News
Mike Johnson’s Stepmom Calls Out His ‘Extremist Stance’ on Religion: ‘It’s Crazy’
House speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has described his firefighter father’s survival in a 1984 explosion as “an actual miracle” that was pivotal in his own religious faith, but his stepmother is now calling out his inaction on a related issue that had become his late father’s passion in life.
Patrick Johnson joined a local community environmental group in Shreveport, Louisiana, working to fight a federal government plan for an open-air burn of 15 million pounds of toxic munitions, which would have sent massive amounts of known carcinogens into the open air, but his son did nothing to help as he entered the state legislature, reported The Guardian.
“His father and I went to him and said: ‘Mike you need to get involved in this, this is really important, your family really lives at Ground Zero,’” said Janis Gabriel, who was married to Johnson’s father. “We basically begged him to say something, to someone, somewhere.”
Gabriel, who met Patrick Johnson in 2013 when he was a student at her Daoist center to practice tai chi and qigong martial arts, said a tense exchange followed as they pleaded with the newly elected state legislator for help.
“He just wasn’t interested,” Gabriel said. “He had other things to do. He was never interested in environmental things. It just blew my mind that he wouldn’t give five minutes of his time to the effort. He basically shut us down.”
The elder Johnson had survived an industrial explosion that killed a fellow firefighter when his son was 12, and the event became pivotal in both men’s lives, but Gabriel says the congressman’s religious faith peeled him away from the environmental concerns that his father was passionate about before his death from cancer in 2016.
“It speaks to those religious beliefs,” Gabriel said. “‘Don’t take care of the environment because we have a finite amount of time here and God will take care of you.’ It’s crazy.”
A spokeswoman for Johnson disputed Gabriel’s characterization of the exchange but declined to elaborate, but a close friend of his father said he never accepted invitations to any of the citizen meetings they organized as local campaigning picked up against the burns at nearby Camp Minden.
“He stayed as far away from it as possible,” said Ron Hagar, a friend of the elder Johnson and chairman of the Citizens Advisory Group. “He had no sense of responsibility to stand up for the people he’s representing.”
The 72-year-old Gabriel moved out of state after her husband died but exchanged occasional messages and cards with his son, but she said the elder Johnson was “acutely aware of the environment” and “certainly didn’t agree” with Mike Johnson’s “extremist stance” on Christianity, but he accepted it.
She also noted that the disagreed over support for Donald Trump, who was first elected the same year Patrick Johnson died.
Image: Mike Johnson Gives National Bible Week Speech, 2017
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘No Evidence’ Admits Top GOP Senator on House Biden Impeachment Inquiry
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the longest serving Republican in U.S. history, on Wednesday as the House debated an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden declared he’s seen “no evidence” of impeccable offenses.
“I’m going to take the same position I’ve taken since 2019,” declared the 90-year old president pro tempore emeritus of the United States Senate, “that all I can say is there some indication of maybe some compromise with China particularly, but I have no evidence of it.”
“I’m going to just follow the facts where they are and the facts haven’t taken me to that point where I can say that the President’s guilty of anything,” he declared.
Senator Grassley is far from the only congressional Republican who has declared they’ve seen no facts linking President Joe Biden to any criminal acts. Several have been challenged to explain why the House should formalize an impeachment investigation into President Biden.
READ MORE: Trump DC Criminal Election Subversion Trial Temporarily on Hold
Grassley has increasingly embraced Donald Trump, leading up to accepting the ex-president’s endorsement of his re-election bid in 2021. That was after he voted against convicting Trump in his second impeachment trial. Grassley later rebuked Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and for his actions surrounding the events of January 6, 2021.
But Senator Grassley has also come under fire for his apparent falsehoods about the January 6 insurrection and its participants.
Last year The American Independent reported a Grassley constituent said during a town hall: “Knowing that the FBI and Capitol Police were complicit in Jan. 6, what have you done to get the political prisoners being held in gulag conditions out on bail?”
Grassley responded, “what you said is accurate,” according to The Independent.
Wednesday’s video of Senator Grassley has garnered nearly half a million views in just hours.
Watch below or at this link.
Amazing. Chuck Grassley admits “I have no evidence … the fact haven’t taken me to that point where I can say the president is guilty of anything.” pic.twitter.com/fCuVcNLTB0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 13, 2023
READ MORE: ‘Like an Agatha Christie Novel’: Dems Slam GOP Impeachment Inquiry Push
News
Trump DC Criminal Election Subversion Trial Temporarily on Hold
The trial of Donald Trump on charges he attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election is now temporarily on hold as an appellate court reviews the ex-president’s claim he cannot be prosecuted for actions he took while he was President. The case is scheduled to go to trial on March 4, 2024.
“Judge Tanya Chutkan has granted Donald Trump’s request for a stay of all proceedings in his DC criminal case, writing that Trump’s appeal on presidential immunity grounds has forced her hand. All pending deadlines and court dates in that case will be stayed,” reports MSNBC’s Ali Velshi.
