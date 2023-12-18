News
Florida Bill Banning Pride Flag Would Make Showing Support for LGBTQ People a ‘Political Viewpoint’
A Florida Republican lawmaker’s bill declares showing support for LGBTQ people is a “political viewpoint,” despite the existence of LGBTQ Democrats, Republicans, independents, and entirely unaffiliated and non-political LGBTQ people.
The goal of GOP State Rep. David Borrero’s legislation is to ban all versions of the LGBTQ pride flag from any and all local government buildings, including schools and universities.
“A governmental entity may not erect or display a flag that represent [sic] a political viewpoint, including, but not limited to, a politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint. The governmental entity must remain neutral when representing political viewpoints in displaying or erecting a flag,” HB 901 reads.
The bill makes no mention of religious flags.
This is the second time Rep. Borrero has tried to get LGBTQ pride flags banned from government buildings.
“Borrero’s bill is similar to legislation he and Tampa Republican Sen. Jay Collins filed in February (SB 668),” Florida Politics reports. “Collins later filed an amendment with a list of allowable flags, including the Confederate flag, but quickly withdrew it and his original bill from consideration.”
It is possible this legislation could gain more traction now.
“Last year, a parent sued the Palm Beach County school district over a pair of pride flags hung in his seventh-grade child’s classroom. He echoed DeSantis’ repeated assertion that the flag represents a concerted effort to ‘indoctrinate‘ kids,” Florida Politics adds.
On his campaign website, Rep. Borrero talks about “moral values” and “conservative principles,” and says, “Religious freedom is under assault and gravely at-risk in our state and nation. While freedom of speech and religious freedom are being attacked by the liberal media and liberal special interests, additional protections need to be established to ensure churches, synagogues and religious organizations do not lose their tax-exempt status and are able to practice their faiths and express their values without intervention from the government.”
Last month, Borrero announced, “I’m proud to stand with and endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States.”
Benjamin J. Kirby, who appears to have been the communications director for the mayor of the City of St. Petersburg, responded to the news, writing: “Creating the tradition of raising the #pride flag over #StPete City Hall was a wonderful legacy of the Kriseman Administration. I hope all my #LGBTQ friends in Florida recognize the danger of the Republican Legislature and vote accordingly in November.”
Equality Florida, the state’s largest LGBTQ nonprofit advocacy organization, responded by warning: “If conservative lawmakers won’t stop trying to erase us, we won’t stop showing up to oppose them.”
Image via Shutterstock
McConnell Invokes His Wife When Asked About Trump’s Hitlerian ‘Blood Poisoning’ Remarks
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell invoked his wife, former Trump Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, when asked if he was “comfortable” with Donald Trump repeatedly saying immigrants in the United States are “poisoning the blood of our country,” remarks that have been said to “closely reflect those of Adolf Hitler as the German leader argued his case for Nazism.”
“Are you comfortable with your party’s leading presidential candidate referring to legal immigrants as people who are poisoning the blood of our country?” CNN’s Manu Raju asked the GOP Minority Leader Tuesday afternoon (video below).
McConnell never answered the question directly, instead offering as his reply: “Well, it strikes me that didn’t bother him when he appointed Elaine Chao Secretary of Transportation.”
Politico notes that the Minority Leader “has basically no relationship with Trump since the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021; they haven’t spoken since December 2020. The former president has spent years now calling for McConnell to be replaced as Senate GOP leader.”
Citing the violence on January 6, 2021, Secretary Chao resigned from Trump’s Cabinet the following day, effective four days later. Since then, Trump has repeatedly made racist slurs about his former cabinet secretary, calling her McConnell’s “China-loving wife, Coco Chow.”
“On at least a half a dozen occasions,” Politico had reported in January, “Trump has taken to his social media platform, Truth Social, to criticize McConnell’s leadership, and to suggest, among other things, that he is conflicted because of his wife’s connection to China. Last fall, in a message widely viewed by Republicans and Democrats as a threat, he said that McConnell ‘has a DEATH WISH.'”
Secretary Chao was born in Taiwan and immigrated to the United States when she was eight.
Some saw Tuesday’s remarks by McConnell as a “wry dig.” Politico reported, McConnell “dings” Trump. Others were less accommodating.
“As always, McConnell uses his wife’s race to justify Trump’s racism. It’s the only play he has and he’s used it for years,” remarked Alliance for Justice’s Zack Ford.
Watch McConnell’s remarks below or at this link.
.@mkraju: “Are you comfortable with your party’s leading presidential candidate referring to legal immigrants as people who are poisoning the blood of our country?”
