‘Huge, Systematic Plot’: Trump’s Detroit Audio ‘Sounds Like a Classic Case of Bribery’ Say Experts
Legal and political experts are responding to Thursday night’s bombshell news of secret recordings of then-President Donald Trump, two weeks after the 2020 election, allegedly personally pressuring two Wayne County, Michigan election officials to not certify the results for Joe Biden. It “sounds like a classic case of bribery,” says one expert, and is being called a “huge, systemic plot” to “seize power despite losing an election,” by another.
“We’ve got to fight for our country,” Trump told the two officials, called “canvassers,” in the November 17, 2020 recordings, according to The Detroit News which broke the story. “We can’t let these people take our country away from us.”
Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, also on the call with Trump, at one point reportedly told the two officials, “If you can go home tonight, do not sign it,” referring to the certification documents. “We will get you attorneys.”
Trump added, “We’ll take care of that.”
Those were not the outgoing president’s only remarks.
“Trump said Republicans had been ‘cheated on this election’ and ‘everybody knows Detroit is crooked as hell,’ according to the recordings,” The Detroit News reports. “Trump told Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, the two GOP Wayne County canvassers, they’d look ‘terrible’ if they signed the documents after they first voted in opposition and then later in the same meeting voted to approve certification of the county’s election results, according to the recordings.”
“How can anybody sign something when you have more votes than people?” Trump also said on the recordings, a false claim.
The following morning Trump repeated that claim on social media, and appeared to have specific knowledge of the canvassers’ intentions, calling them “harassed patriot Canvassers.”
Wayne County includes Detroit, the 29th-largest city in the U.S.
According to NCRM’s review of the Wayne County records for the 2020 election, Joe Biden won 68% of the vote in the county, or 597,170 votes. Donald Trump won 30%, or 264,553 votes.
Professor of law, MSNBC legal analyst, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance was a federal prosecutor for 25 years with a focus on prosecuting public corruption.
“Offering an official something of value (services of a lawyer) in exchange for withholding official action (certifying the Wayne County vote) sounds like a classic case of bribery under Michigan State law,” Vance wrote on X.
Offering an official something of value (services of a lawyer) in exchange for withholding official action (certifying the Wayne County vote) sounds like a classic case of bribery under Michigan State law. https://t.co/S2LjhgYY88 pic.twitter.com/BiO3uV4NIR
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 22, 2023
Professor of law Richard Painter, the former chief White House ethics lawyer, responded to the news by saying, “Michigan prosecutors should charge Trump with election fraud.”
The Atlantic’s Brian Klass is a University College London associate professor in global politics and the author of “Corruptible: Who Gets Power and How It Changes Us,” and the co-author of “How to Rig an Election.”
“Look,” Klass wrote on X in response to the news of the Trump recordings, “there was a huge, systematic plot, orchestrated by Trump, to seize power despite losing an election. It’s an attempted authoritarian power grab—an attempted dictatorship. If you vote for him again, you’re voting for a man who has tried to kill democracy—and will do so again.”
Image: Official Whte House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian via Flickr
‘Fraudulently Pimping the Big Lie’: Former Trump Attorney Says Detroit Tapes Put Him at Risk
High-profile legal powerhouse and former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb says the bombshell recordings of Donald Trump allegedly pressuring two Michigan election officials to refuse to certify the 2020 results for Joe Biden could put both the ex-president and Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel at risk.
Cobb earlier this week predicted Trump would win unanimously at the U.S. Supreme Court when he appeals the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that found he is ineligible to be on the state’s ballot because he violated the 14th Amendment by engaging in insurrection.
“I think this case will be handled quickly. I think it could be 9-0 in the Supreme Court for Trump,” Cobb told CNN, as The Hill reported Tuesday. “I think the law is clear.”
But Cobb, who led the Trump White House’s defense in the Mueller investigation, was decidedly not in Trump’s camp on Friday.
The Detroit News Thursday night reported it had listened to four recordings of a telephone call made on November 17, 2020 – exactly two weeks after the election – during which the outgoing president pressured two Michigan “canvassers” to not certify the election in Wayne County, which includes Detroit. Joe Biden won 68% of the vote there.
READ MORE: SCOTUS Gives Trump a Hand as Justices Kick Can Down the Road on Immunity Claim
Politico reports the Trump campaign “recently highlighted” Cobb’s views on the 14th Amendment case, but the former White House attorney “told Playbook he saw the recordings as ‘likely a violation’ of the federal honest services fraud statute.”
“Also, shows the depths to which Trump personally participated in fraudulently pimping the big lie,” Cobb also told Politico, referring to Trump’s web of lies about election fraud. He added that RNC chair Ronna McDaniel “is equally exposed. Clearly, evidence going to the core conspiracies charged by the special prosecutor.”
Cobb isn’t there only one pointing the finger at Trump and McDaniel.
