a dozen countries *while he was in office* pic.twitter.com/7Jii4sXZuK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2023
GOP Votes Down Making Impeachment Inquiry ‘Transparent’ After Speaker Pledges ‘Transparency’
House Republicans moving quickly to finalize legislation for Wednesday’s expected vote on opening a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Tuesday voted against an amendment requiring the inquiry to be “open and transparent,” despite Speaker Mike Johnson’s pledge earlier Tuesday “to undertake this process methodically and transparently.”
Speaker Johnson, pushing for the vote on an impeachment inquiry despite even some House Republicans admitting there is a complete lack of proof of impeachable offenses, published an op-ed in USA Today Tuesday morning.
“Evidence against Biden can’t be ignored. We’re pursuing impeachment inquiry,” the Speaker wrote. “House Republicans understand that to begin to rebuild Americans’ trust in the Congress, we owe it to the people to undertake this process methodically and transparently.”
On Tuesday in the House Rules Committee meeting drafting the impeachment inquiry, Ranking Member Jim McGovern (D-MA) said, “all we’re asking for is the gentleman to put back in the words ‘open and transparent.’ For some reason Republicans deliberately removed it. None of us can figure out why.”
At that point, Rules Committee Chair Tom Cole (R-OK) called the vote, and Republicans, who have the majority, voted down the amendment to require the impeachment inquiry to be “open and transparent.”
Watch below or at this link.
Republicans vote down an amendment calling for “open and transparent” impeachment inquiry proceedings pic.twitter.com/KZI7JRrDdk
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2023
White Supremacist Who Dined With Trump Calls for ‘Death Penalty’ for Non-Christians: Report
Last year Donald Trump dined with two anti-Semites, Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, at his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence, drawing massive outrage while revealing to many Americans for the first time who Fuentes is: a white supremacist, Christian nationalist, anti-LGBTQ, authoritarian extremist who supports Trump’s “America First” doctrine.
In his livestream show on Sunday titled, “The Great Replacement is about White GENOCIDE,” Fuentes called for the “death penalty” for non-Christians, according to Right Wing Watch (video below). “Antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist Nick Fuentes says that when his America First movement takes power, all non-Christians will be executed,” RWW reported.
NCRM has located the full video and is publishing a longer version of Fuentes’ remarks.
“There is an occult element at the high levels of society, and specifically among the Jews, and you know, whenever I see that stuff that just makes me want to proclaim louder and more firmly and more rigidly that it is nothing other than Jesus Christ. No, no pagan stuff, no false gods, no deities, no demons. It is Jesus Christ and we need to start saying that name,” Fuentes said.
“It’s the name Jesus, talk about it, say it. Pray to Him, talk about the sacrifice on the cross, that’s the answer. Because so many of the people that are perpetrating the lies and the destruction on the country, they are evil doers. They are people that worship false gods, they are people that practice magic or rituals or whatever, and more than anything those people need to be, when we take power, they need to be given the death penalty. Straight up. And, I’m far more concerned about that than I am about even non-white people or mass migration.”
“These people that are that are communing with demons and engaging in this sort of witchcraft and stuff, and these people that are suppressing the name Christ and suppressing Christianity, they must be absolutely annihilated when we take power, I’m not calling for political violence, but that cannot have any quarter in our society.”
While the start of the segment was about the occult, Fuentes quickly turned his remarks to promoting an oppressive, authoritarian version of what he calls Christianity.
“We need to put up we need to put up a crucifix in every home, in every room in every school and every government office to signal Christ’s reign over our country,” Fuentes declared. “Not that God needs it, but it must be outwardly expressed from the interior, that this is God’s country. This is Jesus’s country. This is not the domain of atheists or devil worshipers or perfidious Jews. This is Christ’s country,” he said, adding those who are “agnostic” cannot be part of his “America First” movement. “No, you must be a Christian. And you must submit to Christianity.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated Fuentes a white nationalist extremist “who advocates pulling the Republican Party further to the extreme far-right end of the political spectrum. An outspoken admirer of fascists such as Mussolini, Fuentes emerged as an influential figure on the national stage during the now-infamous ‘Stop the Steal’ movement, which relied on misinformation to falsely claim that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election and sought to overturn the results of it.”
In October, after Fuentes had reportedly visited a top Texas GOP donor for several hours, creating a massive firestorm, The Texas Tribune reported, “Fuentes, 25, often praises Adolf Hitler and questions whether the Holocaust happened. He has called for a ‘holy war’ against Jews and compared the 6 million killed by the Nazis to cookies being baked in an oven. He wants the U.S. government under authoritarian, ‘Catholic Taliban rule,’ and has been vocal about his disdain for women, Muslims, the LGBTQ+ community and others.”
The Intercept’s Prep Thakker responded to the video of Fuentes’ remarks, declaring it, “An unambiguous call for religious genocide, namely against Jewish people, by the dinner guest of the Republican front runner for President of the United States. Will there be congressional hearings? Breathless, wall to wall coverage in nearly every major U.S. news outlet?”
Writer and activist Elad Nehorai responded by blasting the House Republican Conference chair Elise Stefanik, saying she “wants you to vote for the presidential candidate who sat down with Fuentes for dinner.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) wrote: “THIS scumbag is who Trump invited to his place at Mar-a-Lago for dinner. Trump is not fit to be President.”
Attorney and Adjunct Professor of Philosophy teaching Ethics, Richard Kalish, warned, “This is a clear, word for word echo of Nazi Germany.”
Watch the short clip below or at this link.
Antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist Nick Fuentes says that when his America First movement takes power, all non-Christians will be executed: “When we take power, they need to be given the death penalty … They must be absolutely annihilated when we take power.” pic.twitter.com/V9nVJC8Xf6
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 11, 2023
