‘Blackmail’: Republican Alleges Lawmakers Compromised by Sex, Drugs or ‘Whatever You’re Into’
A far-right Republican House lawmaker is alleging some members of Congress are compromised by “women, drugs, booze,” and suggested they are being blackmailed by Russia.
“This is how it works,” U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) told far-right podcast host Benny Johnson (video below). “You’re visiting, you’re out of the country, or out of town, or you’re in a motel or a bar in D.C., and some, whatever you’re, you’re into – women or men or whatever – comes up, and they’re very attractive, and they’re laughing at your jokes and, and they, and you’re buying them a drink, next thing you know you’re in the motel room with them naked.”
“And next thing you know, you know, you’re about to make a key vote and what happens?” Burchett continued. “Some well-dressed person comes up and whispers in your ear, ‘Hey, man, there’s tapes out on you,’ or, ‘Were you in a motel room, on, whatever with whoever?’ And then you’re like, ‘uh-oh,’ and [they] said, ‘You really ought not be voting for this thing.'”
Johnson described Burchett’s description as being “BLACKMAILED.”
“You got powerful people and they write the big checks,” Rep. Burchett said. “Let’s be honest and powerful people in this country, they write the big checks, and they, you know, they’re the ones out on the tarmac when the President comes and visits, and, whichever party they’re in, they’re always either out on the tarmac or in the private room. They’re the ones that write the big checks.”
“They don’t care who’s in, they hate this country, they hate what we’re about, but they love their portfolios and they love their money more than they do anything else,” Burchett continued. “And they protect it and they protect the people that do that and by doing so, you know, the old honeypot. The Russians do that. And I’m sure members of Congress have been caught up – why in the world would good conservatives vote for crazy stuff like what we’ve been saying out of Congress?”
“If it’s women, drugs, booze, it’ll find you in D.C. and in most elected offices, and that’s what people in power influence do. And it’s just, and I’ve been in this game my whole life has been 16 years in the state legislature in Tennessee and eight years as county mayor, and now I’m in my fifth year of Congress, but it’s just it. The stakes are higher but the with the game is still the same.”
In March Congressman Burchett made headlines when he stood on the steps of the Capitol and, speaking after another mass shooting infamously declared, “We’re not gonna fix it.”
“I don’t see any role that we could do other than mess things up, honestly,” Burchett added, in response to the Nashville, TN school mass shooting where three nine-year olds and three adults were shot to death by a shooter with two AR-15 style assault rifles and a handgun.
He instead suggested more thoughts and prayers.
“As a Christian, we talk about the church. I’ve said this many times, I think we really need a revival in this country.”
Burchett is the third House Republican to make similar claims about their colleagues. Earlier this year, now-former congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) alleged lawmakers he looked up to when he was growing up shocked him by inviting him to orgies where they did drugs.
More recently, another now-former congressman, George Santos (R-NY) alleged, “I have colleagues who are more worried about getting drunk every night with the next lobbyist that they’re gonna screw and pretend like none of us know what’s going on, and sell off the American people, not show up to vote because they’re too hungover or whatever the reason is, or not show up to vote at all and just give their card out like fucking candy for someone else to vote for them.”
“This shit happens every single week,” he added.
Congressman Burchett is a member of the far-right Republican Study Committee, which has strong ties to the National Rifle Association (NRA).
Watch below or at this link.
Rep. @TimBurchett exposes how government officials are BLACKMAILED:
“This is how it works: You’re out of the country, out of town.. and some, whatever you’re into—comes up to you, they’re very attractive and laughing at your jokes. Next thing you know, you’re in the hotel room… pic.twitter.com/o6gQ8jEjSY
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 21, 2023
‘I Fought for It’: Republican Takes Credit for $650,000 in Federal Funds From Bill She Voted Against
U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar is the latest Republican to be caught taking credit for federal funds despite voting against the legislation that provided them.