“To some legal analysts, the tape — in which Trump tells the canvassers to ‘fight for our country’ and McDaniel promises legal assistance — instead tells a story of bribery,” Politico reports. NCRM has also reported one legal expert says it “sounds like a classic case of bribery under Michigan State law.”
READ MORE: Majority of Americans Support Removing Trump from Colorado Ballot
Others are also calling out the RNC chair.
Veteran political consultant Karl Rove, dubbed “Bush’s brain” for catapulting George W. Bush into the White House, says both Trump and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel could be in trouble for the recorded remarks they made two weeks after the 2020 election.
“If this tape is true the former president’s created another problem for himself,” Rove told Fox News on Friday. On McDaniel, he added, “I think the chairman is in trouble here because she’s saying to them, if you agree to change your decision on certification in Wayne County, we’ll get you lawyers to stand by you. Again, I think that was highly inappropriate.”
Roberts: Is it a problem for Ronna McDaniel as well?
Rove: I think it is. I think the Chairman is in trouble here. pic.twitter.com/o7npp8hfrX
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 22, 2023
SCOTUS Gives Trump a Hand as Justices Kick Can Down the Road on Immunity Claim
The super-conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court is refusing Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request to rule on ex-president and criminal defendant Donald Trump’s claim he has “absolute immunity” and cannot be prosecuted for any crimes he may have committed during his time as President.
Smith had requested the nation’s highest court take up this question: “Whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office or is constitutionally protected from federal prosecution when he has been impeached but not convicted before the criminal proceedings begin.”
Trump is claiming both absolute immunity and ineligible for prosecution because the U.S. Senate found him not guilty after the House impeached him.
The justices’ response to Smith’s request was a short as possible: “Petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment DENIED.”
READ MORE: Police Have Sex Tape of Moms for Liberty Co-Founder With Woman: Report
At times the court will say which justices voted a certain way, or if one justice accepted or denied the request without sending to the full court.
“The court’s decision is a major blow to Smith, who made an extraordinary gamble when he asked the justices to take the rare step of skipping a federal appeals court and quickly deciding a fundamental issue in his election subversion criminal case against Trump,” CNN reported Friday afternoon.
“The public interest in a prompt resolution of this case favors an immediate, definitive decision by this Court,” Smith had said in his request, asking the justices to allow him to skip over, or “leapfrog” the appellate court. “The charges here are of the utmost gravity,” he added, in his filing, CNN had reported earlier.
Smith was counting on the nation’s highest court to rule quickly, pointing to its decision a half-century ago in another caae against another president, Richard Nixon.
“Here, the stakes are at least as high, if not higher: the resolution of the question presented is pivotal to whether the former President himself will stand trial – which is scheduled to begin less than three months in the future,” he wrote.
Questions Raised About Nikki Haley’s ‘Sudden Wealth’ as She Hides Her Tax Returns: Report
As she closes the gap in the polls between herself and Donald Trump, former Gov. Nikki Haley’s bid to become the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee is facing more scrutiny — including on a recent 11-month period where she made an estimated $2.5 million.
According to a report from the Washington Post, Haley stepped down as Trump’s U.N. ambassador in late 2018, not long after a process server attempted to serve her with papers at the United Nations building over the foreclosure of her parents’ lake house on which she was listed as a defendant.
What followed, the Post reported, was the former lawmaker trading on her high-profile to cash in through paid-for speeches, though details of what said are vague and there are questions about all of her sources of income.
That is because she has yet to release her income taxes — something she has demanded of others.
The report from the Post’s Issac Stanley-Becker noted, “In an 11-month period, ending January 2023, she earned about $2.5 million from paid speeches alone, delivered to banks, other businesses and advocacy groups, according to her disclosure. That’s more than she earned in combined salary during the eight years she spent as governor and then a presidential Cabinet member.”
The report stated that the Haley campaign has danced around questions about her paid appearances, with Stanley-Becker writing that a “Haley spokesperson said the campaign does not have transcripts of Haley’s paid speeches because most took the form of question-and-answer sessions. Haley also has not released her recent tax returns. The spokesperson said she intends to but did not respond to questions about when.”
ALSO READ: Florida judge’s son is a neo-Nazi patron: data leak
That contrasts notably with Haley in 2016 demanding, “Donald Trump, show us your tax returns!” while also dragging his 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton into the attack by complaining, “We have two presidential candidates that refuse to disclose information: Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.”
The Post’s Stanley-Becker adds, “Haley’s reversal of fortune sheds light on inconsistencies between her public posturing and personal finances. She has touted her background in accounting yet faced penalties for failing to pay taxes on time, according to state records and news reports. She has demanded transparency from political adversaries yet veiled some aspects of her own sudden wealth whilenot always maintaining bright lines between her public role and private life.”