Mitch McConnell: “That didn’t bother him when he appointed [my wife] Elaine Chao Secretary of Transportation.” pic.twitter.com/UfVw7IMdgL
— The Recount (@therecount) December 19, 2023
‘Absolute Disaster’: Multiple Devastating Reports Reveal DeSantis in Deep Trouble
Over the past few days multiple news reports paint a picture of GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis in massive trouble, as the January 15, 2024 “first in the nation” Iowa Caucuses quickly approach. But it’s not just the DeSantis campaign that’s appearing to crumble. It’s DeSantis’ legacy.
“Florida voters are starting to turn on Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to new polling from Progress Florida and Florida Watch,” Florida Politics reports Tuesday. The two groups, together known as the Florida Communications and Research Hub, “found Florida voters weary of the presidential candidate’s agenda.” They also “found him underwater 52%-45%. DeSantis’ favorability rating is also in the negative, 50%-45%.”
That’s a big flip from just “a year ago, when DeSantis was re-elected by nearly 20 points, the Hub’s polling shows nothing short of a nose-dive.”
Nationwide, Governor DeSantis’ attempts to beat Donald Trump, the GOP frontrunner, have turned into a battle for second place against former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
The latest RealClearPolitics polling average shows Donald Trump in first place by 50 points – not polling at 50%, but beating narrowly-second-placed DeSantis by 50 points. Despite facing 91 felony charges in four separate indictments, Trump’s current polling average among GOP voters is 62.9%. DeSantis comes in at just 12.1%. Haley is just half a percentage point below DeSantis, at 11.6%.
DeSantis’ polling inside his home state and nationwide are just a few of his problems.
On Monday a watchdog group accused Gov. DeSantis of breaking the law.
“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis broke campaign finance law by communicating about TV spending decisions with a big-dollar super PAC that is supporting his Republican bid for the White House, a nonpartisan government watchdog group alleged in a complaint filed Monday,” the Associated Press reported.
“The Campaign Legal Center cited recent reporting by The Associated Press and others in the complaint, which was filed with the Federal Election Commission. It alleges that the degree of coordination and communication between DeSantis’ campaign and Never Back Down, the super PAC supporting him, crossed a legal line set in place when the Supreme Court first opened the door over a decade ago to the unlimited raising and spending such groups are allowed to do.”
DeSantis’ alleged coordination with his super PAC isn’t the only crisis facing the organization.
“Internal turmoil is threatening to torpedo Ron DeSantis’s already struggling presidential campaign,” The Hill reported Tuesday, in a roundup of crises hitting the DeSantis operation. “Over the weekend, a Washington Post report detailed chaos within DeSantis’s super PAC, Never Back Down. Hours later, a top strategist left the operation — just four weeks before voting kicks off in Iowa with what might be the most critical contest for the Florida governor.”
“When things go badly in a campaign, the wheels tend to come off,” Republican strategist Alex Conant told The Hill. “There’s a lot of finger-pointing, there’s a lot of blame, and it inevitably spills out into the public and just compounds the problems.”
The Hill adds that The Washington Post’s “story — which laid out a string of recent exits and firings at the super PAC, tensions with the campaign and allegations of ‘a troubled structure’ — ‘read like a post-mortem,’ Conant said.”
Worse, “GOP strategist Doug Heye said it’s not clear whether the reports of super PAC tumult signal the wheels coming off DeSantis’s campaign — or if the wheels actually ‘have never actually been on.'”
“This is an absolute disaster for the DeSantis campaign as we head into the final stretch,” Republican strategist Brian Seitchik told The Hill, referring to the super PAC chaos.
It’s not only GOP strategists that have the knives out for DeSantis’ campaign.
If you’re a Republican voter debating between DeSantis and Trump, or DeSantis and Haley, a former top Fox News host might sway your vote.
Calling it “a trainwreck,” Tucker Carlson “ripped in to Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign team as the ‘nastiest, stupidest’ political operation he has ever seen,” The Independent reported Tuesday.
“You really get the sense that Ron DeSantis – who I liked as governor – the people who represent him online are the nastiest, the stupidest, and the most zero-sum people I’ve ever seen in my life,” Carlson said, according to The Independent. “And I don’t think that reflects him, but it’s like, this is kind of small ball.”
And back inside Florida, DeSantis is tied to major scandals that have become nationwide news.
DeSantis has strong ties to Bridget Ziegler, the Moms for Liberty co-founder and wife of the Florida state Republican Party chairman. Christian Ziegler was suspended over the weekend by the Party after a woman he and his wife engaged in a three-way sexual relationship with accused him of rape.
