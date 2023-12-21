‘Blackmail’: Republican Alleges Lawmakers Compromised by Sex, Drugs or ‘Whatever You’re Into’

A far-right Republican House lawmaker is alleging some members of Congress are compromised by “women, drugs, booze,” and suggested they are being blackmailed by Russia.

“This is how it works,” U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) told far-right podcast host Benny Johnson (video below). “You’re visiting, you’re out of the country, or out of town, or you’re in a motel or a bar in D.C., and some, whatever you’re, you’re into – women or men or whatever – comes up, and they’re very attractive, and they’re laughing at your jokes and, and they, and you’re buying them a drink, next thing you know you’re in the motel room with them naked.”

“And next thing you know, you know, you’re about to make a key vote and what happens?” Burchett continued. “Some well-dressed person comes up and whispers in your ear, ‘Hey, man, there’s tapes out on you,’ or, ‘Were you in a motel room, on, whatever with whoever?’ And then you’re like, ‘uh-oh,’ and [they] said, ‘You really ought not be voting for this thing.'”

Johnson described Burchett’s description as being “BLACKMAILED.”

“You got powerful people and they write the big checks,” Rep. Burchett said. “Let’s be honest and powerful people in this country, they write the big checks, and they, you know, they’re the ones out on the tarmac when the President comes and visits, and, whichever party they’re in, they’re always either out on the tarmac or in the private room. They’re the ones that write the big checks.”

“They don’t care who’s in, they hate this country, they hate what we’re about, but they love their portfolios and they love their money more than they do anything else,” Burchett continued. “And they protect it and they protect the people that do that and by doing so, you know, the old honeypot. The Russians do that. And I’m sure members of Congress have been caught up – why in the world would good conservatives vote for crazy stuff like what we’ve been saying out of Congress?”

“If it’s women, drugs, booze, it’ll find you in D.C. and in most elected offices, and that’s what people in power influence do. And it’s just, and I’ve been in this game my whole life has been 16 years in the state legislature in Tennessee and eight years as county mayor, and now I’m in my fifth year of Congress, but it’s just it. The stakes are higher but the with the game is still the same.”

In March Congressman Burchett made headlines when he stood on the steps of the Capitol and, speaking after another mass shooting infamously declared, “We’re not gonna fix it.”

“I don’t see any role that we could do other than mess things up, honestly,” Burchett added, in response to the Nashville, TN school mass shooting where three nine-year olds and three adults were shot to death by a shooter with two AR-15 style assault rifles and a handgun.

He instead suggested more thoughts and prayers.

“As a Christian, we talk about the church. I’ve said this many times, I think we really need a revival in this country.”

Burchett is the third House Republican to make similar claims about their colleagues. Earlier this year, now-former congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) alleged lawmakers he looked up to when he was growing up shocked him by inviting him to orgies where they did drugs.

More recently, another now-former congressman, George Santos (R-NY) alleged, “I have colleagues who are more worried about getting drunk every night with the next lobbyist that they’re gonna screw and pretend like none of us know what’s going on, and sell off the American people, not show up to vote because they’re too hungover or whatever the reason is, or not show up to vote at all and just give their card out like fucking candy for someone else to vote for them.”

“This shit happens every single week,” he added.

Congressman Burchett is a member of the far-right Republican Study Committee, which has strong ties to the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Watch below or at this link.