“I’m proud to have secured funding that will create hundreds of jobs and help dozens of businesses grow” in her Florida district, Congresswoman Salazar wrote on the social media site X. Her post includes photos of her signing a large mockup of a check for $650,000, and standing holding it up. “Today, I launched the BizGap program with [Florida International University] which will help small businesses with coaching, marketing, websites, and more!”
Under her signature she wrote in block letters, “U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar FL-27,” the number of her district.
As a member of @HouseSmallBiz, I’m proud to have secured funding that will create hundreds of jobs and help dozens of businesses grow in #FL27.
Today, I launched the BizGap program with @FIU which will help small businesses with coaching, marketing, websites, and more! pic.twitter.com/4K5zTy4bz3
— Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) December 18, 2023
Yet Congresswoman Salazar voted against the legislation that provided those funds to her district, as Business Insider reports:
“That bill was the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, an ‘omnibus’ spending bill that passed at the end of last year, when Democrats still controlled both the House and the Senate.”
She defended touting the $650,000 she voted against, which came from legislation passed by a Democratic House and Senate and signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden, by telling Business Insider, “I can celebrate this victory because I fought for it and put my name on this Community Funding project.”
She added, “I voted against the Omnibus because Congressional Democrats, who had full control of Congress at the time, decided to advance reckless spending for an already bloated federal government.”
Last year Congresswoman Salazar also complained about a different kind of spending.
In a video she posted to social media, the Florida Republican complained about what she called the “through the roof” cost of back-to-school shopping, falsely telling her constituents that inflation was 40%. It was 8.3% at the time of her remarks. And while she blamed “Washington” for inflation, Congresswoman Salazar also joined with every House and Senate Republican in voting that year against the Inflation Reduction Act.
Salazar is an ally of the newly-elected far-right ultra-conservative president of Argentina, Javier Milei, and has several posts of her speaking in support of him on her social media account. She also re-posted an article touting her attendance at his inauguration.
Watch Congresswoman Salazar’s video below, and her social media photos above, or both at this link.
Hoy es el primer día de clases en Miami-Dade y los precios de los útiles escolares están por las nubes. El aumento de la inflación en Miami es el resultado directo de las malas decisiones tomadas en Washington… ¡Los padres no pueden pagar esto!
pic.twitter.com/EojZWpoJe7
— María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) August 17, 2022
Fox News Hosts: ‘The Left’ Wants to Foment ‘Violence’ and ‘Civil Unrest’ With Colorado Ruling
Two of Fox News’ top hosts are suggesting “the left” and “Democrat politicians” are trying to foment “violence” and “civil unrest,” by using as a catalyst the Colorado Supreme Court’s Tuesday ruling that found because he engaged in insurrection, the U.S. Constitution prohibits Donald Trump from serving as President.
Fox News host Jesse Watters Wednesday night in a lengthy segment (video below) declared the Colorado ruling was a “judicial assassination,” “voter elimination,” a “legal coup” by “some unelected judge,” and that “four Democrats in robes stole your vote.” He later posted the photos of the four justices.
“When Democrat policies don’t make your life better, and Democrat politicians can’t persuade you to give them more time, that’s when they start suing,” Watters added. “They take it away from the voters and they just have their judges throw it.”
The Colorado case was brought by six Republican and independent voters, not by the left or Democrats – unlike Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and other Republicans who are now suggesting ways to remove President Joe Biden from the ballot.
Patrick: In fact, seeing what happened in Colorado, makes me think except we believe in democracy in Texas. Maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas pic.twitter.com/yOE90czIMB
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2023
Watters told Fox News viewers, “if you arrest your opponent four times and you’re still losing, you should resign. You shouldn’t kick them off the ballot. But MSNBC says if you don’t kick Trump off the ballot, you’re no better than a slave owner.”
READ MORE: McConnell Invokes His Wife When Asked About Trump’s Hitlerian ‘Blood Poisoning’ Remarks
“It feels like the left wants violence, because that’s where this is going. We’re being baited, so their actions are justified. That’s how it feels. The more the left overplayed their hand, the scarier this gets,” he claimed.