Bridget Ziegler stood right behind Gov. DeSantis when he signed his “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law. She has bragged she helped wrote the legislation. DeSantis placed her on the newly-formed state board overseeing what was once the Disney World special tax zone, which DeSantis eliminated after five decades, in response to the multi-billion dollar company’s mostly quiet opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” law.
“Following in the Moms For Liberty model, [Bridget] Ziegler has been a leading anti-trans activist and ‘critical race theory’ opponent who has said her aim is to bring ‘religious values’ into public schools that she claims are ‘indoctrination centers for the radical left,'” the Florida Center for Government Accountability’s Trident news reported. “’Bridget Ziegler, we should have her in every county in Florida,’ DeSantis said in one speech. ‘We have to do a better job in these school board races.'”
Salon’s Amanda Marcotte on Tuesday opined, “Florida was supposed to be the future of the GOP — now the state party is in shambles.”
If all this weren’t bad enough for DeSantis, he is being slammed for claiming he did not understand Donald Trump’s repeated remarks over the weekend, in which he claimed immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.” Those comments “closely reflect those of Adolf Hitler as the German leader argued his case for Nazism,” according to People, and other news outlets.
DeSantis, who studied history at Yale and taught history at a private school, was hit with his own words by the Biden campaign Tuesday.
DeSantis refuses to condemn Trump for echoing Hitler by saying immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of the country’: I don’t know what this means with the blood stuff, I know people are trying to draw historical allusions, I don’t know what he meant pic.twitter.com/4olTXyPefw
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 19, 2023
Watch the video above or at this link.
‘Wake Up While There’s Still Time’: Legal Expert Issues Warning on ‘Great Danger’ of Trump
A well-known legal analyst, professor of law, and former U.S. Attorney issued a dire warning on the “great danger” of Donald Trump, acknowledging it is very possible he could win a second presidential term.
Joyce Vance, frequently seen on MSNBC and heard on the “SistersInLaw” podcast she co-hosts, on Tuesday, wrote: “Depending on where you live, it may seem impossible for the country to reelect Donald Trump. I hear that from a lot of people. But the truth is, it’s not. Some of our fellow citizens, inexplicably, do not see the fraud & risk of fascism in front of them.”
Vance included a photo from a recent Trump campaign rally in Nevada, showing supporters jam-packed into the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
1/Depending on where you live, it may seem impossible for the country to reelect Donald Trump. I hear that from a lot of people. But the truth is, it’s not. Some of our fellow citizens, inexplicably, do not see the fraud & risk of fascism in front of them. Here’s Reno last Sunday pic.twitter.com/qvNsOxhIER
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 19, 2023
She warned Trump outright said he will “end” the U.S. Constitution if he gets into the White House again:
“Trump told the crowd in Reno: ‘We’re going to win 4 more years in the White House, then after that we’ll negotiate. Based on the way I was treated; we’re probably entitled to another four after that.’ That’s the leading GOP candidate saying he’ll end the Constitution.”
Vance pointed to Trump’s “appeal to Christian nationalism & fascism”:
3/Here’s the appeal to Christian nationalism & fascism in case the one above is too subtle. pic.twitter.com/8Y9tSo30XI
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 19, 2023
Over the weekend, Trump now infamously declared immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of America, remarks that are being compared to Adolf Hitler’s.
“They let — I think the real number is 15, 16 million people into our country,” Trump said. “When they do that, we got a lot of work to do. They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world.”
Vance also blasted U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday, writing: “Lindsey Graham signed off on Trump’s use of language that echoed Hitler. Trump talked last week about immigrants ‘poisoning the blood’ of America. Graham said, ‘I could care less’ what language Trump uses to describe migrants. When Trump was running in 2015, Graham called him ‘a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.’ But apparently now, it’s all okay.”
“So, you see, it’s not just Trump,” she continued. “There are plenty of people who are still willing to vote for him. And others who are willing to support and execute his plans. Trump poses great danger to our future & as citizens, our responsibility is to get to work on the 2024 election.”
Vance also pointed to Trump having said over the weekend, “I will implement strong ideological screening for all illegal immigrants. If you hate America. If you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, then we don’t want you in our country. We don’t want you.”
Those remarks were similar to ones he reportedly had ad-libbed back in October, according to the Washington Post, which warned of Trump’s speaking as if the United States had one religion:
“’I will implement strong ideological screening of all immigrants,’ he said, reading from the teleprompter. ‘If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel,’ he continued, apparently ad-libbing, ‘if you don’t like our religion — which a lot of them don’t — if you sympathize with the jihadists, then we don’t want you in our country and you are not getting in. Right?'”
Vance commented: “Of course, he gets to decide who among us hates America and should accordingly be excluded. We need to wake up while there’s still time.”
See Vance’s social media posts above or at this link.
