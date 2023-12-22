Police Have Sex Tape of Moms for Liberty Co-Founder With Woman: Report

Police have obtained a sex video of Moms for Liberty co-founder and Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler with an unidentified woman as part of their criminal investigation into a rape allegation against Christian Ziegler, her husband, according to the Florida Trident. Bridget Ziegler confirmed the married couple had a three-way sexual relationship with the woman now accusing Christian Ziegler of sexual battery.

The is the second sex tape of the Zieglers. This one shows Bridget Ziegler “engaging in sexual relations with a woman, sources said,” the Trident added. “It is not known if the woman in the video is the same woman who has alleged she was sexually assaulted by Christian Ziegler.”

Police also have a sex video, reportedly recorded by Christian Ziegler, of him with his accuser. He has claimed the sex was consensual. The Trident, the journalism arm of the Florida Center for Government Accountability, broke the news of the accusation against Christian Ziegler. In both reports it cites sources close to the police investigation.

Bridget Ziegler is a far-right activist with ties to Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who appointed her to the newly-created Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board after his public attacks on Disney. She helped draft DeSantis’ infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill which targets LGBTQ children, and stood right behind DeSantis when he signed it in a public ceremony. Bridget Ziegler is also Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis’ “best friend,” according to Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch.

Christian Ziegler is the now-embattled Florida Republican Party chairman. He has refused to resign even after the sexual battery accusation. Over the weekend state party leaders stripped him of his responsibilities and his $120,000 salary.

The far-right Moms for Liberty is a Southern Poverty Law Center designated anti-government hate group that “engages in anti-student inclusion activities and self-identifies as part of the modern parental rights movement. The group grew out of opposition to public health regulations for COVID-19, opposes LGBTQ+ and racially inclusive school curriculum, and has advocated books bans,” SPLC states.

“Moms for Liberty and its nationwide chapters combat what they consider the ‘woke indoctrination’ of children by advocating for book bans in school libraries and endorsing candidates for public office that align with the group’s views,” according to the SPLC. “They also use their multiple social media platforms to target teachers and school officials, advocate for the abolition of the Department of Education, advance a conspiracy propaganda, and spread hateful imagery and rhetoric against the LGBTQ community.”

Travis Akers, a veteran intelligence officer who is running for a seat on the Duval County, Florida school board, weighed in, writing, “Here’s the thing. I don’t care if Bridget Ziegler is bi or if she and her husband have threesomes. What I care about is that her and Moms For Liberty have made the lives of LGBTQ people a living hell and are trying to ban books about the same exact activities she participates in.”

In the past few days video of a former Florida public school student, Zander Moricz, speaking at a Sarasota School board meeting went viral, after he called for Bridget Ziegler to be fired. She has refused to resign.

'You deserve to be fired from your job because you are terrible at your job. Not because you had a threesome.' — Former student and LGBTQIA+ activist Zander Moricz called out the hypocrisy of Sarasota County School Board member and Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler.