“Now I had a tarot card reading on Saturday night,” Watters continued. “She said I was going to have a loving and prosperous year but then I asked about politics because the reading said an injustice would happen in the fall. I asked her about Trump and she said Trump’s either gonna win, or we’re not going to have an election. Now I’m not a big tarot card guy, but then this story happens.”
“What’s it gonna do to the Republic? If we’re not allowed to vote for the man we want to because of some unelected judge, local judges banning candidates from running for president is what happens in third world countries. How are we supposed to believe the last election was honest when this election is already being stacked? Democrats scream voter suppression if you have to wait in line for an hour to vote for your candidate. Well, what do you call it when we can’t vote for your candidate at all? That’s voter intimidation. No, that’s voter elimination.”
“And while they scream democracy, Democrat lawyers are arresting America’s leading presidential candidate, raiding his house, stripping his business license, censoring his speech. Who’s the real threat to democracy?”
“Every time Trump’s arrested he becomes more powerful in the eyes of the voters,” Watters claimed, a claim Trump himself has made. “What’s gonna happen when they take him off the ballot? They’re turning Trump into the greatest political underdog America has ever witnessed. They’re setting up the greatest comeback story in American political history. They say they’re protecting us from danger. But Trump’s not a danger to us, he’s in danger to them. And Americans are starting to ask themselves why?”
READ MORE: ‘Absolute Disaster’: Multiple Devastating Reports Reveal DeSantis in Deep Trouble
“It feels like the left wants violence, because that’s where this is going. We’re being baited, so their actions are justified. That’s how it feels. The more the left overplayed their hand. The scarier this gets.”
Not to be outdone, Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday, also speaking about the Colorado Supreme Court ruling and other issues, asked: “Now at this point, given what we are seeing in the courts, at the DOJ, and even in state AG offices, and given Democrats’ ‘Trump is Hitler’ rhetoric, is it not logical, at least to consider, maybe even to assume, that some on the left are hoping to spark some type of civil unrest here?”
The New Republic labeled Ingraham’s assertion “a wild new conspiracy theory.”
And in a wild leap, she predicted, “Which would be followed, of course, by a mass crackdown on civil liberties. Or the declaration of maybe a nationwide emergency? All as a way, a protectual way, to usher in, I don’t know, nationwide mail-in voting?”
Watch Watters and Ingraham below or at this link.
WOW wait till you hear this one.. pic.twitter.com/4Q7T1FtRvz
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 21, 2023
‘Utmost Gravity’: Special Counsel Urges SCOTUS to Resolve Trump Case Immediately
Special Counsel Jack Smith is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve the issue of Donald Trump’s claim of “absolute” presidential immunity immediately, so his Washington, D.C. election subversion case can continue – or end.
“The public interest in a prompt resolution of this case favors an immediate, definitive decision by this Court. The charges here are of the utmost gravity,” Smith in his new filing, CNN reports.
The Special Counsel is counting on the nation’s highest court to rule quickly, pointing to its decision a half-century ago in another caae against another president, Richard Nixon.
“Here, the stakes are at least as high, if not higher: the resolution of the question presented is pivotal to whether the former President himself will stand trial – which is scheduled to begin less than three months in the future,” Smith wrote.
The question the Supreme Court is being asked to resolve is: “Whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office or is constitutionally protected from federal prosecution when he has been impeached but not convicted before the criminal proceedings begin.”
Trump has been claiming he cannot be prosecuted for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election he lost because he was president at the time and therefore has immunity, a claim legal experts have deemed false. He is also asking the U.S. Supreme Court to not address the issue, and allow an appeals court to rule on it first, a request experts say is an attempt to delay his trial.
Judge Tanya Chutkan has already ruled Trump does not have immunity, but agreed that once the ex-president appealed her decision, the trial was no longer under her control, and had to be paused.
In 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the U.S. v. Nixon case to “leapfrog” over the appellate court.
Chief Justice Warren Burger, appointed by Nixon, in his majority opinion wrote there was not “an absolute, unqualified Presidential privilege of immunity from judicial process under all circumstances.”