National security attorney Bradley Moss says Judge Chutkan issuing the stay was expected. “However, she warns the parties she is not vacating any deadlines. If the case gets sent back to her she will decide at that time how to manage the trial calendar for remaining issues.”
READ MORE: ‘Like an Agatha Christie Novel’: Dems Slam GOP Impeachment Inquiry Push
“Judge Chutkan agrees that she no longer has jurisdiction over Trump case while his immunity appeal is pending,” notes Politico’s Kyle Cheney. “Chutkan adds, however, that the stay does not prevent her from enforcing his conditions of release, protective orders and gag order.”
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin, on-air, noted the D.C. Court off Appeals generally does not move quickly, but she added the U.S. Supreme Court, which is also reviewing Trump’s immunity claim, is now more likely to move faster.
Trump had asked the D.C. appellate court to review his immunity claim. Special Counsel Jack Smith in a surprise move on Tuesday, which the ex-president opposes, then asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on Trump’s immunity claim.
Trump is facing 91 felony charges in total, including four in this case. One of the charges includes conspiracy to defraud the United States.
News
‘Like an Agatha Christie Novel’: Dems Slam GOP Impeachment Inquiry Push
As House Republicans push to open a formal impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, House Democrats are asking, “What’s the crime?”
U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a former constitutional law professor who also served as the lead impeachment manager for the second impeachment of Donald Trump, mocked and berated House Republicans who have, he noted, been investigating President Joe Biden for nearly a year and have yet to uncover proof of any criminal activity or impeachable offense.
“You know, the reason mysteries are called ‘whodunits’ is because they start with a crime and then you have to try to figure out who did it,” Congressman Raskin began. “The Biden impeachment investigation isn’t a who done it. It’s a what is it? It’s like an Agatha Christie novel where the mystery is, what’s the crime, and that gets very tedious very fast.”
“After 11 months of this, no one can tell us what President Biden’s crime was much less where it happened,” the Maryland Democrat continued. “When it happened, what the motive was, who the perpetrators were, who the victims were.”
READ MORE: Hunter Biden Delivers Impassioned Speech on Capitol Hill Blasting ‘MAGA’ GOP: Full Remarks
Maybe the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in Congress was yesterday in the Rules Committee, when Congressman Neguse kept asking Congressman Reschenthaler what the crime was, and Reschenthaler, who’s not on the Oversight Committee, and is apparently just waking up to the joke, kept saying he didn’t know what it was, but that’s why we need an impeachment investigation to find out, and Neguse kept asking him,’ but what will the impeachment investigation be looking for?’ And finally Reschenthaler said, ‘a high crime or misdemeanor’ and Neguse said, ‘Yes, but which one?’ ”
Raskin was referring to this exchange, just one of several where Republicans were unable to provide a legitimate reason to open a formal impeachment inquiry.Raskin reminded his colleagues that as the congressman who prosecuted the impeachment of Donald Trump, there was “a real impeachment investigation of a real presidential offense, the incitement of a violent political insurrection against this Congress, against the Vice President of the United States, against the Constitution and against the election of 2020.”
“We did not need Sherlock Holmes and a magnifying glass to find the presidential crime with Donald Trump. It came right into this House and smashed us in the face.”
Hey went on to note that Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer “has collected a mountain of evidence over the last 11 months, tens of thousands of pages of documents, dozens of hours of interviews with government officials, but all of it clearly shows that Joe Biden committed no crime.”
Watch the clip below or at this link.
“After 11 months of this, no one can tell us what President Biden’s crime was, where it happened, when it happened, what the motive was, who the perpetrators or victims were.”
—RM @RepRaskin on the absurdity of Republicans’ sham impeachment drive pic.twitter.com/cxzMp4iplo
— Oversight Committee Democrats (@OversightDems) December 13, 2023
Trending
- News3 days ago
Clarence Thomas Vehemently Objects to LGBTQ Conversion Therapy Case Denial by SCOTUS
- News2 days ago
‘Ballsy Move’: Experts Praise Special Counsel for Not Playing Trump’s ‘Stupid Reindeer Games’
- News2 days ago
Republicans Are Secretly Meeting With Allies of ‘Putin’s Buddy’ Orbán to End Ukraine Aid: Report
- News2 days ago
White Supremacist Who Dined With Trump Calls for ‘Death Penalty’ for Non-Christians: Report
- News1 day ago
GOP Votes Down Making Impeachment Inquiry ‘Transparent’ After Speaker Pledges ‘Transparency’
- News1 day ago
Watch These Republicans Try and Fail to Explain Why They Support GOP’s Biden Impeachment Inquiry
- News3 days ago
‘His Own Worst Enemy’: These Liabilities Could Sink Trump if He’s the Nominee
- News2 days ago
Jack Smith Asks SCOTUS to Rule on Major Trump Claim in ‘Unexpected Move’